International

Fissler Confidential: Springbok poised to leave, Ford heading home

By Neil Fissler
Sharks and Springboks midfielder Lukhanyo Am (Photo by Patrick Khachfe/Getty Images)

The Sharks appear to be preparing for life without Springboks midfielder Lukhanyo Am after tying two of their highly rated youngsters, Jurenzo Julius and Litelihle Bester, down to long-term contracts.

The word is that the Sharks, who have now got Junior Boks U20 internationals Julius under contract until 2027 and Bester until 2026, don’t think that the 30-year-old Am will stay in Durban beyond the end of this season.

Am, who has made 98 appearances for the Sharks, has spent time in Japan with Kobelco Kobe Steelers and he is likely to head abroad, most likely to France, after seeing the success that Jeremy Ward has had playing for Stade Francais.

England fly-half George Ford will join the family business when he is 35 and finish his career in rugby league with Oldham, according to his dad Mike on the League Express podcast.

The former England, Bath and Leicester Tigers coach says that he has already got the Sale Sharks star’s future planned out – and that includes a spell with the Roughyeds where Ford snr has been involved since a March 2023 buy-in.

Ben Volavola set to become the fourth 2024/25 Leicester signing

The 33-year-old is a former Australia U20s cap who has been looking for a new club since being one of 36 players released by Agen when his contract ran out earlier in the summer.

“I’m not telling lies. We have sat down and worked out his career. He has just turned 31, so we have gone, ‘This is what you are doing at 32, 33, 34 and 35’ and when he is 35, he will play for Oldham rugby.”

NRL star Joseph Sua’ali’i is set to be fast-tracked into the Wallabies set-up and could be thrown straight into the deep end to make his union debut against England at Twickenham later this year.

The Samoan league international is switching codes when his contract with the Sydney Roosters ends, joining union on a three-year contract worth an estimated A$4.5million (£2.3m), and Joe Schmidt plans to use him straight away.

Reports in Australia are suggesting that the 21-year-old New South Wales State of Origin ace will link up with the Wallabies straight away ahead of the November tour games against England, Wales, Scotland and Ireland.

Western Force are the latest club to show an interest in All Blacks full-back Shaun Stevenson as they look to replace Bayley Kuenzle, who suffered a serious knee injury in a club match and will miss a large part of next season.

The 27-year-old Stevenson, who scored a try on his international debut against Australia a year ago, hasn’t featured since then. He has been linked with Irish giants Munster and also had talks with the New Zealand Warriors about an NRL move.

He is out of contract at the end of this year with the Chiefs where he has made 95 appearances, scoring 31 tries. Stevenson, who also plays on the wing, has been sounded out for a move by Force boss Simon Cron.

Toulon have beaten off significant competition from some of their biggest Top 14 rivals to lure French U20s international Patrick Tuifua back from New Zealand on a three-year contract.

The 19-year-old back row, who can play openside and blindside flanker, has been playing for Hawke’s Bay in the NPC for the last couple of seasons, but he will move to the Cote d’Azur once his commitments end later this year.

According to our friends at Midi Olympique, Tuifua, who played in the first two rounds of the U20s Six Nations earlier this year, had offers on the table from Stade Francais, La Rochelle, and Montpellier.

Harlequins scrum-half Danny Care, who will be playing past his 38th birthday next January, appears to be stepping up plans for a post-retirement move into the media.

The veteran, who is releasing his autobiography later this year, has set up a YouTube channel where he is documenting his life behind the scenes as he prepares for a 20th season as a professional rugby player. He dropped his first video last week, which has taken him over the 1,000 subscribers he needs to monetise the channel, and now he just has to work on the 4,000 watch hours that are needed.

Ex-Scotland international Stuart Hogg’s return at Montpellier from his premature retirement will be delayed until November after being ruled out of action for nine weeks with a calf injury. The injury is ironic as Hogg was signed by last season’s Top 14 strugglers as a medical joker for Anthony Bouthier.

He picked up the injury in training and following a scan, his worst fears were confirmed as he faces an extended spell on the sidelines. It means that Hogg, who stands trial in Scotland on three allegations of domestic abuse on September 10, won’t make his debut at home to Lyon three days earlier.

Sharks fly-half Siya Masuku has committed himself to the Durban outfit for the next four years after signing a new contract until June 2028. The 28-year-old former Southern Kings and Cheetahs ace played 12 games for the Durban franchise last season, scoring 120 points – including 21 in the EPCR Challenge Cup final victory over Gallagher Premiership strugglers Gloucester in London.

While Masuku has committed himself to the Sharks, the CV of their dumped Springbok hooker Joseph Dweba can now be found on the desks of recruitment bosses at several Japan Rugby League One clubs.

Dorking, who play in National League 2 East in the English pyramid, have signed Luke Baldwin and Tom Hardwick, two players with extensive Premiership experience. The 33-year-old scrum-half Baldwin, who is now based in Sussex, played for Rosslyn Park last season after a long career in the professional game with Worcester Warriors and then the Dragons in Wales.

Former England U20s international Hardwick, the 25-year-old once tipped for senior honours, has played at fly-half and inside centre for Leicester Tigers. He also had a spell with Albi in the French third-tier.



Montpellier sign Rebels halfback Ryan Louwrens

Montpellier have just made South African scrum-half Ryan Louwrens their 15th new signing ahead of the new season, as Mohed Altrad's rebuilding of his squad shows no sign of abating.

Read Now

Latest Features

FEATURE

How Steve Diamond is rebuilding Newcastle - starting with the sinks

Rugby's new troubleshooter says revitalising the win-less Falcons may be his biggest job yet.

FEATURE

How the US rugby community helped ex-coach Mike Tolkin find a new liver

The former Eagles head coach found, in a fellow rugby enthusiast, a healthy living donor.

FEATURE

Nicky Smith: 'I really didn’t think I was going to leave the Ospreys.'

The highly-rated Ospreys loosehead has left Wales after 12 years, with no regrets and relishing making an impression with Leicester Tigers

Comments on RugbyPass

B
BH 14 minutes ago
Springboks player ratings vs Wallabies – Rugby Championship round two

Very inconsistent ratings compared to the All Blacks. Most of the Boks were pretty bad in the first half. Those 6 and 7 ratings are very generous.

7 Go to comments
W
Wayneo 24 minutes ago
Springboks 'rain' supreme to drown Wallabies' hopes of shock win

Nonsense Boet, Morne van den burg was not poor.

Go back and watch how quick his service was from the base of the rucks compared to the rest of the lumbering dinosaurs we currently have that call themselves scrumhalf's.

Also watch his work of defense then come back and let's talk...

15 Go to comments
W
Wayneo 35 minutes ago
Springboks player ratings vs Wallabies – Rugby Championship round two

Cry harder🤧

7 Go to comments
W
Wayneo 38 minutes ago
Wallabies blindsided by front row crisis in loss to Springboks

I call BS on the head injuries.

Definite tactic by Joe to depower the Springbok scrum.

If any of them are on the plane to Argentina, then it just proves that it was a tactic to deal with the Springbok's scrum power.

1 Go to comments
B
BM 45 minutes ago
Taranaki Bulls vs Wellington | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

Lions two from two on way to title!

2 Go to comments
J
Jimmy 1 hour ago
Wallabies player ratings vs Springboks | The Rugby Championship

Where would the Wobblies have been with contested scrums>

11 Go to comments
P
Pn 1 hour ago
'Owned the situation': Robertson happy with All Blacks response at Eden Park

You should google it, make sure to turn off your moderated content filter before doing so.

4 Go to comments
S
SO 1 hour ago
All Blacks player ratings vs Argentina | The Rugby Championship

Thought Tuungafasi is playing more like Laulala did which is very poorly.He does not seem up to it anymore!

46 Go to comments
C
Cameron 3 hours ago
Wallabies player ratings vs Springboks | The Rugby Championship

they need to figure out how to get Tizzano and the injured Fraser McReight on the field together.


No! Not this again!

11 Go to comments
W
Willie 3 hours ago
'Owned the situation': Robertson happy with All Blacks response at Eden Park

What concerns me with the ABs over the last 3-4 years is the inconsistency. Under both Foster and now Robertson, it seems a loss is necessary to provoke a good performance. Whilst Foster shouldered the blame during his term it seems the problem might be with the players.

As a friend who owned a bakery once said to his baker, "if it takes the same amount of time, effort and ingredients to make either a good or bad pie, why don't you make good pies all the time?".

4 Go to comments
H
HA 3 hours ago
'Owned the situation': Robertson happy with All Blacks response at Eden Park

I dont know what a circle jerk means, but that aside your comment boils down to Robertson saw things to praise and you saw basically nothing to praise, I think I prefer Robertsons way of seeing things.

4 Go to comments
J
JW 4 hours ago
'Owned the situation': Robertson happy with All Blacks response at Eden Park

An early try to Damian McKenzie, who Robertson said praised as having his best game so far at No 10, sparked a first half blitz that had 35 points up by half-time.

Savea scored next from a pick and go try before the All Blacks showed some dazzling skills with tries to outside backs Caleb Clarke, Will Jordan and Beauden Barrett.

What a circle jerk, he was no better than normal, actually more ineffectual than against England, and Jordans was the only really good try, and even that was just stuck in the mud defending from a team who love hard grounds like SA.

4 Go to comments
J
JW 4 hours ago
All Blacks v Pumas: ABs’ best Test under Razor, Argentina pay for mistakes

It's all four terry, the same 4 who produce at least 3 WC finalists every time

37 Go to comments
J
JW 4 hours ago
All Blacks v Pumas: ABs’ best Test under Razor, Argentina pay for mistakes

No he doesn't half is perfectly able to count to 5 himself once the ball is available.


There was no head contact, what are you talking about? He caused the head to wiplash and trigger the mouth gaurds concussion alarm, thats why he went to the bin. Same last weak when the player headbutted Blackadder. Luckily that game he didn't make contact with Blackadders head.

37 Go to comments
C
ColinK 4 hours ago
All Blacks v Pumas: ABs’ best Test under Razor, Argentina pay for mistakes

Hope your right but that's miles away. Reading the comments in this thread a lot of people have not moved on from RWC. I am an ABs supporter we have moved on I mean s..t happens. SA won it, period you are the champs. Looking forward to taking on the mighty Boks in the republic, who look even better than last year. Should be a great couple of tests, so glad my team stepped up last night. Nothing beats an AB vs Bok series, looking forward to it! I would say we are underdogs for once. Never under estimate either of these teams though.

37 Go to comments
J
JW 4 hours ago
All Blacks v Pumas: ABs’ best Test under Razor, Argentina pay for mistakes

Only because of the illegal jackle attempt, he had to clean out much lower than he should have. Unfair to penalise him for the result of blues actions.

37 Go to comments
J
JW 5 hours ago
All Blacks v Pumas: ABs’ best Test under Razor, Argentina pay for mistakes

What a boring match, really unfortunate with the whether.


Still no change in the way the All Blacks are playing, this result laid bare and stark the massive problem Razor has in front of him, and being able to get away with the same simple direct style because of the weather has only made it harder.

37 Go to comments
J
JW 5 hours ago
Wallabies player ratings vs Springboks | The Rugby Championship

Can only demote a maximum of one point for each facet!?


Were would SA have been without the maul weakness?

11 Go to comments
J
JW 5 hours ago
Wallabies player ratings vs Springboks | The Rugby Championship

Positive ratings. Midfield used be a strength. What happened with Frost?

11 Go to comments
G
GB 5 hours ago
How Steve Diamond is rebuilding Newcastle - starting with the sinks

🤞 Dimes can make progress, if he can't no one can 👍

1 Go to comments
