Louis Rees-Zammit has shrugged off his midweek training absence

Louis Rees-Zammit is poised to make his second American football appearance on Saturday night after returning to Kansas City Chiefs training following a midweek absence. It was reported on Wednesday that the ex-Wales and Gloucester winger has sat out that day’s practice with a back injury.

However, his setback wasn’t serious and ahead of Saturday’s pre-season home game versus the Detroit Lions, the Chiefs website has been singing the praises of the 23-year-old who is fighting hard for inclusion on the club’s 53-man roster for next month’s start of the new NFL season.

Thursday was the 19th and final day of the Chiefs’ new-season training camp and in a piece titled ‘Five observations from Thursday’s practice’, one section was dedicated to what Rees-Zammit, the 2021 British and Irish Lions pick, did on his return to training.

Chiefs reporter Matt McMullen wrote: “Louis Rees-Zammit, who returned to practice on Thursday after missing Wednesday’s session with a back injury, wrapped up his first professional training camp by showing off his kicking skills.

“The Chiefs took part in two special teams segments during Thursday’s ‘10-10-10’ practice and during both, Rees-Zammit was responsible for kick-off duties.

“Rees-Zammit handled seven kick-offs during the initial period before tallying four more kicks the second time around. Kicker Harrison Butker later took over when the Chiefs worked on their onside kick procedure a bit later.

“While Rees-Zammit showed off his leg, Kansas City specifically worked on the kick-off return scheme during the first special teams segment before practicing kick-off coverage as part of the second period.”

After Saturday’s game versus the Lions, the Chiefs will complete their pre-season schedule with another home warm-up against Chicago next Thursday before head coach Andy Reid confirms his NFL campaign roster.