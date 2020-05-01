10:57am, 01 May 2020

The Bulls have lost the services of coach Pote Human with immediate affect. The Blue Bulls Company confirmed that Human – by mutual agreement – has terminated his contract – which was due to end in October 2020. It comes in the wake of the revelation that Jake White, the new director of rugby, would take over the on-field coaching.

The BBCo were said in a statement they were “open and transparent” in informing Human that his contract would not be extended beyond October. “Given the current situation, with no rugby expected to be played in the near future, both parties mutually agreed on exiting with immediate effect, thus also allowing Human extra time with his future planning,” read the statement.

Human made an impact from schools and Varsity Cup through to the Blue Bulls junior teams, also coaching abroad in Japan, heading up two Currie cup teams, winning a Super Rugby tournament as one of Heyneke Meyer’s assistants in 2007 and building a phenomenal team in 2019 that showed true grit to make it to the play-offs.

Alfons Meyer, outgoing CEO of the Blue Bulls Company, praised on Human’s efforts at Loftus Versfeld. “Human is known as more than a coach at Loftus and has influenced the lives and careers of players and staff alike,” said Meyer, who recently also announced his departure from the Pretoria-based franchise.

“He is a nurturer and a mentor and has made a lasting impact on many great players. Pote is an absolute gentleman of the game and has been an asset to the Bulls. However, it is time for us to pathways, and we wish him everything of the best with his journey ahead.”

Human thanked the BBCo for many great years. “My time at Loftus has been amazing to say the least,” he said. “It has been an emotional roller coaster, with many highs and lows. However, through it all, I have made friendships and memories that I will treasure forever.

“I have dedicated my life to this beautiful game and trust me there is no better place to do that, than at Loftus Versfeld. I would sincerely like to thank the BBCo for giving me the opportunity to live my dreams and for affording the privilege to work with some truly amazing people. I’d like to wish them every success going forward.

“It is important for Jake to get the backing and support from all stakeholders. He certainly has my support and I wish him all of the best.”

