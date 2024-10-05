The prediction Sale have made about their England pick Tom Roebuck

Sale director of rugby Alex Sanderson has tipped Tom Roebuck for more England honours after his two tries helped secure a 31-27 bonus-point win over Gloucester at the Salford Community Stadium. The 23-year-old wing, named earlier on Friday in Steve Borthwick’s England training squad, won his first international cap off the bench against Japan in June.

Sanderson is now backing him for more Test exposure in the autumn after his tries either side of half-time gave Sale the breathing space they needed to hold off Gloucester’s late surge. “He is on form at the moment. He is in the squad but he wants to get in the team – he is hungry for another cap.

“This was him showing what he was capable of. He has worked on his acceleration and ability to beat a man and you could see that today, he’s just getting stronger and better.”

Roebuck’s England colleague Luke Cowan-Dickie also crossed twice for Sale. “How good was he? I’m so happy for him. With him getting back into that England team that was a bit of a statement for him that he means business this season. It feels like he’s got a new lease of life,” Sanderson said of the hooker.

Gloucester, who lost last week’s hat-trick hero Christian Wade to a first-half rib injury, grabbed two bonus points with a 78th minute try from Max Llewellyn but could not breach the Sale defence in added time.

Ruck Speed 37% 58% 0-3 secs 32% 25% 3-6 secs 29% 15% 6+ secs 61 61 Rucks Won 156

They played some thrilling rugby though and stayed true to director of rugby George Skivington’s promise of adventure this season. “We have committed to a way of playing and two points here isn’t a disaster,” said the Gloucester boss.

“My frustration tonight is I don’t think we flicked into defensive mode quickly enough. That’s the challenge when you are going to play attacking rugby.”

Sale led 14-8 at half time with Roebuck and Gus Warr going over for tries after Tomos Williams had given Gloucester an early lead. Roebuck was over again in the 48th minute, crossing after Arron Reed’s bending run in midfield had pulled apart Gloucester’s defence.

But Gloucester stayed true to this season’s promise to play from anywhere and they conjured a breakaway try from their own half just before the hour mark with Williams grabbing his second. Two tries from Cowan-Dickie edged Sale clear and even though Gloucester struck twice in the last 10 minutes time ran out on them.

“That was a game that had everything – set-piece battle, big hits galore and then multiphase attack,” Sanderson added. “It showcased a lot of elements that the Premiership are looking to put forward and us in particular.”