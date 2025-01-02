Six Nations headache for France as Gael Fickou undergoes operation

Fabien Galthie is facing a midfield reshuffle for the Guinness Six Nations after it was confirmed that Gael Fickou underwent an operation last Monday. The outside centre, a starter in the recent Autumn Nations Series wins over New Zealand and Argentina, was injured on club duty with Racing 92 last weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 30-year-old only played the first half of the 25-all Top 14 draw with Lyon due to a fractured left thumb and an operation at the start of the week will now see him miss the start of the Six Nations.

Facing a recovery ranging between six to eight weeks, the 93-cap Fickou will be absent for the opening two rounds, against Wales in Paris on January 31 and most likely England in London on February 8, with a return pencilled in for the round three match away to Italy on February 23.

Stormers Director of Rugby John Dobson reveals his plans for the remainder of their Europe and URC campaigns Stormers Director of Rugby John Dobson reveals his plans for the remainder of their Europe and URC campaigns

He will also miss his club’s Investec Champions Cup fixtures at Glasgow on January 10 and at home to the Stormers on January 18.

A mainstay of the France team for a decade, Fickou twice partnered Yoram Moefana when starting in November. Galthie, though, used Emilien Gailleton at No13 in the series opener against Japan, a match in which Fickou appeared off the bench.

France Wales All Stats and Data