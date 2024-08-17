Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
44 - 31
FT
27 - 25
FT
24 - 40
FT
22 - 7
FT
35 - 18
FT
31 - 17
FT
42 - 10
FT
12 - 30
FT
41 - 22
FT
20 - 25
FT
24 - 20
FT
26 - 19
FT
LIVE
36'
Today
09:00
International

Louis Rees-Zammit has shrugged off his midweek training absence

By Liam Heagney
Louis Rees-Zammit in action on his Kansas City Chiefs debut last weekend (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

Louis Rees-Zammit is poised to make his second American football appearance on Saturday night after returning to Kansas City Chiefs training following a midweek absence. It was reported on Wednesday that the ex-Wales and Gloucester winger has sat out that day’s practice with a back injury.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, his setback wasn’t serious and ahead of Saturday’s pre-season home game versus the Detroit Lions, the Chiefs website has been singing the praises of the 23-year-old who is fighting hard for inclusion on the club’s 53-man roster for next month’s start of the new NFL season.

Thursday was the 19th and final day of the Chiefs’ new-season training camp and in a piece titled ‘Five observations from Thursday’s practice’, one section was dedicated to what Rees-Zammit, the 2021 British and Irish Lions pick, did on his return to training.

Video Spacer

Ellie Kildunne | Stronger Than You Think

Video Spacer

Ellie Kildunne | Stronger Than You Think

Chiefs reporter Matt McMullen wrote: “Louis Rees-Zammit, who returned to practice on Thursday after missing Wednesday’s session with a back injury, wrapped up his first professional training camp by showing off his kicking skills.

“The Chiefs took part in two special teams segments during Thursday’s ‘10-10-10’ practice and during both, Rees-Zammit was responsible for kick-off duties.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Louis Rees-Zammit ⚡️ (@lrzammit)

“Rees-Zammit handled seven kick-offs during the initial period before tallying four more kicks the second time around. Kicker Harrison Butker later took over when the Chiefs worked on their onside kick procedure a bit later.

“While Rees-Zammit showed off his leg, Kansas City specifically worked on the kick-off return scheme during the first special teams segment before practicing kick-off coverage as part of the second period.”

ADVERTISEMENT

After Saturday’s game versus the Lions, the Chiefs will complete their pre-season schedule with another home warm-up against Chicago next Thursday before head coach Andy Reid confirms his NFL campaign roster.

Related

The Andy Reid verdict on Louis Rees-Zammit's Kansas City Chiefs debut

Back in training ahead of next Saturday’s home pre-season fixture versus Detroit Lions at Arrowhead Stadium, Reid was asked for his thoughts on how the 23-year-old ex-Gloucester and Wales player did during his fleeting debut involvement.

Read Now

Win tickets to watch the British & Irish Lions take on Argentina in Dublin for the first time ever! 
You can also enter to win tickets to all three British & Irish Lions Tests vs Australia! 

ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Wallabies player ratings vs Springboks | The Rugby Championship

2

The Andy Reid verdict on Louis Rees-Zammit's Kansas City Chiefs debut

3

Allan Alaalatoa opens up on what Joe Schmidt is like after a Wallabies loss

4

Fissler Confidential: Springbok poised to leave, Ford heading home

5

Louis Rees-Zammit has shrugged off his midweek training absence

6

Ex-England lock reacts to Springboks’ ‘inventive’ lineout vs Wallabies

7

Springboks 'rain' supreme to drown Wallabies' hopes of shock win

8

Ben Volavola set to become the fourth 2024/25 Leicester signing

USER NOTICE:

As of today you will need to reset your password to log into RugbyPass to continue commenting on articles.

Please click the ‘Login’ button below to be redirected and start the account validation and password reset process.

Thank you,

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

How Steve Diamond is rebuilding Newcastle - starting with the sinks

Rugby's new troubleshooter says revitalising the win-less Falcons may be his biggest job yet.

FEATURE

How the US rugby community helped ex-coach Mike Tolkin find a new liver

The former Eagles head coach found, in a fellow rugby enthusiast, a healthy living donor.

FEATURE

Nicky Smith: 'I really didn’t think I was going to leave the Ospreys.'

The highly-rated Ospreys loosehead has left Wales after 12 years, with no regrets and relishing making an impression with Leicester Tigers

Comments on RugbyPass

B
BH 15 minutes ago
Springboks player ratings vs Wallabies – Rugby Championship round two

Very inconsistent ratings compared to the All Blacks. Most of the Boks were pretty bad in the first half. Those 6 and 7 ratings are very generous.

7 Go to comments
W
Wayneo 25 minutes ago
Springboks 'rain' supreme to drown Wallabies' hopes of shock win

Nonsense Boet, Morne van den burg was not poor.

Go back and watch how quick his service was from the base of the rucks compared to the rest of the lumbering dinosaurs we currently have that call themselves scrumhalf's.

Also watch his work of defense then come back and let's talk...

15 Go to comments
W
Wayneo 35 minutes ago
Springboks player ratings vs Wallabies – Rugby Championship round two

Cry harder🤧

7 Go to comments
W
Wayneo 39 minutes ago
Wallabies blindsided by front row crisis in loss to Springboks

I call BS on the head injuries.

Definite tactic by Joe to depower the Springbok scrum.

If any of them are on the plane to Argentina, then it just proves that it was a tactic to deal with the Springbok's scrum power.

1 Go to comments
B
BM 46 minutes ago
Taranaki Bulls vs Wellington | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

Lions two from two on way to title!

2 Go to comments
J
Jimmy 1 hour ago
Wallabies player ratings vs Springboks | The Rugby Championship

Where would the Wobblies have been with contested scrums>

11 Go to comments
P
Pn 1 hour ago
'Owned the situation': Robertson happy with All Blacks response at Eden Park

You should google it, make sure to turn off your moderated content filter before doing so.

4 Go to comments
S
SO 1 hour ago
All Blacks player ratings vs Argentina | The Rugby Championship

Thought Tuungafasi is playing more like Laulala did which is very poorly.He does not seem up to it anymore!

46 Go to comments
C
Cameron 3 hours ago
Wallabies player ratings vs Springboks | The Rugby Championship

they need to figure out how to get Tizzano and the injured Fraser McReight on the field together.


No! Not this again!

11 Go to comments
W
Willie 3 hours ago
'Owned the situation': Robertson happy with All Blacks response at Eden Park

What concerns me with the ABs over the last 3-4 years is the inconsistency. Under both Foster and now Robertson, it seems a loss is necessary to provoke a good performance. Whilst Foster shouldered the blame during his term it seems the problem might be with the players.

As a friend who owned a bakery once said to his baker, "if it takes the same amount of time, effort and ingredients to make either a good or bad pie, why don't you make good pies all the time?".

4 Go to comments
H
HA 3 hours ago
'Owned the situation': Robertson happy with All Blacks response at Eden Park

I dont know what a circle jerk means, but that aside your comment boils down to Robertson saw things to praise and you saw basically nothing to praise, I think I prefer Robertsons way of seeing things.

4 Go to comments
J
JW 4 hours ago
'Owned the situation': Robertson happy with All Blacks response at Eden Park

An early try to Damian McKenzie, who Robertson said praised as having his best game so far at No 10, sparked a first half blitz that had 35 points up by half-time.

Savea scored next from a pick and go try before the All Blacks showed some dazzling skills with tries to outside backs Caleb Clarke, Will Jordan and Beauden Barrett.

What a circle jerk, he was no better than normal, actually more ineffectual than against England, and Jordans was the only really good try, and even that was just stuck in the mud defending from a team who love hard grounds like SA.

4 Go to comments
J
JW 4 hours ago
All Blacks v Pumas: ABs’ best Test under Razor, Argentina pay for mistakes

It's all four terry, the same 4 who produce at least 3 WC finalists every time

37 Go to comments
J
JW 4 hours ago
All Blacks v Pumas: ABs’ best Test under Razor, Argentina pay for mistakes

No he doesn't half is perfectly able to count to 5 himself once the ball is available.


There was no head contact, what are you talking about? He caused the head to wiplash and trigger the mouth gaurds concussion alarm, thats why he went to the bin. Same last weak when the player headbutted Blackadder. Luckily that game he didn't make contact with Blackadders head.

37 Go to comments
C
ColinK 4 hours ago
All Blacks v Pumas: ABs’ best Test under Razor, Argentina pay for mistakes

Hope your right but that's miles away. Reading the comments in this thread a lot of people have not moved on from RWC. I am an ABs supporter we have moved on I mean s..t happens. SA won it, period you are the champs. Looking forward to taking on the mighty Boks in the republic, who look even better than last year. Should be a great couple of tests, so glad my team stepped up last night. Nothing beats an AB vs Bok series, looking forward to it! I would say we are underdogs for once. Never under estimate either of these teams though.

37 Go to comments
J
JW 4 hours ago
All Blacks v Pumas: ABs’ best Test under Razor, Argentina pay for mistakes

Only because of the illegal jackle attempt, he had to clean out much lower than he should have. Unfair to penalise him for the result of blues actions.

37 Go to comments
J
JW 5 hours ago
All Blacks v Pumas: ABs’ best Test under Razor, Argentina pay for mistakes

What a boring match, really unfortunate with the whether.


Still no change in the way the All Blacks are playing, this result laid bare and stark the massive problem Razor has in front of him, and being able to get away with the same simple direct style because of the weather has only made it harder.

37 Go to comments
J
JW 5 hours ago
Wallabies player ratings vs Springboks | The Rugby Championship

Can only demote a maximum of one point for each facet!?


Were would SA have been without the maul weakness?

11 Go to comments
J
JW 5 hours ago
Wallabies player ratings vs Springboks | The Rugby Championship

Positive ratings. Midfield used be a strength. What happened with Frost?

11 Go to comments
G
GB 5 hours ago
How Steve Diamond is rebuilding Newcastle - starting with the sinks

🤞 Dimes can make progress, if he can't no one can 👍

1 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING All Blacks player ratings vs Argentina | The Rugby Championship All Blacks player ratings vs Argentina
Search

USER NOTICE:

As of today you will need to reset your password to log into RugbyPass.

You will be redirected to start the account validation and password reset process.

Thank you.

You will be redirected in 10 seconds or
click here to login.