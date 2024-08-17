Select Edition

International

Wallabies player ratings vs Springboks | The Rugby Championship

By Finn Morton
Australia's Nic White runs with the ball during the Rugby Championship Test match between Australia and South Africa at Optus Stadium in Perth on August 17, 2024. (Photo by COLIN MURTY / AFP)

The Wallabies were better this week but still fell short of a win over the Springboks. Playing at Perth’s Optus Stadium, Australia went down swinging 30-12 in their second Rugby Championship clash against the world champions.

Noah Lolesio kept the Wallabies in the hunt for a while with a fairly accurate night off the goalkicking tee, but the visitors showed their class as they pulled away after the break. Marco van Staden and Malcolm Marx (double) scored during the second half.

It wasn’t the result they were after but there’s still plenty to like about this Wallabies performance. Here’s how they rated.

Match Summary

4
Penalty Goals
2
0
Tries
4
0
Conversions
2
0
Drop Goals
0
89
Carries
96
3
Line Breaks
6
12
Turnovers Lost
15
4
Turnovers Won
3

  1. Angus Bell – 7/10

Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt was asked earlier this week about whether Angus Bell was really ready to return from injury. Bell, 23, suffered a toe injury during Super Rugby Pacific in April after the ACT Brumbies but was back in Wallaby gold on Saturday.

Bell helped Australia win a scrum penalty in the ninth minute but was especially impressive in defence. The loosehead prop was in the thick of the action around the breakdown, including an eye-catching passage in the 14th minute which saw Bell make two tackles in three phases. Bell finished with 100 per cent tackle completion and carried the ball six times in 40 minutes of action – an impressive return to competitive rugby, let alone the international arena.

  1. Josh Nasser – 7.5

This was Josh Nasser’s first start in Wallaby gold but you wouldn’t have necessarily guessed that going off the Queenslander’s performance. Nasser was a man possessed during the first 20 minutes with the hooker making six tackles – two more than the next best. That continued with the 25-year-old with 12 tackles at 100 per cent accuracy. Nasser was also solid at the set-piece, other than a misfired early throw that didn’t find Harry Wilson.

  1. Allan Alaalatoa (c) – 5

Following an uncharacteristically poor performance against the Boks last week, captain Allan Alaalatoa was a bit better before going off as a half-time replacement. Alaalatoa was in the thick of the action on the defensive side of the ball but once again went missing in attack. At the set-piece, the 30-year-old was penalised midway through the first term but otherwise contributed to a stable Wallabies scrum.

  1. Angus Blyth – 5

Coach Joe Schmidt briefly spoke about Angus Blyth’s height at the team naming press conference on Thursday. It was expected to be a significant factor against a giant Springboks pack but Blyth instead went missing. There isn’t really a whole lot to speak of. Other players were seen as preferred options at the lineout and the lock didn’t seem to stand out too much in attack, defence or around the breakdown.

  1. Lukhan Salakaia-Loto – 6

It’s pretty clear that Lukan Salakaia-Loto is a leader for the Wallabies at the set-piece. The Queensland Reds’ new signing wasn’t afraid to take it to the world champion Springboks at the lineout, and the same summary could be used to describe his efforts around the park. Salakia-Loto was among the team leaders for both carries and tackles completed.

  1. Rob Valetini – 7

Wallabies enforcer Rob Valetini is usually up amongst the best for both runs and tackles but it was a different story on Saturday. Valetini was kept uncharacteristically quiet, with the blindside flanker only standing out because of his iconic hairstyle. The loose forward was relatively impressive in defence but was otherwise handled well by the visitors.

  1. Carlo Tizzano – 7

On debut last weekend, Carlo Tizzano received Joe Schmidt’s praise after a tackling performance for the ages. It was a tough night for the men in gold but their openside flanker came away with the equal-most stops out of any player.

It was a fairly similar story in Perth. The product of Western Australia rugby led the way for tackles – up at 15 at 100 per cent accuracy with just over 10 minutes to play. Tizzano threw everything at the Boks and that won’t go unnoticed by Wallabies selectors – they need to figure out how to get Tizzano and the injured Fraser McReight on the field together.

  1. Harry Wilson – 7.5

Harry Wilson looked like a man on a mission moments before the Test got underway. The backrower sang the anthem with both passion and pride before putting on his headgear in anticipation for war. Wilson had been solid at the back of the scrum for a couple of Tests and that trend continues at Optus Stadium.

The 24-year-old was noticeably active during extended periods of this contest. Whether it was in attack or defence, the red headgear certainly stood out as the Wallabies took it to the world champions. It was a solid performance that once again reinforces the point that Wilson is indeed ready to consistently perform at this level.

  1. Nic White – 7

Jake Gordon was a game-changer in the Wallabies’ No. 9 jumper last month but national selectors have a genuine headache to address moving forward. Nic White returned to the starting side against the Boks and brought stability, composure and a sense of calm to the Wallabies’ attack. Whether it was taking kick-offs, clearing the ball with exit kicks or linking up with Noah Lolesio on switch plays, White’s work hasn’t gone unnoticed.

White, 34, makes the Wallabies better and that’s a fairly easy sell for the coaches to consider if they opt to start the halfback moving forward. For Lolesio and the Wallabies’ sake, it might be the best selection for the team moving ahead of Tests against Argentina and New Zealand.

  1. Noah Lolesio – 8

This was a performance Noah Lolesio needed, and not necessarily in a bid to win over the confidence of passionate Wallabies supporters. Lolesio has been hot and cold during Tests this year and it appeared to play on the flyhalf’s confidence at times. Some fans questioned whether Lolesio should be the starting No. 10 but he hit back at that in a big way against the Boks.

Lolesio looked comfortable with Nic White inside him. The former ACT Brumbies halves partners linked up well, and the Wallabies’ attack benefited as they ran a few clever set-moves and generally looked quite calm under pressure.

The playmaker also kicked for goal relatively well. Lolesio was four-from-five going into the half-time sheds, although that one miss on the stroke of half-time prevented the hosts from taking a lead into the break. Instead, they went off 9-11 down. But overall, a good performance.

  1. Marika Koroibete – 5.5

When the Wallabies announced their team to take on the Springboks, it was nigh on impossible to look past the selection of Marika Koroibete on the left wing. Koroibete brings X-factor to any team and there were glimpses of that on Saturday. The No. 11 chased every kick-off with both determination and desperation, and the Springboks struggled to take the ball comfortably in response a couple of times. There weren’t many opportunities for Koroibete to make an impact in either attack or defence, though, with the winger kept relatively quiet.

  1. Hunter Paisami – 4

Hunter Paisami had a series of quiet performances with the Wallaby going into this Test match, and it was unfortunately more of the same from the inside centre against the Boks. There were no noticeable carries from the Wallaby and he also went missing a bit in defence.

There was one moment to speak of, unfortunately, with Paisami almost gifting the Springboks a try with an all-or-nothing crossfield kick in the 13th minute. Paisami tried finding Andrew Kellaway on the wing but instead found Makazole Mapimpi. The No. 12 limped off the field with an injury eight minutes into the second term.

  1. Len Ikitau – 5

The midfield combination is probably another selection for Joe Schmidt and the coaches to consider moving forward. Just like Paisami, Len Ikitau was kept far too quiet in attack – with the outside centre only making a handful of stops on the defensive side of the ball.

What often goes unnoticed, though, is Ikitau’s leadership. The midfielder was seen numerous times barking orders to his teammates and ordering them to fill gaps that the Springboks might’ve otherwise exploited.

  1. Andrew Kellaway – 6.5

Andrew Kellaway’s first involvement was in the fifth minute, with the right winger looking to catch a clearance kick from Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu. Kellaway seemed to have it covered but, with a slippery ball coming his way, failed to reel it in with the pill instead going into touch off the Wallaby. That wasn’t the best start, it must be said.

The 28-year-old recovered with a steady performance in Perth. Kellaway ran for 14 metres and make six tackles from eight attempts. Just like last week, it might be worth the Wallabies coaches considering moving the utility to fullback.

  1. Tom Wright – 7

Following two quiet performance against Georgia and South Africa in Brisbane, Tom Wright was much-improved in Perth. The fullback showcased some clever skill early on to beat one Springbok defender before racing down the left wing, then getting a clever offload off to Marika Koroibete. Shortly after, the speedster made a try-saving tackle on Mapimpi in the 12th minute.

Wright, who is a former NRL player, kicked a clever 50/22 in the 39th minute. The fullback finished with six carries and was quite solid compared to other Wallabies players. It was a promising performance from Wright before two Tests against the Pumas.

Replacements

  1. Billy Pollard – 6.5
  2. James Slipper – N/A – The Test veteran came on the field at half-time but left shortly after for a HIA. ‘Slips’ didn’t return.
  3. Zane Nonggorr – 6
  4. Tom Hooper – 5.5
  5. Seru Uru – N/A – yellow carded on debut.
  6. Tate McDermott – 7
  7. Ben Donaldson – 6
  8. Max Jorgensen – 7.5 – Some promising involvements on debut. Max Jorgensen finished with a team-high for running metres despite only carrying the ball twice.

ADVERTISEMENT

{{item.title}}

