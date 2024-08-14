Star-studded cast confirmed for the SuperSevens opening round

The growing interest in rugby sevens in France potentially takes another step forward this Saturday with a star-studded opening round of the In Extenso SuperSevens in Mont-de-Marsan featuring Argentina’s Marcos Moneta and Juan Imhoff as well as Semi Kunatani, the 2016 Olympics gold medal winner in Rio with Fiji.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was the Antoine Dupont-inspired French that finished as men’s champions at Paris 2024 at the end of July following three sold-out days at Stade de France, compelling action that was followed by three more sold-out attendances for the women’s sevens competition won by New Zealand.

Now, three weeks after Dupont and co were crowned Olympic champions, the short-game focus in France switches to the enhanced SuperSevens, the first professional sevens club championship in the country which this season has three rounds scheduled – Mont-de-Marsan this Saturday, La Rochelle on August 24 and Pau August 31 – before culminating with a finals day at Paris La Defense Arena on February 1.

World Rugby Guide to Rugby Sevens Olympic Rugby Sevens kicks off in Paris on Wednesday. Here’s your full explanation of how it’ll work! World Rugby Guide to Rugby Sevens Olympic Rugby Sevens kicks off in Paris on Wednesday. Here’s your full explanation of how it’ll work!

Sixteen teams will go to post this Saturday at Stade Guy Boniface, with Vannes kicking off the knockout round of 16 programme versus Monaco, who have powerful Fijian winger Kunatani, the ex-Harlequins and Toulouse player, on their roster.

Other opening round fixtures are Stade Francais-Montpellier, Clermont-La Rochelle, the Baa-Baas versus a Racing team featuring Imhoff, and Pau, who have the Maddocks brothers Jack and Will, versus Bayonne. Bordeaux, who have signed Moneta and Luciano Gonzalez, are pitted against Perpignan, while Castres-Toulon and Lyon-Toulouse complete the round of 16 schedule.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IN EXTENSO SUPERSEVENS Rugby (@supersevensrugby)