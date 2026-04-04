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Super Rugby Pacific

Reds vs Force takes: Pumas lock stars, Donaldson strengthens POTY case

Ben Donaldson of the Force competes during the round eight Super Rugby match between Queensland Reds and Western Force at Suncorp Stadium, on April 04, 2026, in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Albert Perez/Getty Images)

The Western Force have made a Super Rugby Pacific statement with a 42-19 win over Australian rivals the Queensland Reds in Brisbane. Argentinian international Franco Molina crossed for a hat-trick as the Force claimed their second win of the 2026 season.

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Queensland took the lead in the 23rd minute through Joe Brial, having scored a try in each of their two entries into the opposition 22. But it was one-way traffic from then on, piling on 28 unanswered points.

Filipo Daugunu hit back late for the Reds, before Molina charged over the try line to wrap up a bonus point win on the road for the Force. Here are four takeaways from the Force’s 23-point win at Suncorp Stadium.

Match Summary

0
Penalty Goals
0
3
Tries
6
2
Conversions
6
0
Drop Goals
0
94
Carries
180
6
Line Breaks
9
18
Turnovers Lost
10
5
Turnovers Won
5

VIDEO

Wallaby and Puma set the tone

Wallabies hooker Brandon Paenga-Amosa and Los Pumas lock Franco Molina helped set the tone on what ended up being a famous night for the Force. Those two were particularly impressive, but the efforts of the entire tight five deserve an honourable mention.

Molina was obviously able to stand out, having crossed for a hat-trick at Suncorp Stadium. In the absence of captain Jeremy Williams, Molina packed down alongside Wallaby Darcy Swain, and this combination was solid in all areas.

But let’s talk about Paenga-Amosa who, along with Molina and Ben Donaldson, was right up there for best on ground. Paenga-Amosa had a game-high number of carries in the first term and was generally impactful around the park.

Paenga-Amosa was the first player to reach 15 carries, was involved in setting up Mac Grealy’s try of the season contender during the first term, and the hooker crossed for a five-pointer of his own in the 58th minute.

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Tighthead prop Misinale Epenisa led the way for most of the match with a team-high number of tackles. While Paenga-Amosa and Molina shone particularly bright, the efforts from the tight five laid the foundations for a famous Force win.

Ben Donaldson strengthens POTY case

Ben Donaldson might just be the best player in Super Rugby Pacific right now. Three RugbyPass writers suggested on Friday that the likes of Charlie Cale, Cam Roigard, Jordie Barrett and Will Jordan were the competition standouts after seven rounds, but it’s hard to argue with the facts.

Donaldson and Chiefs centre Quinn Tupaea shared the lead in the race for Player of the Year honours after seven rounds. Max Jorgensen, Jordan, Timoci Tavatavanawai and Caleb Tangitau were the others rounding out the top six.

But Donaldson did his MVP chances absolutely no harm with a standout outing against the Reds. The fly-half had eight carries for 56 metres during the first term alone, beating four defenders, produced a well-worked chip-and-chase, and generally looked dangerous with the ball.

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The 27-year-old continued to impress during the second term, as the Force continued to charge towards a rare win in the Sunshine State. Donaldson showed incredible skill to quickly send a cross-field kick Darby Lancater’s way, with the winger reeling in possession to score.

That effort early in the second half is just one highlight to speak of, with the 10-15 combination with Australia A representative Mac Grealy a real positive. Donaldson stole the show in this derby and can very well be considered the form player in Super Rugby Pacific.

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Reds clinical early but the Force took over

The Reds made the most of some early opportunities btu they weren’t able to take control of the contest from there. Queensland left the red zone with a try in each of their first times inside the Force’s 22, with Tim Ryan and Joe Brial scoring in the first half.

If you looked at the match stats around that time, you would’ve seen the Force had conceded seven penalties to none, and the visitors had a worse tackle completion percentage. But the Reds only had 37 per cent of possession and 28 per cent territory by the 23-minute mark.

Ryan reaped the rewards of a clever set-piece move in the Reds’ first entry into the 22, with Josh Nasser finding Joe Brial at an attacking lineout. Seru Uru passed the ball onto Hunter Paisami, who drew in some defenders before setting up ‘The Junkyard Dog’ Ryan.

The Reds took the lead for the first time through Brial in the 23rd minute, with Kalani Thomas setting up the blindside flanker with some quick thinking. Thomas took a quick tap before finding Brial, who ran a superb line through the Reds defensive wall.

But the Force scored the next 28 points unanswered, running away with a commanding win on the road. Queensland finished with about 34 per cent possession, suffering their second consecutive loss.

“They were quality, we were poor, discipline very poor.” Fraser McReight said post-game. “Very disappointed with that.”

Force deliver complete performance

You could see just how much that result meant to Mac Grealy when the fullback was interviewed only a few minutes after full-time. The Downlands College Old Boy, who played for the Reds before making the move west, was one of the many standouts for the Force on Saturday.

As the Super Rugby Pacific season neared its halfway point, the Force continued to search for their second win of the campaign. They had fallen short against some tough New Zealand sides, but showed against the Reds that they’re capable of some special results.

The Force have produced their best 80-minute performance of the season when it mattered most, with flanker Nick Champion de Crespigny describing the fixture post-game on Stan Sport as a “season-defining game.”

Grealy and Bayley Kuenzle both made their mark in a star-studded backline, which is still yet to include Zac Lomax, with the former NRL star’s debut delayed due to injury. Then in the forwards, it’s fairly difficult to fault anyone’s performance really.

An 80-minute performance is what the Force have been after, and they achieved that in style against an Australian rival. While they still sit outside the top six, next weekend’s clash away to the Fijian Drua will be huge.

“It’s a pretty special experience. I think we’ve had that performance coming for a while,” Grealy said post-game on Stan Sport.

“We’ve been talking about an 80-minute performance all year. We have good patches, we’re up at half-time, and then we have that 20-minute period where we seem to lose the game.

“Massive focus on us just staying in the moment, sticking to what we do well.”

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Comments

4 Comments
B
Bazzallina 6 days ago

One things for sure Force look a tight bunch of dudes team effort on efforts

D
DC 6 days ago

well are the reds afraid of playing teams that have wind inthere names losing to to the force after the hurricanes

sure the force played well but throught the reds would be better last night at home

D
DarstedlyDan 6 days ago

Donaldson might well be the best player at the Force. To say he’s the best in SRP is more than a bit of a stretch.

S
SB 6 days ago

NCDC led his team very well.

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Comments on RugbyPass

G
GP 50 minutes ago
How the All Blacks can turn the curse of versatility into a blessing

Leicester Fainga’anuku has to be in the AB’s. I believe he will be. A rocky start at times for the Crusaders , he has really showed his strength and skills, especially in the last few games.

105 Go to comments
N
Nickers 1 hour ago
The All Blacks strongest midfield partnership for the next World Cup is already clear

As usual I don’t have much of an idea what you’re talking about. The whole backline and attack was terrible under Razor and got worse by the week. Jordie, along with everyone else in the backline, was used in the worst way possible in what has sadly fallen to the worlds 9th best attack. I am describing something far more like Argentina or the Hurricanes attack, not that sub club level monstrosity of last years All Blacks. Jordie at 13? Sure why not. It makes no sense whatsoever but that seems to be what makes people the most happy for some reason.

118 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
How the All Blacks can turn the curse of versatility into a blessing

Not by running straight into contact though.

105 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
The All Blacks strongest midfield partnership for the next World Cup is already clear

Jordie was the lynchpin of the attack last year, passed more than ever (less into contact).

I think you’re both getting confused by the quality and success of said attacks.



...

118 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
How 1% of the USA sports rights market could transform rugby

Yeah but what does that 1% take to reach, it’s a throwaway line that shouldn’t be used in this manner.

It’s fine to use it as a figure to show how small world rugby is but there’s no way you can use it to lead towards getting some of that share. Look at it from the other way, he is talking about the potential of rugby in the US to generate TWICE what the global game does. That’s so far into the future, in terms of what it would take to get to, that it’s not even worth thinking about.



...

7 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
How 1% of the USA sports rights market could transform rugby

The great thing about it is that it’s rugby’s roots as a fit for everyone team sport where comradery is high that’s been the foundation of its appeal and growth in the country.

I don’t think we have to worry too much about that changing.



...

7 Go to comments
u
unknown 1 hour ago
Northampton Saints player ratings vs Bath | 2025/26 Investec Champions Cup

And no mention of the fact Manny Iugun matched the best prop in the world??

2 Go to comments
u
unknown 1 hour ago
Northampton Saints player ratings vs Bath | 2025/26 Investec Champions Cup

Undone by Andrew Brace at the death, obvious sealing off by barf. Still when they come to the gardens in 2 weeks we’ll get revenge.

2 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

Was pretty watching Ta’avao have to look over his shoulder back at the ref while he said “not going foward, only sideways” at one scrum call!

15 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

Was good to see that he has a lot of heart for his new team and felt enough to give the ref a serve.

15 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

I think he means Lennox kicked the ball straight into Reimer, they put Tele’a on the scrum when there was no need, Howden got under the ball for the try etc. So many things other than the card culminated in the loss, and most under Landers control, excl the handling.

15 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

Yeah the game was tight the whole way, but you can’t expect much with the likes of Millar, Lowe, Lennox as keys in your backline.

15 Go to comments
P
PMcD 2 hours ago
Who will win the Champions Cup quarter-finals? What the stats say

Wow, wow, wow, what a brilliant game that was.

Could easily have gone either way but Saints starting XV won their battle but the Bath bench is what edged the contest.



...

100 Go to comments
T
Tah Man Too 2 hours ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

De Groot was excellent. I thought Ta’avao played well too. That’s a very good front row you’ve got there.

15 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

Yeah and it was a different approach too, at least to how they use the ball with TT throwing some massive long passes. Not sure it worked too well but it’s what you want to see, and those close catchs are so key against blitz D’s, you don’t get a good picture in traffic, a few offloads were fairly rusty too though.

15 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

Good game last night, enjoyed the refined structure of both sides start. Very heavy on the defensive pressure and a shame the Landers couldn’t catch better and use a few of those opportunities.

Deserved the win with that last try being held up.



...

15 Go to comments
P
PMcD 2 hours ago
Who will win the Champions Cup quarter-finals? What the stats say

Drink more beer, it does the same. 🤣🤣🤣

100 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
How the All Blacks can turn the curse of versatility into a blessing

People have a big misconception about Kaino that he was some huge Chabal type enforcer, when in fact his size was far more comparable to Flanders than anyone elses. Squire was big by comparison, as a result though he simple tended to use that as his weapon, Kaino had to develope the full kit. Shame he had health issues as he was going to be a good option though.

105 Go to comments
O
Otagoman II 2 hours ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

He knows the ultimate test this year is in South Africa. Last year the ABs were smashed in the scrum by them. He needs and wants to led the ABs scrum to something better this year.

15 Go to comments
P
PMcD 2 hours ago
Who will win the Champions Cup quarter-finals? What the stats say

Crikey - I think I called that one pretty well but what a fantastic game of rugby that was.

How good were Saints backline? I also thought Pollock was outstanding tonight but Bath’s forwards clawed them out of trouble. 👏👏👏



...

100 Go to comments
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