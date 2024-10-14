Northern Edition

Red Roses are the top-rated rugby team of all-time

By Jon Newcombe
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA - OCTOBER 12: Zoe Aldcroft of England collects the ball from a lineout during the WXV1 Pool match between Canada and England at BC Place on October 12, 2024 in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Photo by Rich Lam - World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images)

Back-to-back WXV 1 champions England have become the highest-rated team – men’s or women’s – in the history of the World Rugby Rankings.

The Red Roses gained 0.60 points for their hard-fought 21-12 win over Canada in Sunday’s title decider at BC Place in Vancouver, to increase their advantage over the tournament hosts at the top of the rankings to 8.25 points.

Before this weekend no team had ever broken through the 97-point barrier since rankings were first introduced (for men’s teams) in 2003 – not even the All Blacks or the Springboks during their periods of dominance.

But the Red Roses have now smashed through that glass ceiling, their 20th consecutive win boosting their rating to 97.56 points. Their previous best, and the best of any team, was 96.99 points, which was established just before their Women’s Rugby World Cup 2021 final defeat to New Zealand in November 2022.

Canada remain in second place, on 89.31 points, while New Zealand and France are third and fourth, respectively, after the Black Ferns beat Les Bleues 39-14 in their final game.

As the top four ranked teams ahead of Thursday’s draw for Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025, England, Canada, New Zealand and France will be placed in band one.

Having secured the WXV 2 title after a 31-22 win over reigning champions Scotland, Australia are the highest ranked team in band two, moving up from seventh to fifth.

WXV 1 runners-up Ireland are the next highest ranked team in sixth, and both they and Australia will be joined in band two by Scotland, who have dropped to seventh and Italy. The Azzurre climbed into band two after gaining a place for their 23-19 win over hosts South Africa.

USA’s 26-14 defeat to Ireland has seen them drop to ninth, and into band three, along with Wales, Japan and South Africa.

Band four includes WXV 3 champions Spain, runners-up Samoa, Fiji and the lowest-ranked team in the competition, Brazil.

Comments on RugbyPass

M
MO 10 minutes ago
Five big missions from the All Blacks XV squad

There is bound to be a crusaders bias with 4 crusaders coaches in the AB selection- after a 2:3 result on this years EOYT with wins only against Japan and Italy, Razor will be forced to change or will get sacked

4 Go to comments
G
GrahamVF 12 minutes ago
'Call a spade a spade': Sonny Bill Williams says current All Blacks don't like pressure

The All Blacks only have 13 out of 33 players in their current squad who have less than 20 tests the Boks in their 33 have 19 which is an indication that SA have been developing their squad quicker than NZ. Bu the time this AB squad matures the Boks will have another full squad of seasoned test players to take over from the current run on team.

35 Go to comments
N
Nickers 13 minutes ago
Five big missions from the All Blacks XV squad

Tough on Riccitelli and Iose to be standouts and not even be ranked in the top 65 players in the country.

4 Go to comments
G
GrahamVF 35 minutes ago
'Call a spade a spade': Sonny Bill Williams says current All Blacks don't like pressure

We'll keep this post on record. Let's see how loopy it is in two months time. All appropriate apologies with be required and accepted.😉

35 Go to comments
C
CR 53 minutes ago
Will Skelton's loyalty to Wallabies shouldn't discount him from selection

lmao, then why does he get dominated every time he pulls the gold jumper on? Top 3 lol. I can name 5 locks off hand that will DOMINATE him. RG SNYMAN, EBEN, ITOJE, Paul Willemse, Scott Barrett. There's more

7 Go to comments
f
fl 1 hour ago
Five big missions from the All Blacks XV squad

nope

4 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 1 hour ago
'Call a spade a spade': Sonny Bill Williams says current All Blacks don't like pressure

Nah, that post is definitely loopy de loop buddy.

35 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 1 hour ago
'Call a spade a spade': Sonny Bill Williams says current All Blacks don't like pressure

Is that you Sonny?

35 Go to comments
F
Forward pass 1 hour ago
Ronan Kelleher news plunges Ireland into low-key injury crisis

Is this laying down an excuse if they fail over the next few matches? Name a team that doesnt have to deal with injuries!

1 Go to comments
F
Forward pass 1 hour ago
'Call a spade a spade': Sonny Bill Williams says current All Blacks don't like pressure

Hows your team going? We are 3rd in the world in a total rebuilding phase and it still takes TMO's to allow SA to win the 1st test.

35 Go to comments
F
Forward pass 1 hour ago
'Call a spade a spade': Sonny Bill Williams says current All Blacks don't like pressure

SA rugby also proving they fail under pressure. Losing to Ireland and to Arg by so little is a sure sign they are on their way down. Started at no 1... dropped now. Aura gone! Drugs being taken to improve performance but they are getting caught now. Wont be long and its a ranking of 5-6.

35 Go to comments
F
Forward pass 1 hour ago
'Call a spade a spade': Sonny Bill Williams says current All Blacks don't like pressure

Geez South Africans love ripping into every other nation in the world without actually considering how they themselves are going backward at a rate of knots usually associated with a America's cup boat. How was your world champion side so great? 2 losses already this year but also wins v those super strong nations of Wales and Portugal.

35 Go to comments
F
Forward pass 1 hour ago
'Call a spade a spade': Sonny Bill Williams says current All Blacks don't like pressure

Yes there is way too much angst but its mainly coming from OS rygby fans not from NZ. Seems if NZ gets beaten its the end of the world for NZ according to them but if Ireland or SA get beaten nothing gets written. NZ has only lost 1 more match than SA this year and SA has had 1 match v Portugal and 1 v Wales. 2 easy beats of world rugby.

35 Go to comments
F
Forward pass 2 hours ago
'Call a spade a spade': Sonny Bill Williams says current All Blacks don't like pressure

And winning against Ireland and France will achieve something SA cant do.

35 Go to comments
F
Forward pass 2 hours ago
'Call a spade a spade': Sonny Bill Williams says current All Blacks don't like pressure

Nah he was misquoted. He actually said "NZ doesnt like Pizza"

35 Go to comments
P
PR 3 hours ago
Five big missions from the All Blacks XV squad

I think it should read Five big OMISSIONS from the All Blacks XV squad

4 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 3 hours ago
'Call a spade a spade': Sonny Bill Williams says current All Blacks don't like pressure

The ABs were once renowned for their BMT - particularly in the last quarter. Whether they were ahead or behind they finished their opponents off.


SBW is correct. The modern AB team seems to wilt in the last 20 and certainly look more rattled than previous eras when under pressure.


I do think you’re right about the bench and strength at 10. It might be the reason they look less confident closing out games.

35 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 3 hours ago
'Call a spade a spade': Sonny Bill Williams says current All Blacks don't like pressure

Sonny Bill just hasn’t learned his lesson - if he wants to criticize the ABs, he needs to do it anonymously with all the kiwis who do it online.


Otherwise he needs to toe the line and be compliant. Or his legacy as a great All Black will be called into question by people who think they know better than him.

35 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 3 hours ago
'Call a spade a spade': Sonny Bill Williams says current All Blacks don't like pressure

At 06:30am? Maybe if I was from your neck of the woods.

35 Go to comments
S
SK 3 hours ago
How Aphelele Fassi found the freedom to fly

Fassi is a fantastic player and will only get better now with each cap he earns. Staying fit and working hard on his kicking game will be a priority for him. He has momentum and is well respected in the group. Lets hope he can kick on and become a big part of the team going into 2027. Last thing we want to see is another Warrick Gelant who had so much promise from a Boks perspective but has unfortunately not been able to stick in the team since 2019.

2 Go to comments
