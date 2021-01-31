6:09am, 31 January 2021

Northampton Saints have issued an update on George Furbank after he was injured in a brutal mid-air collision in his side’s win over Gloucester in Kingsholm yesterday.

Northampton came away 31-26 winners, but the collision in the 32nd minute was a major talking point in the game.

England fullback Furbank collided with Gloucester’s Santiago Carreras when both contested a high ball, with the pair instantaneously knocked-out after clashing heads. Medical treatment was given to both players on pitch, before the pair eventually made their way off the field, on their feet, for further treatment and evaluation.

Sound on. Glad to see Furbank and Carreras walk off after that. pic.twitter.com/ndQi5owjib — Andrew (@vicerage26) January 30, 2021

Northampton Saints Twitter account has offered an update on Furbank: “George is up and about upstairs. He’s got a really good looking cut on his nose, but he’s ok, thankfully.” A positive update on George Furbank from Phil Dowson.

“Best wishes also to Santiago Carreras Folded hands.”

? “George is up and about upstairs. He’s got a really good looking cut on his nose, but he’s ok, thankfully.” A positive update on @GeorgeFurbank from Phil Dowson. Best wishes also to Santiago Carreras ? pic.twitter.com/bj8gIbnIpv — Northampton Saints ? (@SaintsRugby) January 31, 2021

Furbank offered his own update on Twitter with a picture of a nasty looking bang on the bridge of his nose: “Little wonky but all good, cheers Digger.”

Little wonky but all good, cheers Digger ?? pic.twitter.com/fwdzU5NDov — George Furbank (@GeorgeFurbank) January 31, 2021

Gloucester are yet to issue an official update on Argentinian Santiago Carreras. The 22-year-old signed for Gloucester in December, having eight Argentinan caps to his name.

It was the side’s sixth defeat in seven league matches, which has heaped fresh pressure on new head coach George Skivington, who said after the game: “Obviously it’s frustrating and as professionals we will analyse what went wrong with our set-piece.

“We got more flustered than I would have liked as we made too many errors. We were a little better in getting into attacking positions than recently but then our set piece didn’t function.”

“We are aware of the discussions concerning relegation, or not, in our league but we are not talking about that and are just concentrating on improving and hopefully picking up some wins.”