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HSBC SVNS World Championship 2026
Bordeaux
Friday
02:05
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13:45
Saturday
02:05
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09:00
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14:05
Pro D2

The Pro D2 club standing between Mako Vunipola and French glory

Mako Vunipola Of Vannes Rugby Club and Mikheil Alania Of Vannes Rugby Club during Pro D2 match between Brive and Vannes at Stade Amedee-Domenech on August 30, 2025 in Brive, France. (Photo by Loic Cousin/Icon Sport via Getty Images)
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RC Vannes or Provence Rugby. One final, one prize, and only one will walk away as ProD2 champions with a seat at the Top14 table.

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With the second most coveted piece of silverware of the French club scene at stake next Saturday, both sides will be fully locked in creating further history, as Vannes can claim their second ProD2 title while Provence have the chance to add it to their trophy cabinet for the first time.

However, for the side that ends without savouring the sweet taste of victory, there is still a chance of reaching the Top14 dreamland, in the form of a barrage final against USA Perpignan on June 14.

VIDEO

With the air getting heavier and more electric by the second, what have been the twists and turns of each club since last August?

Just one year after being relegated from the Top14, RC Vannes quickly regained their footing and took control of the ProD2 landscape, clinching 116 points and the top spot in the standings. Powered by a methodical and fierce roster, the Brittany-based club were ruthless from the get-go, bagging result after result in what could only be seen as a display of complete and utter dominance.

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18 - 14
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With Mako Vunipola’s experience injecting the best kind of set-piece fuel, and alongside the ferocious power of Pumas Santiago Medrano and Francisco Gorrissen, plus Tonga’s Sione Kalamafoni, the Les Bretons forward pack consistently wrecked the opposition.

As for the backline, Michael Ruru was the chief conductor of a lethal orchestra, with the likes of Paul Surano, former Newcastle winger Ben Stevenson, Robin Taccola and Pierre Boudehent striking more than 35 finishing notes between them.

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Having jumped directly to the semifinals, Vannes welcomed US Oyonnax last weekend before sending them packing with a 48-7 win.

However, Vannes will have to tread lightly on Saturday, as in the opposite corner is Philippe Saint-Andre’s Provence. The former Les Bleus head coach arrived in Provence just nine months ago and, without making big promises or statements, reignited the flame of a team that wished to dare destiny, despite missing the train to glory several times in the past decade.

Inspired by the exhilarating 10-15 combo of Fiji’s Caleb Muntz and Portugal’s Manuel Vareiro, Provence slowly but convincingly clawed their way back to the top 6, much to their foes’ dismay.

Mako Vunipola Pro D2
DUNEDIN, NEW ZEALAND – APRIL 12: Caleb Muntz of the Fijian Drua looks on ahead of the round nine Super Rugby Pacific match between Highlanders and Fijian Drua at Forsyth Barr Stadium, on April 12, 2025, in Dunedin, New Zealand. (Photo by Joe Allison/Getty Images)
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While Vannes dominance in the set-piece cannot be contested, it does not mean that Provence do not have enough pack gunpowder to break down any rival, as the combined excellence of Fiji’s Albert Tuisue, France’s Charly Gambini and Lelos Tornike Jalagonia can make any game a living nightmare for the opposition, CS Brive and US Colomiers can attest to that.

But Provence’s hidden power resides in the astonishing depth of their bench, with the likes of Kapelièle Pifeleti, Joris Cazenave and team captain Teimana Harrison ready to be unleashed.

For Harrison, who has recovered from a serious injury that sidelined him for the last five months,

“Everyone is excited and believes that we can win this,” said the 33-year-old.

“The last four or five weeks things have been slowly falling into place, slowly getting our game right. In our last game against Vannes a few weeks ago we had a strong finish to the game; against Valence Romans we started pretty well; and finally, against Brive we sorted it all together. The team is full of confidence, as it is the first time we are in a ProD2 final.”

While Provence had to dig deep to find their way back into top form, the former Northampton Saints flanker never for a moment doubted that they had the guts and means to reach this point.

“We can be defined as a hearty, resilient and excited side. We are ready to go to war for each other and after a tough season with several injuries, the team kept going with players bringing the same good energy. It is an exciting time for us and the club, as it is the first final for several players.”

Harrison will be one of the two Provence Home Nations players involved in the final, while Mako Vunipola and Dave Cherry will be hoisting the English and Scottish flags in the Vannes side; George North is unavailable due to injury, while Ben Stevenson was not selected.

George North Pro D2
George North on the charge.

As for recent past encounters, Provence had the last laugh, banking a 34-31 win just three weeks ago, a clear improvement from what had happened last September when they were steamrolled 44-7 by Vannes.

A final curiosity is how Brittany’s official anthem, sung by RC Vannes supporters before every home game, has the same melody as the Welsh national anthem “Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau”, a common link shared by these two Channel neighbours.

With the oval table all set and ready to welcome two of the fiercest regional powers of French rugby, Vannes and Provence will collide under the seismic roof of Toulouse’s Ernest-Wallon next Saturday at 5pm.


Relive the drama, intensity, and history — all the iconic British & Irish Lions documentaries from 2001-2021, available now on RugbyPass TV.


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Comments on RugbyPass

c
cnw 15 minutes ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Ok - I sense that a number of teams are using the July series to expose players to test rugby. Part of that may be because if injury or fatigue. But even so should be good to see how the next tier goes.

75 Go to comments
R
Rugby3 17 minutes ago
Rassie Erasmus hails the 'remarkable difference' Tony Brown has made to Boks

Eddie Jones made a remarkable difference to the Springboks too, until he lost it.

5 Go to comments
f
frandinand 20 minutes ago
Is the magic thread of Super Rugby in need of a new pattern?

It is totally unforgivable to back an Australian coach to the bitter end when he came close to destroying Australian rugby. That’s blind patriotism and that is what you are consistently guilty of.

I note that in one of your earlier posts you were a supporter of Trump.



...

522 Go to comments
f
frandinand 25 minutes ago
Is the magic thread of Super Rugby in need of a new pattern?

Uneducated bullshit if you ask me.

522 Go to comments
f
frandinand 28 minutes ago
Is the magic thread of Super Rugby in need of a new pattern?

I’m sorry but I don’t think a voluntary system would work. The super teams have an expanded squad for a reason. Best example is last week the Crusaders were forced to use a player from the extended squad because of injuries to their props.

I think they would ask of the system you propose what’s in it for us. And the answer is quite obvious; nothing.



...

522 Go to comments
P
PMcD 52 minutes ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

I think ENG will struggle until Autumn.

They have lost Baxter (LHP) & Stuart (THP), Itoje will be rested and the Curry’s would benefit from a full pre season but you should see our first choice backline coming through this summer but they need the forwards to return to test the real quality of the team, hence why I think they will struggle until the Autumn.



...

75 Go to comments
c
cnw 1 hour ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

As ever PMcD a balanced perspective! Now when do we get to have a hard look at the English!

75 Go to comments
S
Spew_81 1 hour ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

There was a lot of midfield talent at that time. But, of that group, Aki had the best prospects at the time he left.

75 Go to comments
C
CC 1 hour ago
Tony Brown to jump ship from Springboks to All Blacks

Very true, but I've come to enjoy beating NZ, and don't want to lose that feeling 😁

112 Go to comments
T
Tom 1 hour ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

😁

75 Go to comments
u
unknown 1 hour ago
Exeter end Saracens era as England star makes statement to Borthwick

Love this!!

3 Go to comments
G
GS 1 hour ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

JGP and Lowe played for the Māori ABs - so an NZ rep side- and then all 3 players played Super Rugby, which is the tier below international representation. So not exactly “unrated” in an NZ sense.

Just a reality that 1. NZ was asset-rich at the time in players in their positions and thus a pretty tough ask to break into the likes of the ABs, and 2. IRFU could offer them deals that paid them much more than they could earn in NZ - unless they broke into the ABs (which is still an issue as seen by the exodus of players from our Super teams in 2025/26, where salaries in Japan are supposed to be 3X or 4X what non-AB players can earn in NZ).



...

75 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

That was a low blow Tom but it did make me laugh. 🤣🤣

75 Go to comments
B
Bazzallina 2 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Bundee played a lot of 13 in Suoer 12 has really been where he has thrived where his footwork at line gets used best his soft skills improved massively over the years

75 Go to comments
B
Bazzallina 2 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Ireland have been great and I am not going to write them totally off the board for 27 behind 8 ball yup but you make 1/4s you only have to win 3 in a row and Farrell is a superb coach they might need some whistle( or a card) and a bounce of the ball or 2 but enough class there to see them thru ..cotton wool some if their old dudes over next year and half that goes for clubland as well

75 Go to comments
A
Andrew Nichols 2 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Cant take this seriously.

75 Go to comments
D
DP 2 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Ireland is in the conversation for now however that mangling in their last encounter with the Boks was tectonic. Where is the next gen of Irish players? Leinster clinging on against an average Stormers side confirmed as much to me. Ireland need new blood and new ideas, Farrell is all out of ideas and I can’t see any youngsters of note coming through.

75 Go to comments
B
Bazzallina 2 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Problem JGP I don’t think he was even the second choice at canes his defense has become far more robust over the years

75 Go to comments
B
BigMack 2 hours ago
Malachi Wrampling's debut Blues season ends in suspension

Good to hear..that’s what we need! Will def keep an eye on how he progresses.

9 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Is the magic thread of Super Rugby in need of a new pattern?

No, you said the bottom of the two tables

If you put up the bottom half of the two tables [Top 14 clubs v SRP] there would be only one winner OTS….



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522 Go to comments
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