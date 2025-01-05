Steve Hansen endures worst start to a season despite All Blacks SOS

Despite bringing long-time coaching partner Ian Foster in to assist, Steve Hansen has endured his worst start to a season from six years coaching in Japan.

The former All Black coaching duo’s Toyota Verblitz are still winless after three rounds of Japan Rugby League One following yesterday’s 30-30 draw with Tokyo Suntory Sungoliath at Ajinomoto Stadium.

Sungoliath had flyhalf Mikiya Takamoto, who scored 20 points, and winger Seiya Ozaki’s two tries to thank for a share of the spoils, despite being outdone four-tries-to-three, with All Black scrumhalf Aaron Smith among the try-scorers for Verblitz.

The visitors missed two late attempts on goal and were unable to capitalise on the two yellow cards Sungoliath conceded during the game.

Hansen’s former captain with the Canterbury national provincial championship side, Todd Blackadder, remains unbeaten after his Toshiba Brave Lupus Tokyo held off Kobelco Kobe Steelers 32-26 today, despite a third try from as many appearances in Japan by Scotland international George Turner.

The Kobe hooker rammed his way over from a quickly taken penalty just before halftime to close his side to 20-12 at halftime, but former Wallaby coach Dave Rennie’s men were dealt a crippling blow midway through the second half when their young prop Kauvaka Kaivelata was sent off for dangerous contact.

Two tries from winger Jone Naikabula after the Kobe man’s departure made sure of the points for the defending champions despite a late rally from the Steelers who scored two tries in the final five minutes to grab a bonus point.

Mie Honda Heat had to settle for a bonus point earlier on Sunday after Kubota Spears Funabashi Tokyo-Bay won an end-to-end contest 32-27.

In a game where the lead changed hands seven times, a try by Spears winger Haruto Kida five minutes from time finally settled it, drawing the curtain on the Heat’s unbeaten start to the season.

Saturday saw Saitama Panasonic Wild Knights move to within two of becoming the first side to record 50 league victories in the regular season after two tries from Brave Blossoms winger Tomoki Osada spearheaded a strong final 25 minutes which saw off Ricoh Black Rams Tokyo 39-16.

The Wild Knights have lost just three of 51 non-playoffs games – two of which were covid-enforced defaults – since League One began four years ago.

Osada’s test teammate Malo Tuitama continues to lead Shizuoka Blue Revs’ unbeaten run, with last year’s leading try-scorer bagging his second hattrick in a week as his side beat Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Sagamihara Dynaboars 40-34.

The two sides shared 11 tries, having scored 14 in a similarly thrill-a-minute contest last year, where Tuitama also scored three tries.

Takeshi Hino scored two tries yesterday. The Blue Revs hooker had also scored twice during last year’s try-scoring frenzy

Urayasu D-Rocks remain rooted to the bottom of the table following their 40-12 defeat by Yokohama Canon Eagles at Fukushima.