Super Rugby Pacific

Rugby Australia fire back at 'misleading and deceptive' Rebels

By AAP
Dejected Rebels players in a huddle last May (Photo by Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images)

Rugby Australia are preparing a counterclaim against axed Super Rugby Pacific club Melbourne Rebels “for misleading and deceptive conduct”. The governing body has slammed the Rebels’ attempts to “shift the blame” for their booting in May, having entered voluntary administration five months earlier with debts exceeding $23million.

More than $30m is being sought by the Rebels in a Federal Court lawsuit filed on Wednesday to cover debts owed by the club, including to the Australian Tax Office, as well as damages. The club are also seeking a declaration that it can resume control of the Rebels, so they can continue to play in the Super Rugby Pacific competition.

With a share of private equity funding previously secured by RA, the Rebels say they can return to the field based out of a new home in Tarneit, in Melbourne’s western suburbs. The club are also seeking that the court order RA to open its books for inspection to determine claims it failed funding responsibilities for the Rebels, including when players were representing the Wallabies.

RA responded emphatically in a statement on Thursday, attacking “inaccurate and misleading comments” and rejecting directors’ “claims and attempts to shift blame for their financial mismanagement”.

“RA is preparing a counterclaim against MRRU and its directors for misleading and deceptive conduct concerning the financial position of MRRU dating back to 2018,” it read.  “Based on that misleading and deceptive conduct, RA granted MRRU a participation licence for the Super Rugby competition and provided associated funding and payments to MRRU.

“Had RA not been misled or deceived, it would not have provided MRRU with a participation licence and thus not lost in excess of $35m that was paid to MRRU since at least July 1, 2018.”

RA claims it was never informed of penalty notices handed down by the ATO, while administrators believed the Rebels may have traded while insolvent since December 2018 in breach of the Corporations Act. RA believes that the MRRU directors were knowingly concerned in and/or aided and abetted MRRU’s misleading and deceptive conduct,” the RA statement read.

“RA stepped in to fund all operations of the Melbourne Rebels in 2024, paying player and staff wages, and meeting all associated statutory obligations connected with those payments for the entirety of the 2024 Super Rugby Pacific season.”

A private consortium had put forward a plan to fund the club until 2030, which was supported by the administrator, but RA voted against the deal at a creditors’ meeting. Most players and staff have since joined other clubs, with an 11-team Super Rugby season set to begin in February.

Comments on RugbyPass

d
dw 20 minutes ago
The 'magic 64' could turn Australia's fortunes this November

Was improving each season so clearly....and then gone for good

89 Go to comments
d
dw 21 minutes ago
The 'magic 64' could turn Australia's fortunes this November

Probably skelton and kerevi are the top 2. Can't remember if marika is injured and whether they need him as much with his form

89 Go to comments
d
dw 25 minutes ago
The 'magic 64' could turn Australia's fortunes this November

Fair call

89 Go to comments
N
NB 28 minutes ago
The 'magic 64' could turn Australia's fortunes this November

That's the problem.😄

89 Go to comments
M
MattJH 34 minutes ago
Dominic Gardiner tipped to have ‘very important’ role in Crusaders’ future

The talent Ian Foster unearthed continues to grow.

2 Go to comments
O
OJohn 43 minutes ago
The 'magic 64' could turn Australia's fortunes this November

I use my eyes

89 Go to comments
O
OJohn 44 minutes ago
The 'magic 64' could turn Australia's fortunes this November

No he's just a self entitled jerk. He was great once but it was a long time ago. 2011 -2013 ish.

89 Go to comments
N
NB 53 minutes ago
The 'magic 64' could turn Australia's fortunes this November

Esp at the time he was lost. Blossoming into a 80 cap+ Test player.

89 Go to comments
N
NB 54 minutes ago
The 'magic 64' could turn Australia's fortunes this November

Sore spot from 2014 OJ?😁

89 Go to comments
N
NB 54 minutes ago
The 'magic 64' could turn Australia's fortunes this November

Thanks. He's back now I hope he can recover the form he had on that 2022 EOYT.

89 Go to comments
C
Carlos 54 minutes ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

But Nick, JD has an interesting point. Is it all about stats? This is what Harry was searching in the other place. What “new” stats we need to “measure” other issues? Impact? I don’t have an answer or even ideas.

400 Go to comments
N
NB 56 minutes ago
The 'magic 64' could turn Australia's fortunes this November

Yes that's right, Joe is being 'controlled' like a puppet by his Tahsk-masters🤣

89 Go to comments
N
NB 57 minutes ago
The 'magic 64' could turn Australia's fortunes this November

He's a fringe player at UBB now and I don't really see a WB return at 32 years of age.

89 Go to comments
N
NB 58 minutes ago
The 'magic 64' could turn Australia's fortunes this November

They need power, and if Kev is fit I don't know how they can refuse. Suaalii will bring more of it when he's ready.

89 Go to comments
C
Carlos 58 minutes ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

I visited Flanders fields recently. Also Fromelles. And Omaha beach too. Plus Auschwitz. But people like you find knowing history boring. Go back to potty training, that’s where your mind still is.

400 Go to comments
L
Locke 58 minutes ago
Can New Zealand beat the world's best without Barrett at 10?

As an international 10, I'd rate BB a 6/10 and DMac a 5/10.

Both have weaknesses, BB's happen to be less significant in a few critical areas.

BB has a better tactical short-kicking game than DMac, who doesn't have a tactical kicking game at all.

BB is a more accurate player than DMac, it's rare that you see BB badly fluff a pass like we've recently see DMac do on multiple occasions.

BB is also bigger and can us that size to get over the advantage line when all else fails.

The reality is that both struggle when their space is limited, which is why they are natural 15s rather 10s. Both aren't great distributors, tending to turn their shoulders to the receiver and telegraph exactly where the ball is going.

I'm praying to the Rugby Gods that Mo'unga returns.

45 Go to comments
N
NB 59 minutes ago
The 'magic 64' could turn Australia's fortunes this November

I looked at a YT clip and he looks interesting - low to the ground, nuggety runner.

89 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
The 'magic 64' could turn Australia's fortunes this November

I'm sure hte Lord has some sneaky Kiwi ancestry in order to do it so well DW!

89 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
The 'magic 64' could turn Australia's fortunes this November

And how do you quantify that John? Are they conceding fewer pens?

89 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
The 'magic 64' could turn Australia's fortunes this November

TKB is from Melbourne John. He is an established AB and one of La Rochelle's key players on the way to two European Cup wins.


That's success most home-grown Aussies can only dream about, so you want the values he has learned instilled in your team. He can show the WB 9's winning habits.

89 Go to comments
