Gallagher Premiership

Saracens make prop Fraser Balmain their sixth signing for 2024/25

By Neil Fissler
Gloucester prop Fraser Balmain (Photo by Rob Newell/CameraSport via Getty Images)

Deposed Gallagher Premiership champions Saracens have ended their long and increasingly desperate search for a new tighthead after making Gloucester’s Fraser Balmain their sixth signing for next season.

The 32-year-old Loughborough University-educated Balmain made 139 appearances for the Cherry and Whites since joining in 2017. He had been touted for a move to the Top 14 or Pro D2 in France but will instead remain in the English top flight and link up with Saracens.

The former Leicester Tigers ace, who has played England in an uncapped game against the Barbarians, only signed a new deal with Gloucester in March 2023 but will now move to London next month.

Balmain played 17 times for Gloucester in their 2023/24 campaign and his last start came in their European Challenge Cup final defeat to the Sharks, the South African United Rugby Championship outfit, at Tottenham last month.

A 2013 Premiership final replacement for the Tigers, the club where he spent six seasons before joining Gloucester, Balmain will be a direct replacement for Christian Judge, who is heading off to the south of France to join Beziers.

He will join fellow new signings Sam Spink from the Western Force, Wales loosehead Rhys Carre, Crusaders fly-half Fergus Burke and the Newcastle Falcons pair, loosehead Phil Brantingham and fly-half Louie Johnson, at the StoneX Stadium.

The signing of Balmain, who was released by Newcastle in 2010, will help alleviate concerns that Saracens have been making little headway with their recruitment drive in the last few weeks. RugbyPass understands that with the signing of Balmain, who once turned down an academy contract with Northampton, across the line that they have switched their attentions to signing a new lock

It is also believed that they are looking for a winger after Sean Maitland and Alex Lewington’s retirements or a centre to cover for ACL injury victim Olly Hartley, but someone for the second row is the new priority.

 

Comments on RugbyPass

T
T-Bone 24 minutes ago
Ollie Sleightholme: 'I went from 90 to 98 kilos in five weeks'

Ahem…that’s a rapid weight gain 😳 Had a great season

1 Go to comments
T
T-Bone 27 minutes ago
The Test rookie touted by Conrad Smith for All Blacks selection

Proctor deserves to be in the squad No chance Razor will break up the Jorko partnership for England given the exodus of players and injuries already ALB is also playing great so can both of them make it in?

2 Go to comments
T
T-Bone 33 minutes ago
Borthwick's Babes primed to take New Zealand by storm

On paper and form this appears an even series I’ll be disappointed at a 1-1 and massively disappointed if the English win 2-0 For every kiwi saying England won’t win just look at their recent form and their club teams And a timely reminder of the issues at lock for the ABs and a new coaching group But it’s exciting too - lots of talent to pick from The big area I see England having an advantage is at the ruck The ABs are fairly devoid of pilferers. Sevu Reece is probably the best!

7 Go to comments
T
T-Bone 46 minutes ago
Maturing lock Isaia Walker-Leawere has become a leader of the Hurricanes pack

Hmmm I wonder if Ryan and Razor can mould this guy These next 1 or 2 games could make or break it for him Played well but gives the impression of perhaps not being fully switched on Has the size - perhaps an inch or two short But he’s that bit bigger than others

1 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 49 minutes ago
NZR statement: Two coaches added to Scott Robertson’s All Blacks

Corey Flynn! Who saw that one coming to the ABs??? Inside track has it he was only interested in the check towards the end of his career and couldn’t be arsed training to standard…

7 Go to comments
M
Mitch 1 hours ago
Noah Lolesio: 'I've experienced all the ups and downs of international footy'

Still can’t believe BOK fidb’t give the Brumbies the penalty he should have which would have potentially won the thrm that game. Gotta say Brett, I’m disappointed about the start times for the weekend's games. There’s no way the NRL would move a game to accommodate a super rugby semi, so it’s sad to see super rugby being so accommodating.

3 Go to comments
B
Ben 1 hours ago
Ex-England flyhalf says Crusaders downfall means series win over the All Blacks a 'realistic chance'

Same old story with England…..think they can but deep inside they know it will not happen

60 Go to comments
M
MattJH 2 hours ago
Joe Marchant on brutal chat with Eddie Jones that led to England exit

Come back to Super Rugby. Loved having him at the Blues.

5 Go to comments
R
Robbie 2 hours ago
Joe Marchant on brutal chat with Eddie Jones that led to England exit

Scrap eligibility rules now

5 Go to comments
D
Dave 3 hours ago
NZR statement: Two coaches added to Scott Robertson’s All Blacks

Sorry…whos crying??

7 Go to comments
s
stephen. 3 hours ago
France snubbing New Zealand tour shows the difference in priorities

You'll soon change your tune if they were to lose that series. Since when was a rugby tour to New Zealand a non-event. In

11 Go to comments
J
Jmann 5 hours ago
France snubbing New Zealand tour shows the difference in priorities

France have never won a RWC and failed to do so at home. NZ have won 3 (and probably should have won 6 if we’re honest). Hey France… you continue being you ;)

11 Go to comments
A
Ardy 7 hours ago
How the 'un-Australian' Brumbies are flying the flag in Super Rugby

I agree with Larkham’s statement about the Brumbies that they are ‘pragmatic’ and being realistic allows them to be competitive and the best team in Australia. The coaching of the Tahs looking to beef up rather than speed up, the Reds with all the skills but hate travelling away from Old, ditto the Force but without all the skills the Reds have. The Rebels playing South African rugby for most of the season and ensuring Gordon got little ball and well away from the Ad Line looked like something from 10 years ago in S.A. Losing Carter Gordon along with the Rebels is not a good sign for our rugby and Schmidt’s task, already a big ask has just got harder. I am hoping the Brumbies go all the way this year but have not picked them in my comp.

83 Go to comments
J
Jen 7 hours ago
France snubbing New Zealand tour shows the difference in priorities

Cancel the games. If it’s too hard for the French to rustle up a full-strength side or they don’t care enough about it then let’s just can it.

11 Go to comments
R
Red and White Dynamight 8 hours ago
'Worst-case scenario' leaves All Blacks short of locks to face England

from the Baby Blacks in 1986, the RWC’87 Champions were born.

9 Go to comments
R
Red and White Dynamight 8 hours ago
Tyrel Lomax returns for Hurricanes' semi-final against Chiefs

Lomax absolutely destroyed the Boks in the Final. Must be close to no1 prop on the planet.

3 Go to comments
R
Red and White Dynamight 8 hours ago
Titans statement: Wallabies' Carter Gordon quits union for NRL

Absolutely BONKERS decision. Australia has an incoming Lions tour - the biggest series of games outside a RWC. And 2 years after that a home RWC. Instead Gordon will be turning out for the GC Titans, historically one of the worst teams in the NRL. His agent should be axed.

8 Go to comments
R
Red and White Dynamight 8 hours ago
France snubbing New Zealand tour shows the difference in priorities

France never send a full strength squad down under. Ever. But they always insist on a full strength AB team to tour France.

11 Go to comments
J
Jon 8 hours ago
Borthwick's Babes primed to take New Zealand by storm

> It is a hothousing opportunity for sure but there is also a chance England could get burned. Could be the elephant in the room that this happens first up against Japan and NZ get the rough end of the stick, a pricked and fired up England side. One wonders how their backs to combine though. Tough ask to have this countered by the simple unknown. NZ won’t be new but wouldn’t be surprised if it didn’t mean England were comfortable with knowing what _theyre_ up against.

7 Go to comments
J
Jmann 8 hours ago
Why the All Blacks should follow the 'Marco Pierre White theory of rugby selection'

Stephenson still has suspect defense.

15 Go to comments
