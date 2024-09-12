The league behind many of the world's best rugby players is expanding

Japan Rugby League One chairman Genichi Tamatsuka says his league is the ‘perfect preparation’ for elite international rugby on the back of an intense summer of rugby in the Rugby Championship and Pacific Nations Cup.

The league is set to expand the number of teams competing across its three divisions in the coming season, which starts in December.

The league, perhaps unfairly, is viewed by some as a softer option for players seeking lucrative deals in a less physically demanding league, but Tamatsuka suggests it’s the league is helping the world’s best players hit their peak.

The performance of JRL1 like Mie Heat backrower Pablo Matera was one of example of how the league is prepping the world’s best rugby athletes. Matera delivered an exceptional display in Argentina’s historic 38-30 victory over the All Blacks in Wellington this August. The seasoned loose forward was a dominant force in the Rugby Championship opener, fresh off celebrating his 100th test appearance in a win over France.

Tamatsuka also highlighted the success of the large South African contingent in Japan Rugby League One. Seven members of the Springbok squad that secured thrilling back-to-back wins over New Zealand in Johannesburg and Cape Town are set to join the league next season. Meanwhile, key figures like Yokohama Eagles scrumhalf Faf de Klerk, Saitama Wild Knights second-rower Lood de Jager, and Mie Heat’s Francois Mostert were sidelined due to injury but remain integral to the league’s future.

“The performance of the players is evidence of how the rising level of club play in Japan is providing perfect preparation for test players of all countries,” Tamatsuka explained. “Clubs in Japan Rugby League One are exceptional in how they manage their players physically while the competition schedule, which includes bye rounds, ensures the players are at their best for their clubs, but also ready to go when their countries’ call.”

Indeed the 2023 Rugby World Cup final saw 12 of the 30 players who started the match later play in subsequent Japan Rugby League One season.

Several key Springboks players, including Tokyo Sungoliath winger Cheslin Kolbe, Eagles centre Jesse Kriel, Wild Knights centre Damien de Allende, Toyota Verblitz backrower Pieter-Steph du Toit, Shizuoka Blue Revs backrower Kwagga Smith, Spears Funabashi Tokyo Bay hooker Malcolm Marx, and upcoming Uryasu D-Rocks backrower Jasper Wiese, featured in South Africa’s recent back-to-back victories over the All Blacks.

Beyond South Africa, the league has representation in other major international teams. Wild Knights winger Marika Koroibete is the sole Japan-based Wallaby, while All Blacks utility back Beauden Barrett (Verblitz) and backrower Ardie Savea (Kobelco Kobe Steelers) played last season. Former New Zealand captain Sam Cane is set to rejoin Sungoliath for the 2024-25 season, and scrumhalf TJ Perenara will link up with Black Rams Tokyo.

The league’s influence extends beyond the Rugby Championship. Shimizu Blue Sharks backrower Murphy Taramai scored on his debut in Samoa’s win over Italy, while Kamaishi Seawaves second-rower Benjamin Nee Nee is also part of the Samoan squad, set to face Japan in the Pacific Nations Cup semi-finals.

“The quality of these players, their career achievements, and on-going hunger to perform are all things which excite fans in Japan.

“It is helping to lift the league’s playing standard, but also bringing more people with no previous background in rugby into our stadiums,” Tamatsuka enthused. “We saw that in this year’s final between champions Brave Lupus Tokyo and the Wild Knights, which attracted 57,000 people to the National Stadium, an increase of 13,000 on last year.

“That game, which featured some of the world’s best players, was so exciting, being won by Brave Lupus in the last moments, that hopefully many of those who came along will come back for more.”

Eddie Jones’ Brave Blossoms have entered the Pacific Nations Cup following a series split with the Maori All Blacks.

“A lot of the players are young and are learning, but you can see the benefit they are getting from the higher level of play in the league, as well as the teachings of the illustrious club coaches, and international stars that they play alongside in their teams,” Tamatsuka said. “With a coach of such skill and experience as Eddie has, and his understanding of Japanese players, the future for the Brave Blossoms is bright, and League One will continue to help drive that.”

While many professional club leagues worldwide are shrinking in size opportunities for Japanese players to compete against top talent are increasing as the league welcomes three new participants. Twelve teams will compete in Division One for the new season with Division Two expanding to eight teams and six teams forming the third tier. SECOM RUGGUTs from Saitama, Yakult Levins from Toda, and LeRIRO Fukuoka will join the competition in Division Three with ambitions to rise through the ranks.

“The interest in entering the league from clubs in Japan went well beyond the three who have,” Chief Operating Officer Hajime Shoji said. “They are the clubs who best met our strict criteria to enter but there is certainly plenty of potential for further growth in the future.”

The fourth edition of Japan Rugby League One kicks off on December 21. The competition, which will this season feature a six-team playoffs series, runs through to the final in Tokyo on June 1.