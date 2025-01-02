The scrumhalf showdown that has Sale and Raffi Quirke 'so excited'

Sale Sharks boss Alex Sanderson is challenging his players to deliver another stunning West Country victory at Gloucester to prove their 38-0 destruction of Bristol at Ashton Gate was not a “fluke” and can become the benchmark for the rest of the season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sale are up to third place heading to Gloucester and Sanderson said: “If we don’t back it up people might just say it (Bristol) was a fluke and there is this proving people wrong which is a motivator for me and the group having not been the most fashionable team in the past. We made a bit of a statement and I would like to think the experts who watch us would have backed us a bit more when we had a full squad. We need to cement that by backing it up and guaranteeing a top-four placement before we go back into Europe.

“This is not going to be a cut-and-paste thing because it is a different challenge and we have spoken about having to dig into what is driving us at the moment. You cannot bottle that feeling (beating Bristol) and it is a lifelong Holy Grail of professional sport to have that consistent intensity at the top level where the players are able to produce that every week. We have to find it again.”

Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen reacts to Ruben Schoeman’s red card Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen reacts to Ruben Schoeman’s red card

Sanderson wants Raffi Quirke to back up his outstanding solo try in the Bristol win that showcased his special talents and incredible pace. Quirke has suffered a series of injuries that have stopped him from becoming a regular England scrum-half option but another impressive showing at Gloucester would put him right back into the frame for the Six Nations squad. Quirke and fellow Sale scrum-half Gus Warr, the Scotland international, are up against the form No.9 in the Premiership in Tomos Williams, the Wales scrum half, who is favourite to grab the British and Irish Lions jersey for the summer tour to Australia.

Sanderson said: “Tomos is wickedly sharp in terms of his running game and Raffi is so excited about the prospect of coming up against him. Raffi doesn’t get nervous – he just gets excited.

Gloucester Sale All Stats and Data

“Raffi was back to his best form (against Bristol) and Gus will have his part to play again. We saw at the weekend with a 6-2 split we have been trialling that Raffi can play on the wing because he is that quick. That gives you flexibility.

“Gloucester are a potent attacking threat and they are second across all attacking metrics to Bristol this season. That makes it another good challenge for the lads but they also have the best maul in the competition and are ultra-aggressive at the breakdown. Lewis Ludlow, the captain, I love how he plays and I don’t know how he doesn’t get injured. Maybe he goes in the hardest and comes off best. He epitomises that Gloucester spirit – super intense and competitive. Down at Kingsholm in front of the Shed, Gloucester grow a leg, don’t they.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Gloucester have been hit by a triple blow coming into this match with Zach Mercer and Ollie Thorley out for the rest of the season while Afolabi Fosagbon will miss a number of matches after injuring his ankle.