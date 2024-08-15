Ben Volavola set to become the fourth 2024/25 Leicester signing

Michael Cheika is set to reunite with Fiji international fly-half Ben Volavola after the free agent joined Leicester Tigers for their pre-season training camp. The 33-year-old is a former Australia U20s cap who has been looking for a new club since being one of 36 players released by Agen – 16 senior, 20 academy – when his contract ran out earlier in the summer.

Cheika, who knows the Sydney-born half-back from his time at the NSW Waratahs, has been looking to add some strength to his Tigers squad since moving into the Welford Road hot seat following the departure of Dan McKellar. Volavola is recognised as a fly-half but is versatile enough to operate anywhere across the backline.

He made 22 appearances in the Pro D2 for Agen last season, scoring 47 points. France has been his home for the last seven years after moving to Bordeaux in 2017 following stints in Super Rugby with the Waratahs and then moving on to the Crusaders and the now-defunct Melbourne Rebels.

Volavola moved to Fiji with his parents as a one year old before returning to Sydney with his mum eight years later. He has been capped 38 times, the last coming against Japan in the Pacific Nations Cup last year.

After leaving Bordeaux, he had two spells at Racing 92 in between a stint with Perpignan. He would be the fourth new signing to join Leicester ahead of the new season which kicks off next month. So far, Australian outside centre Izaia Perese, former Coventry outside centre Will Wand and Wales international loosehead prop Nicky Smith are the only additions to the squad.

Cheika has been left a little light in the playmaker department after Kieran Wilkinson left for Newcastle Falcons when his contract ended last month and Charlie Atkinson’s mid-season departure to Gloucester.