RG Snyman set for debut as Leinster roll out stars in formidable team
South Africa lock RG Snyman is set to make his Leinster debut on Saturday against Benetton in Treviso in the United Rugby Championship.
The double World Cup winner was one of Leinster’s marquee signings over the summer, joining from rivals Munster, but has been carrying a foot injury.
After being named in South Africa’s squad for the opening match of The Rugby Championship, the 29-year-old was a late withdrawal with a foot injury and ended up playing no part in their triumphant campaign.
Had he remained fit, his duties with the Springboks would have only ended last week. However, he teamed up with his new side during the Championship and is now set for his debut, where he will start in the second-row with Ireland lock Joe McCarthy.
McCarthy will run out with plenty of his Ireland team-mates this weekend for the first time this season in blue, as Leo Cullen has named close to a full-strength side.
Not only are a host of Ireland stars returning from their 1-1 series draw with world champions South Africa in July, but full-back Hugo Keenan will also make his return to 15s after his dalliance in rugby sevens over the summer for the Olympic games.
The starting front-row trio of Andrew Porter, Ronan Kelleher and Tadhg Furlong will all be making their first Leinster outing this campaign, as will new captain Caelan Doris and drop-kicking hero Ciaran Frawley.
Leinster XV (caps in brackets)
15. Hugo Keenan (66)
14. Jimmy O’Brien (83)
13. Garry Ringrose (125)
12. Jamie Osborne (50)
11. James Lowe (81)
10. Ciaran Frawley (89)
9. Jamison Gibson-Park (143)
1. Andrew Porter (122)
2. Ronan Kelleher (65)
3. Tadhg Furlong (147)
4. Joe McCarthy (36)
5. RG Snyman (0)
6. Jack Conan (150)
7. Josh van der Flier (144)
8. Caelan Doris (captain) (83)
Replacements
16. Lee Barron (17)
17. Michael Milne (43)
18. Thomas Clarkson (43)
19. Ryan Baird (71)
20. Brian Deeny (23)
21. Fintan Gunne (4)
22. Ross Byrne (164)
23. Scott Penny (72)
