The increasing South African twang to one of Europe's sleeping rugby giants

The legendary Stejarii will be competing in their 10th Rugby World Cup in 2027, and to make their passionate supporters proud, Romania head coach David Gérard is tightening every bolt and nut and developing a roster up to the task.

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With the Nations Cup serving as the best laboratory for testing the team’s depth, the Romanian staff has added six South African-born players to the roster to push the team to a higher competitive level.

Prop Jean-Pierre Smith (CS Dinamo), lock Nicolas Immelman (CSM ?tiin?a Baia Mare), utility forwards Keanan Murray (CS Dinamo) and Etienne Terblanche (CS Dinamo), centre Dylan Schwartz (CS Dinamo) and outside back Damian Bonaparte (CSA Steaua) will be involved in Romania’s Nations Cup campaign, upping the team’s physicality and technical profile.

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Immelman was the first of this batch to earn a cap for the Eastern European nation, while lock Johannes van Heerden was the very first South African-born player to star for Romania, when he took the mythical mantle back in 2015. All of them qualified by playing their trade over in the Romanian Super Liga.

Van Heerden’s love for Romania reached the point where he opted to leave the Top 14 shores so he would be available for the Stejarii, showing a profound passion for his adopted nation that defies logic.

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Although the current count stands at five, the squad could have included eight South African-born players; unfortunately, however, the phenomenal fly-half Jondré Williams and Matthew Tweddle are unavailable due to injury, with their return expected in 2027.

The Romanian union and clubs have made a serious investment over the last ten years in signing players from South African academies and from the Romanian diaspora to strengthen the national team’s performance.

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However, for players like Dylan Schwartz, joining Romania was about more than landing a long-term contract; he wanted to be part of something greater than himself, like the Stejarii.

“Ever since I was 17, I dreamt of playing overseas, and I started looking for opportunities abroad, and, fortunately, CS Dinamo came along,” said the 26-year-old.

“I knew it was going to be a long journey, but I focused every day until an opportunity to play for the national team would arise. Thankfully, it did, and it was against Georgia in the Men’s Rugby Europe Championship.”

The former Vodacom Bulls player left South Africa in 2020 to sign a five-year contract with CS Dinamo. His long-term commitment to the Romanian capital-based club was noticed, and he was invited to join the national team camps from 2025 onwards.

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TBILISI, GEORGIA – MARCH 8: Akaki Tabutsadze of Georgia is tackled by Damian Bonaparte of Romania during the 2026 Rugby Europe Championship semi-final match between Georgia and Romania at Avchala Rugby Stadium on March 8, 2026 in Tbilisi, Georgia. (Photo by Levan Verdzeuli/Getty Images)

“Being part of the Stejarii is a big deal for me. I have always chased the dream of becoming an international player and featuring in the Rugby World Cup. Romania gave me that chance, and it is a privilege that I will never take for granted.”

Looking ahead to the 2026 Nations Cup, Romania will face Uruguay, Chile and Samoa, three crucial challenges that will play a vital role in getting the team ready for the upcoming World Cup.

While some might be concerned about the team’s chances, Schwartz feels the opposite.

“I feel excited for the future of Romania,” revealed the centre.

“I know that in the 80s, 90s and 2000s, the Stejarii were a formidable side, and people speak about them quite a lot. That is why we now have the responsibility to bring Romania back to that level. It is the standard we intend to meet in the near future. Being part of something bigger than myself is something special. We are all working together to build something promising for our community.”

While Schwartz is currently one of the leading new voices of the South African blood that flows through the Stejarii, it would be unfair not to ask Johan van Heerden’s opinion. The 39-year-old lock was the first player from the Rainbow Country to become a Stejarii and explains why Romania is buried deep in his heart.

“Rugby history goes a long way in Romania. The Stejarii have a long, big and beautiful history, having lived through several great moments. Rugby is in the country’s blood; the people and players never give up even when the odds are stacked against them. The community might be small, but it is very tight and loves the sport.”

But why Romania? And why did the club scene in Romania make the effort to scout and identify South African talents? Van Heerden offers a brief explanation of why the two worlds were made for each other.

“The South African players who move to Romania are regarded as high-quality players,” said the 60-cap Romanian international.

“Romania opened the door for these talented players to have a shot at playing Test Match rugby, which is the main spotlight of our sport. As for the mindset behind the Romanian national team and the clubs that look for South African players, I think it has to do with the work ethic and rate, rugby culture and the fact that we love this sport so much. South African players don’t take rugby for granted.”

For van Heerden, to have had the opportunity to play a part in the story of the Stejarii was one of the greatest honours and accomplishments of his life.

“To leave your country and search for the opportunity to become valuable and important elsewhere should be encouraged, and countries like Romania are available to open that door. I am proud that I was the first South African to represent the Stejarii, and I hope guys like Dylan, Jondré and the others will continue to show that we can make a difference here.”

As noted in the opening paragraphs, Romania now has seven South African-born players in its squad, a development that has helped close the gap with Georgia. Although opinions on the matter may differ, Schwartz is convinced that the investment has proven highly beneficial for both sides.

“South African players who came here were long-term commitments, and we knew that nothing was going to be handed to us. To be here, to stay in one place for five years, to learn the language and culture, and to keep working believing you will get there, it isn’t easy, but Romanian rugby cherished us from the first moment, and that’s why our sacrifice paid off.”

With the Nations Cup frenzy about to be unleashed upon the rugby world, Schwartz is eager to pull down the jersey once again and echo the profound words of the Romanian national anthem, ‘De?teapt?-te, române!’.

“I have no words for how special it was to sing the national anthem for the first time. I kept remembering the past five years, the hard work and the long hours I put in, and how this community and people accepted me as one of their own. It doesn’t matter where you were born, because we are all working towards the same goal: to do everything we can to keep Romanian rugby moving forward.”