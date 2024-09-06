Scott Robertson explains benching TJ Perenara and Beauden Barrett

Game day is the fun part for any athlete around the world. Having the opportunity to put their hard work into practice, showcase the best they have to offer on the field of play, and to compete against some of the world’s best is all part of the thrill.

In rugby union, “They want to start.” Whether it’s club rugby as a junior or at Test level with the All Blacks, the opportunity to wear a jersey number in the range from one to 15 is part of what players are chasing, but the bench is key as the Springboks have shown.

Walking down by the Cape Town waterfront on Friday morning, this writer saw a fan wearing a Springboks shirt that proudly had ‘BOMB SQUAD’ written in capital leaders. For those who may be unaware, the ‘bomb squad’ is the nickname given to the Boks’ replacement forwards.

The Springboks have won back-to-back Rugby World Cup crowns and the bench has played a big role in that. In last weekend’s Test against the All Blacks at Emirates Airline Park, the bench was the difference with Kwagga Smith and Grant Williams scoring decisive tries.

Ahead of Saturday’s Test at DHL Stadium, All Blacks coach Scott Roberston announced that playmakers TJ Perenara and Beauden Barrett have been dropped to the bench. As ‘Razor’ discussed, it wasn’t easy explaining those selections.

“It’s a tough conversation,” Robertson told reporters on Thursday morning before pausing for about a second or two.

“Both of them, they’re great team men, they’ve been around for a long period of time. They know the All Black jersey is so important to all of us and if they need to come on and finish a job, they will.

“You’ve got to be really respectful in those conversations and talk through the reasons why but they understood.

“They want to start, as you said, they want to start, they want to be out there for the majority of the match but it’s just how we finish the match is the key.”



To the surprise of many, the Springboks have actually reverted away from their usual 6-2 split on the bench by picking five forwards and three backs for Saturday’s Test. Malcolm Marx, Gerhard Steenekamp, Vincent Koch, Kwagga Smith and Elrigh Louw will look to impact.

The All Blacks have also named five forwards on the bench, with Asafo Aumua, Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Fletcher Newell, Sam Darry and Luke Jacobson playing that role this week. However, a South African reporter asked Robertson whether the All Blacks considered a 6-2 split or more.

New Zealand led South Africa 27-17 with 15 minutes left to play in last weekend’s clash but ended up losing by four points to conclude an all-time classic Test.

The lack of impact from the bench was a big talking point after that thrilling Test in Johannesburg, but the All Blacks will want to make sure it isn’t this weekend unless it’s for the right reasons.

“Yeah, we were thinking of eight-zero,” Robertson quipped. “But it didn’t last that long.

“Obviously, last week we gave their opportunities with 10 minutes to go and it was a little bit of discipline, and just gave them too many opportunities inside our 22.

“It was fine margins the whole game and that’s Test footy. We looked at all our efforts and focused on areas we can be better and one of them was obviously finishing matches.”