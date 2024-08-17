Select Edition

The Rugby Championship

Springboks player ratings vs Wallabies – Rugby Championship round two

By Jan De Koning
The Springboks celebrate Aphelele Fassi's try in Perth (Photo by Janelle St Pierre/Getty Images)

Springboks player ratings: South Africa have set out their stall at the top of The Rugby Championship standings with back-to-back wins in Australia. This comprehensive 30-12 drubbing in Perth completed their first series-winning whitewash visit down under in the professional era.

It was also the first time since the country’s return from isolation in 1992 that the Springboks have won four in a row against the Aussies. In Perth, with teeming rain and strong wind, not to mention the very soft underfoot, the visitors were too good for their hosts. Here are the Springboks players ratings:

15. Aphelele Fassi – 7/10
Showed his finishing ability, was good under the high ball and made some good reads on defence.

Springbok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick on winning in Australia

Springbok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick on winning in Australia

14. Cheslin Kolbe – 9
Showed how dangerous he can be on the counter, produced a crucial intercept on defence and provided some great cover. One of the Springboks’ most valuable players.

13. Jesse Kriel – 6
Did not have much time with the ball in hand this weekend, but provided stability in the midfield. Has now settled as the premier outside centre.

12. Lukhanyo Am – 6
Looked comfortable as an inside centre and showed the real depth the Boks now have in the midfield.

11. Makazole Mapimpi – 6
Lost the ball with the tryline at his mercy, caught out of position on occasion and struggled with the high ball. Produced a sublime grubber for Fassi’s try. Some great kick-chasing.

10. Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu – 7
Out-of-hand kicking and restarts a bit iffy but he settled down. There were some great reads of Aussie kicks and he didn’t shirk his defensive duties when taking on the big boys.

9. Morne van den Berg – 5
He was a bit too frantic at times and conceded a silly penalty with an early tackle. Not his best day at the office.

1. Jan-Hendrik Wessels – 6
Penalised in the first scrum but then got the better of his opponent as the Springboks’ set-piece dominated. His overall work rate can improve.

2. Johan Grobbelaar – 6.5
Conceded an early ruck penalty and his first lineout throw was off-target. However, his breakdown work was immense and he won a penalty in that area.

3. Thomas du Toit – 6
Gave Angus Bell plenty of problems in the scrum. Worked hard in the close exchanges and his tackle count was into double digits.

4. Salmaan Moerat – 4
The captain struggled in the first lineout and left the field on the quarter mark. His influence was very limited – one carry for no reward, one tackle and one missed tackle before leaving the field with concussion.

5. Ruan Nortje – 6
He did the basics well and chased hard on defence, but coughed up a potential try with a silly penalty at a ruck on the line and a neck roll penalty. Alongside du Toit, he was the Bok with the most tackles made.

6. Marco van Staden – 7
Did the hard yards in the dark places, had some handy carries and ranked second-most tackles completed by the Boks.

7. Pieter-Steph du Toit – 8
Not just a tackle monster (his 13 tackles were joint highest of the Boks), but solid on the restarts, made second-most carry metres of the Boks and won some breakdown penalties.

8. Elrigh Louw – 6
Dropped the first kick-off and also lost possession in a couple of carries by not protecting the ball. Did his best work on defence.

Replacements:
16. Malcolm Marx – 6.5 (for Grobbelaar, 44mins)
Brought his power game and with uncontested scrums, he played a more open game. Was rewarded with two tries after powerful maul surges.

17. Ox Nche – 6 (for Wessels, 44)
May not have had any scrums to impress in, but his support in general play, especially at the maul, was top shelf.

18. Vincent Koch – 5 (for du Toit, 50)
Worked hard with a handful of carries for little reward. His work rate was a bit low.

19. Eben Etzebeth – 7.5 (for Moerat, 18)
The lineout improved after he took to the field and he won some steals on the opposition throw. Some great maul defence and he took over the captaincy.

20. Kwagga Smith – 7 (for Louw, 57)
Brought immediate energy and had some handy carries, bouncing off defenders like a pinball.

21. Grant Williams – 7 (for van den Berg, 49)
Brought stability behind the pack with a swift service and some great kicking.

22. Manie Libbok – NR (for Am, 70)
Not enough time to be rated.

23. Handre Pollard – 7 (for Feinberg-Mngomezulu, 59)
Provided stability at a crucial stage in testing conditions. Move to the inside centre when Libbok came on and showed he is a trusted soldier.

Enter now to stand a chance of winning tickets to all three British & Irish Lions Tests vs Australia
Comments

6 Comments
B
BH 16 mins ago

Very inconsistent ratings compared to the All Blacks. Most of the Boks were pretty bad in the first half. Those 6 and 7 ratings are very generous.

P
PR 9 hours ago

Apart from Colby SA continue to be the most boring side on the planet. They are a bit like the German football teams of the 80s & 90s, sure they won world cups but played completely forgettable football. Perhaps they should practice something other than the rolling maul.

W
Wayneo 36 mins ago

Cry harder🤧

C
CK 14 hours ago

These are some pretty strange ratings, Jan. I'm a big supporter of all these players. I know how hard they work and I want them to succeed every single time. That said, Sacha had a very mixed game - was bowled over, dropped a certain try, kicked straight into touch. Grobbelaar had a really nervy start and missed multiple line-out throws (imagine his name were Dweba... what flak you would give him). And Salmaan was at first receiver off the ruck multiple times to make hard yards in the wet without a single error until he got injured. I just don't get it...

C
CK 14 hours ago

Ps. I still back each of them to deliver and know they will grow and improve. Although I really miss watching Manie play. I love watching him. Wish he had a Ramos or a Monty at the back to take the simple ones in front of the posts. Manie, of course, always nails the tough ones from the touch line!

B
Bull Shark 15 hours ago

🤣

