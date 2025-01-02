Six Nations headache for France as Gael Fickou undergoes operation
Fabien Galthie is facing a midfield reshuffle for the Guinness Six Nations after it was confirmed that Gael Fickou underwent an operation last Monday. The outside centre, a starter in the recent Autumn Nations Series wins over New Zealand and Argentina, was injured on club duty with Racing 92 last weekend.
The 30-year-old only played the first half of the 25-all Top 14 draw with Lyon due to a fractured left thumb and an operation at the start of the week will now see him miss the start of the Six Nations.
Facing a recovery ranging between six to eight weeks, the 93-cap Fickou will be absent for the opening two rounds, against Wales in Paris on January 31 and most likely England in London on February 8, with a return pencilled in for the round three match away to Italy on February 23.
He will also miss his club’s Investec Champions Cup fixtures at Glasgow on January 10 and at home to the Stormers on January 18.
A mainstay of the France team for a decade, Fickou twice partnered Yoram Moefana when starting in November. Galthie, though, used Emilien Gailleton at No13 in the series opener against Japan, a match in which Fickou appeared off the bench.
A lot of interesting alternatives tbh: Gailleton, Depoortere, Barassi, maybe Frisch, Costes or Thomas as well.
Sad for Fickou who was really in form, but maybe that will give him the opportunity to be part of the summer tour in NZ.
Today, I think he is one of french players who played the most minutes since the begining of the season... He will ,maybe, available for the end of six nations, so for the summer tour...
Indeed he could be part of the touring team provided Racing don't play Top14 semi-final.