Sevens

Pools and match schedule confirmed for SVNS Series opener in Dubai

Risi Pouri-Lane #1 of Team New Zealand makes a break to score her team's first try during the Women's Rugby Sevens Gold medal match between Team New Zealand and Team Canada on day four of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on July 30, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

With the new HSBC SVNS Series campaign set to get underway in just a matter of weeks, organisers of the season-opening Emirates Dubai 7s have announced the pool and match schedule for the women’s and men’s fixtures.

On the 30th of November and the 1st of December, Dubai’s The Sevens Stadium will host the 12 best women’s and men’s teams at this level for the first time since the record-breaking tournaments at the Paris Olympic Games.

There were more than 530,000 supporters who packed the stands at Stade de France across those six days of sevens action at the Olympics, and tens of millions turned in to watch history in the making around the globe.

Video Spacer

Spiff Sedrick talks us through that incredible Olympic Bronze winning try | RPTV

Alex Sedrick talks Finn Morton through the moment the USA Women’s rugby team won bronze at the Paris Olympics. Watch comprehensive Women’s rugby coverage on RugbyPass TV

Watch now

Olympic rivalries will be renewed on the SVNS Series stage as the world’s best battle it out for glory as they chase a dreamlike start to the 2024/25 season. The top two teams in each pool will progress to the quarter-finals, as well as the two best third-placed sides.

Australia will look to defend their crown at the Dubai Sevens after snapping New Zealand’s long-lasting winning streak in last year’s women’s Cup Final. South Africa has traditionally been the team to beat in the men’s draw, having won seven of the last eight titles in Dubai.

“Drawing the fixtures we have for the first round of HSBC SVNS 2025 will undoubtedly deliver a lot of excitement for sports fans around the world,” Mathew Tait, Festival director of Dubai 7s, said in a statement.

“This will be the first time that teams have played at this level since the Paris Olympics in the summer, and with so many stars of the sevens to watch, it’s going to be another action-packed weekend!”

The opening day of the new season gets underway at 9:00 am local time as Olympic champions New Zealand take on Brazil. New Zealand almost fell to newly-promoted South Africa in their opening fixture last season, which shows sevens’ unpredictable nature in fixtures like this.

While the Black Ferns Sevens take on Thalia Costa’s Yaras on pitch two, Olympic silver medallists Canada will open their account against Japan on the main field. New Zealand will play Canada in a rematch of the Olympic final later on at 4:07 pm.

In the morning session, there’s a mouthwatering matchup between USA and Great Britain and 9:22 am, and Ireland take on Fiji about 22 minutes later. Defending SVNS Series champions Australia will kick their season off against China.

China are not a team to be underestimated, either. They may have fallen to New Zealand and Canada during the Olympic pool stage, but a mammoth 40-12 win over Fiji saw them progress to the quarter-finals where they were beaten by Team NZ for a second time.

Towards the end of the day, France will go head-to-head against Olympic bronze medallists (4:51 pm) and Australia will face Ireland. The Irish got the better of Australia in the SVNS Perth Cup Final in January, but the women in gold have dominated this rivalry since.

As for the men, their draw gets underway at 10:06 am with New Zealand taking on the USA. This will be the Eagles Sevens’ first match under new coach Simon Amor, who has formerly worked with both Japan and England.

Fiji will take on Spain at the same time on the second pitch. While Fiji will go into this match as strong favourites, don’t write off the Spaniards just yet – they recorded a stunning 21-19 win over the traditional sevens heavyweights in the Los Angeles quarters last season.

In Pool B, 2024 SVNS Series League Winners Argentina will open their season against South American rivals Uruguay at 10:28 am, and Ireland will take on familiar foe Great Britain in another highly anticipated fixture which practically previews itself.

Defending champions South Africa will begin their title defence against Australia in the late morning. Then, at 2:58 pm, fan favourites Kenya will make their return to the top flight when they take on the Blitzboks in an incredibly intriguing fixture.

Day one comes to a close with New Zealand taking on Fiji, Argentina facing Ireland, and Olympic champions France looking to rain on South Africa’s Dubai Sevens parade at 8:44 pm. They could all be pivotal fixtures in the race to top the pool, or potentially to make the quarters at all.

Following the opening day of play, fans can make their way to the ‘Rugby Rocks’ stage where the headline for Saturday is British pop band the Sugababes. Award-winning artist Stormzy will perform on the ‘Frequency on 8’ stage at 9:30 pm on Sunday.

The full schedule can be viewed or downloaded via the emiratesdubai7s website and/or app, where fans can also find a breakdown of the three pools and a timetable. This is a festival experience that blends sport, entertainment and family activities into a three-day event.

Tickets start from AED 435 for a day pass or AED 550 for weekend passes. Friday is free entry for all, and kids under four can go for free all weekend. Tickets are AED 325 for People of Determination, including a carer.

This is the largest sports and entertainment event in the Middle East so it’s not to be missed. The event attracts more than 80,000 attendees from 128 counties, and it’s also the longest running sports event in the region.

It’ll be held during the UAE National Day weekend.

WOMEN’S POOLS

POOL A: Australia, Ireland, Fiji, China

POOL B: France, USA, Great Britain, Spain

POOL C: New Zealand, Canada, Japan, Brazil

MEN’S POOLS

POOL A: France, South Africa, Australia, Kenya

Pool B: Argentina, Ireland, Great Britain, Uruguay

POOL C: Fiji, New Zealand, USA, Spain

Comments on RugbyPass

N
Nickers 6 minutes ago
All Blacks player ratings vs Ireland | Autumn Nations Series

Yeah he seemed to get into position to clear clean ball a couple of times, then just waited an extra second or two until it got scrappy to pick the ball up. Doesn't look very sure of himself the past couple of weeks.

106 Go to comments
N
Nickers 8 minutes ago
All Blacks player ratings vs Ireland | Autumn Nations Series

2nd game in a row now Roigard has come on and there has been noticeable change in tempo and quality of ball.


DMac's most disciplined performance of the year - he looks like a proper 10 when he plays like that.


Will Jordan is a great finisher and a generational player but his decision making over the past two weeks has been as bad as it can get. His ability to assess risk and outcomes seems to have completely deserted him. That quick throw in was the most insane piece of work I have seen for a while. Completely ignored both the match situation and what was happening on the field right in front of him. There were no ways that could have worked out, and many ways it could have cost us 7 points. Just completely unnecessary and amateur stuff. Hard to find the exact words to describe just how bone headed that was.


We had lots of help from Ireland who were poor. They didn't look rusty, they look tired. No energy or accuracy in anything they were trying to do. That yellow card saved them some blushes - We were all over them and the scoreline could have gotten quite ugly if not for that 10 minute period. ABs looked a 20+ point better team than them.

106 Go to comments
P
Phill 19 minutes ago
How Rassie Erasmus' risky plan could backfire

A lot of ifs, buts and maybes in this article. What if aliens abducted Grant Williams right off the bench during the game?

6 Go to comments
m
muku 20 minutes ago
'Genuine deep cut': Picture of gruesome Sam Cane head injury revealed

103 test matches not 93

1 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 23 minutes ago
'South Africa, on their day, would have pumped this All Black team'

Crazy how Kiwis love to mock beaten opponents.

15 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 23 minutes ago
'South Africa, on their day, would have pumped this All Black team'

Can you stop being voyeurs of Irish media. Its weird. NZ pundits and fans boast 100% of the time. Sort your own house first. It was a dreadful performance by Ireland.

15 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 25 minutes ago
'South Africa, on their day, would have pumped this All Black team'

Take your win and bin the arrogance please.

15 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 25 minutes ago
'South Africa, on their day, would have pumped this All Black team'

Ireland were prepared for the dry. We made more handling errors. You only scored one try. Stop boasting.

15 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 26 minutes ago
All Blacks end Ireland's 19-match winning streak in Dublin

Now now. No need to bring SA fans into this. Irish fans certainly can’t complain after that performance.

34 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 26 minutes ago
'South Africa, on their day, would have pumped this All Black team'

Its a comment to an Irish audience. I agee, 90% would have won that game. For arrogance look at every NZ pundit and fan.

15 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 28 minutes ago
The 'turning point' Andy Farrell rued in Ireland's All Blacks loss

Like the Irish fans, he is fair and has integrity. We will regroup get it right, progress like we have been for the last 25 years. Let NZ/Ioane etc have their mocking and boasting for now.

1 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 31 minutes ago
All Blacks end Ireland's 19-match winning streak in Dublin

Doesn't take long for the nasties to start abusing beaten opponents.

34 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 31 minutes ago
All Blacks end Ireland's 19-match winning streak in Dublin

NZ are going to win the world cup in 2023.

34 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 32 minutes ago
All Blacks end Ireland's 19-match winning streak in Dublin

Ireland lose points. If the total points lost is greater than the gap between Ireland and SA (it is) then Ireland fall below SA. Check the rankings yourself from now on. You won't find Irish fand complaining like SA did though

34 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 34 minutes ago
All Blacks end Ireland's 19-match winning streak in Dublin

The actual Irish fans were abused by Ioane and NZ after the match in Paris. The actual Irish team mocked by NZ players and Ioane did it again last night.

Its a big test thats all. Last ten games its 5-5. Don't boast too much. Hopefully Karma will come in RWC 2027

34 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 36 minutes ago
All Blacks end Ireland's 19-match winning streak in Dublin

I am very much a real Ireland fan. The level of abuse Ireland fans and others received after NZ eliminated Ireland from the RWC was pretty disgusting. We were called every name under the sun. You saw from the match yesterday what Ireland fans are like. Do you still consider us arrogant and disrepsectful?

Just to point out, yet again, Ioane and NZ mocked Ireland after beating them. Karma will come, hopefully in RWC 2027

34 Go to comments
A
Alex 36 minutes ago
How much I expect England to beat Australia by - Andy Goode

All the kiwi and SA pundits are favouring England too in the predictions. Are they arrogant too? By your logic, everyone except you and a handful of (fairly anti-English by sentiment) people are arrogant. Interesting!


I love how when English people are confident, they're arrogant, but not the other way. Lol!!


I believe England are favourites but I also wouldn't be surprised if they lost as this Aus team has had a little time together and have talent for sure. They're back 5 probably is edged by England and that may be the point-of-difference. Will be tight and I look forward to it!

7 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 39 minutes ago
All Blacks end Ireland's 19-match winning streak in Dublin

Are you referring to me? I thought Ireland could have won and despite NZs dominance in the first half put themselves in a position to win but for unforced handling errors. As regards my assertion about NZ mocking beaten opponents. Irish fans showed him a clean slate after he abused them in Paris. After he was safe outside the Aviva he stirred up again. No excuses, he led the Haka. That's two matches in a row that NZ have mocked Ireland after beating them. No Karma this time, but perhaps a RWC knock out match will be more appropriate.

34 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 54 minutes ago
All Blacks end Ireland's 19-match winning streak in Dublin

Mocking a beaten team is arrogant. Not surprized to see some NZ 'supporters' indulging. Take a look at Irish spectators last night for how to behave with integrity.

34 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 56 minutes ago
All Blacks end Ireland's 19-match winning streak in Dublin

Worst performance of this Irish team under Farrell bar none. Ireland started ok, but a dubious scrum for a knock in just outside the NZ 22 (didn't touch an Irish player and Irish pass hit a NZ thigh) stemmed that. A mistake by JGP led to 15 mins of NZ pressure which Ireland were lucky to escape for with only a pen against.

9-9 at half time was a result, but every time Ireland seemed to get into a position to strike errors undermined them. Key was a knock on by Crolwey when Ireland had manufactured an incredible attacking position, which then led to another 3 point concession. A try then put us two scores ahead. Leadership was completely missing. NZ were encroaching on Irleand's line out leading to 3 turnovers in the first half. Now if the ref doesn't see it, Doris needs to make him see it. Piardis intervention for NZ in a scrum looking harsh with the ref raising his hand to award it the other way.

The two no 10s were disastrous and my view is that the rivalry there may have added pressure to them Farrell needs to fix this.

I was proud of how the Irish supporters completely dispelled lies about them being disrespectful and arrogant. Ioane who abused them after the final whistle was given a free pass by the fans. Ofcourse when safe out of the Aviva he stirs it up again by posting abuse on Instagram. Humble teams don't mock beaten opponents. Arrogant teams do. Thats twice in a row NZ have mocked Ireland after beating them.

I think the loss will be good for Ireland as they clearly needed a wake up.

We owe NZ and lets hope that happens in a RWC knock out match in 2027. Again as usual we won't mock them or any team we beat.

34 Go to comments
