The Pro D2 club standing between Mako Vunipola and French glory

RC Vannes or Provence Rugby. One final, one prize, and only one will walk away as ProD2 champions with a seat at the Top14 table.

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With the second most coveted piece of silverware of the French club scene at stake next Saturday, both sides will be fully locked in creating further history, as Vannes can claim their second ProD2 title while Provence have the chance to add it to their trophy cabinet for the first time.

However, for the side that ends without savouring the sweet taste of victory, there is still a chance of reaching the Top14 dreamland, in the form of a barrage final against USA Perpignan on June 14.

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With the air getting heavier and more electric by the second, what have been the twists and turns of each club since last August?

Just one year after being relegated from the Top14, RC Vannes quickly regained their footing and took control of the ProD2 landscape, clinching 116 points and the top spot in the standings. Powered by a methodical and fierce roster, the Brittany-based club were ruthless from the get-go, bagging result after result in what could only be seen as a display of complete and utter dominance.

Vannes Provence Rugby All Stats and Data

With Mako Vunipola’s experience injecting the best kind of set-piece fuel, and alongside the ferocious power of Pumas Santiago Medrano and Francisco Gorrissen, plus Tonga’s Sione Kalamafoni, the Les Bretons forward pack consistently wrecked the opposition.

As for the backline, Michael Ruru was the chief conductor of a lethal orchestra, with the likes of Paul Surano, former Newcastle winger Ben Stevenson, Robin Taccola and Pierre Boudehent striking more than 35 finishing notes between them.

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Having jumped directly to the semifinals, Vannes welcomed US Oyonnax last weekend before sending them packing with a 48-7 win.

However, Vannes will have to tread lightly on Saturday, as in the opposite corner is Philippe Saint-Andre’s Provence. The former Les Bleus head coach arrived in Provence just nine months ago and, without making big promises or statements, reignited the flame of a team that wished to dare destiny, despite missing the train to glory several times in the past decade.

Inspired by the exhilarating 10-15 combo of Fiji’s Caleb Muntz and Portugal’s Manuel Vareiro, Provence slowly but convincingly clawed their way back to the top 6, much to their foes’ dismay.

DUNEDIN, NEW ZEALAND – APRIL 12: Caleb Muntz of the Fijian Drua looks on ahead of the round nine Super Rugby Pacific match between Highlanders and Fijian Drua at Forsyth Barr Stadium, on April 12, 2025, in Dunedin, New Zealand. (Photo by Joe Allison/Getty Images)

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While Vannes dominance in the set-piece cannot be contested, it does not mean that Provence do not have enough pack gunpowder to break down any rival, as the combined excellence of Fiji’s Albert Tuisue, France’s Charly Gambini and Lelos Tornike Jalagonia can make any game a living nightmare for the opposition, CS Brive and US Colomiers can attest to that.

But Provence’s hidden power resides in the astonishing depth of their bench, with the likes of Kapelièle Pifeleti, Joris Cazenave and team captain Teimana Harrison ready to be unleashed.

For Harrison, who has recovered from a serious injury that sidelined him for the last five months,

“Everyone is excited and believes that we can win this,” said the 33-year-old.

“The last four or five weeks things have been slowly falling into place, slowly getting our game right. In our last game against Vannes a few weeks ago we had a strong finish to the game; against Valence Romans we started pretty well; and finally, against Brive we sorted it all together. The team is full of confidence, as it is the first time we are in a ProD2 final.”

While Provence had to dig deep to find their way back into top form, the former Northampton Saints flanker never for a moment doubted that they had the guts and means to reach this point.

“We can be defined as a hearty, resilient and excited side. We are ready to go to war for each other and after a tough season with several injuries, the team kept going with players bringing the same good energy. It is an exciting time for us and the club, as it is the first final for several players.”

Harrison will be one of the two Provence Home Nations players involved in the final, while Mako Vunipola and Dave Cherry will be hoisting the English and Scottish flags in the Vannes side; George North is unavailable due to injury, while Ben Stevenson was not selected.

George North on the charge.

As for recent past encounters, Provence had the last laugh, banking a 34-31 win just three weeks ago, a clear improvement from what had happened last September when they were steamrolled 44-7 by Vannes.

A final curiosity is how Brittany’s official anthem, sung by RC Vannes supporters before every home game, has the same melody as the Welsh national anthem “Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau”, a common link shared by these two Channel neighbours.

With the oval table all set and ready to welcome two of the fiercest regional powers of French rugby, Vannes and Provence will collide under the seismic roof of Toulouse’s Ernest-Wallon next Saturday at 5pm.