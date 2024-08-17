All Blacks player ratings vs Argentina | The Rugby Championship

The All Blacks have bounced back after a dominant first half to beat Argentina 42-10 at Eden Park in Auckland.

After the shock loss last week, the All Blacks made an emphatic statement with a 35-3 first half scoreline rendering the game all-but-over.

The introduction of the All Blacks bench early in the second half disrupted the home side’s flow a bit and the two sides finished 7-all in the second half.

Here’s how the All Blacks rated against Argentina at Eden Park:

1. Tamaiti Williams – 7

The scrum was totally dominant in the first half. The first two resulted in penalties to the All Blacks and the third nearly pushed the Pumas off their own ball. Had their way with Argentina at scrum time. The All Blacks came up with a crucial maul turnover on Argentina’s first trip inside the five. Penalised on a kick escort, was charged with two penalties conceded. Off at 53.

2. Codie Taylor – 8

First throw from the five metre was picked off going to the tail. Otherwise steady ann accurate with 11 from 12. Had a nice one-two play at the front of the lineout with Blackadder. Had six carries and seven tackles. Off at 51.

3. Tyrel Lomax – 7

Anchored a dominant scrum on the tighthead side. Good work rate from Lomax around the park with six tackles in the first half. Penalised for a no arms tackle leading to Argentina’s first three points. Off at 51.

4. Tupou Vaa’i – 9

One of Vaa’i’s best nights in a black jersey. Was the primary lineout option on the night and proved to be a very reliable option. Pressured Argentina’s lineout. Came up with a brilliant intercept after the ball was judged to be out of the ruck. The All Blacks scored on the next phase.

5. Sam Darry – 7

Industrious work from Darry cleaning a lot of rucks in the first half. Wasn’t really used all that much at lineout time with the load spread around. Finished with three takes. Off at 54.

6. Ethan Blackadder – 7

A much better showing from Blackadder. Muscled up early for a big two-man tackle with Ardie Savea. A big defensive shift from Blackadder again but this time with a clean sheet. Was the second lineout option and offered pressure on Argentina, disrupting a couple of their throws.

7. Dalton Papali’i – 6

A couple of big first phase tackles from Papali’i. Got through 10 tackles in total and went off at 51 mins for Sam Cane.

8. Ardie Savea – 9

Early touch from a chip kick featured to classic Savea bump offs to set the tone for his night. Scored the second try from close range. Looked damaging with his carries. Had a burst down the right flank early in the second that led to the first.

9. TJ Perenara – 7

A brilliant offload and assist for Will Jordan late in the first half with a snipe down the blindside from a lineout maul. A classic TJ play with the halfback at his best. Brought out the box kick in the second half. Off at 51.

10. Damian McKenzie – 8

Scored the first try from a deft chip. Handled most the kicking this week with TJ handing over the exits. Had one error, kicked out on the full after 10 minutes, but otherwise made good distance on his raking punts. Had a well-timed league pass to put Barrett through the line. Kicked 5/5 off the tee to start the game. Off at 51.

11. Caleb Clarke – 7

Scored a winger’s try with an open line midway through the first half. Got into the game with his kick chase in the second. Had a nice grab around the boot laces on a failed Pumas’ grubber kick and turned it into an attacking run.

12. Jordie Barrett – 7

A smart chip kick option for the first try to Damian McKenzie. Had an important kick block late in the first half and involved in the shift wide for Clarke’s try. Had some strong carries in the second half including a slice up the middle for a clean break.

13. Rieko Ioane – 6

A quiet first half for Ioane with a couple of carries in traffic. Had an important save from a kick off receipt gone wrong. Moved to the left wing with Lienert-Brown on. Had one slim chance with Tele’a linking up.

14. Will Jordan – 6

Scored a blistering try late in the first half with his speed down the short side. Scored a second from a simple block shape floating off his wing. Moved to fullback for the last half hour. Became isolated on a kick return and got pinged for holding on with no support around. Had another duffed kick that sparked a Pumas counter. A world class showing on the wing and a less than impressive cameo at fullback.

15. Beauden Barrett – 8

A smart first touch after Argentina dropped the ball, smashed it downfield in the wet conditions. Cleaned up well at the back all night. Scored on a great line punching into space on a flat ball from McKenzie. Moved into first five for final 30.

Substitutes

16. Asafo Aumua – 5 – On at 51. Strong carry first up running over the Pumas’ halfback. Much better at lineout time making all his throws. Produced a massive hit on Mateo Carreras and got yellow carded for it.

17. Ofa Tu’ungafasi – 2 – On at 53. Scrum dominance continued with the new front rowers, winning a penalty on first shove. Gave away a silly penalty clearing well past the ruck with the All Blacks on attack. Got stripped from the five on a lineout throw to the front. A tired tackle effort on the Pumas late try.

18. Fletcher Newell – 4 – On at 51. Two carries and two tackles for the big prop.

19. Josh Lord – On at 54.

20. Sam Cane – 5 – On at 51. Came on energised and got into the defensive work. Made four tackles and had a couple of carries. Won a turnover defending his line with a forced knock-on.

21. Cortez Ratima – 4 – On at 51. Forced a collapsed maul turnover in unison with Savea and Blackadder. Attack languished a bit as the ruck slowed down with new cleaners on.

22. Anton Lienert-Brown – N/A – On at 59. Had one electric run late but otherwise a rather quiet showing in his 21 minutes with a few touches.

23. Mark Tele’a – 4 – On at 51. Involved frequently but didn’t get much space from the Pumas. Had one great carry up the middle with about 15 post-contact metres.