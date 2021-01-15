7:17am, 15 January 2021

Six Nations Rugby have announced the appointment of Julie Paterson in their newly minted Director of Rugby role. The role of Director of Rugby will oversee the Six Nations’ collective strategy in regards to global rugby matters, in addition to the rugby strategic direction and rugby operational matters for the championships at all levels.

ADVERTISEMENT

This senior appointment in addition to the recent CFO, CMO and CCO appointments will further bolster the leadership capabilities and lead Six Nations into a new phase of growth and development.

Julie Paterson joins the Six Nations from the WRU where she currently serves as Operations Director.

She joined the WRU in 1989 where she has served in a number of areas across the business dealing directly with strategic and operational matters relating to international, professional regional and community club rugby.

Julie was appointed to the Executive Board of the WRU in 2006. She is the Chair of the Rugby Management Board in Wales and a member of the Professional Rugby Board.

She also represents Welsh Rugby on the World Rugby Council and Regulatory Committee, European Rugby Board and Pro14, where she Chairs the Rugby & Regulatory Committees and is on the Board of Great Britain 7s Olympics.

Ben Morel, CEO Six Nations Rugby commented: “I am thrilled to announce that Julie has agreed to join the Six Nations Team. Her knowledge of Rugby is vast, and her expertise will be a fantastic asset for our organisation. She will be a valued addition to our existing leadership team, and I am looking forward to working with her on the development of our sport”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Steve Phillips, CEO WRU, wished her all the best in her new role with the Six Nations. “Her 31-year stint at the WRU was impressive and accomplished. Whilst we are sorry to see her leave, it is great that she is staying in the rugby family. I have no doubt that she will be as successful in this new position as she was at the WRU and she has my full personal support and that of everyone at the union”

Julie Paterson added: “It has been an honour to work in Welsh rugby. I am immensely proud of my time at the union but am hugely excited by the challenges and opportunity presented by this new role. The Six Nations is unique and I very much look forward to playing my part in ensuring that as a collective we continue to move rugby forward and go from strength to strength.”