11:39am, 16 May 2021

Ospreys maintained their interest in the Guinness PRO14 Rainbow Cup competition with a bonus-point 42-26 win over Dragons in an entertaining game at Rodney Parade.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dewi Cross, Reuben Morgan-Williams, Morgan Morris, Dan Evans and Max Nagy all scored tries for Ospreys, with Luke Price adding three penalties and four conversions.

Dragons’ hopes of progressing in the competition were extinguished by the loss as they were hindered by frequent scrum penalties and a general lack of discipline.

Jonah Holmes scored two tries for the hosts to take his tally to 10 in his last nine appearances, while Dan Baker and Rio Dyer also picked up tries and Sam Davies converted all three.

Dragons took a third-minute lead with a try from Holmes. A cross-field kick from Davies was collected by the wing, who brushed off a weak challenge from Evans to race away and score.

Davies converted before Price put Ospreys on the scoreboard with a straightforward penalty.

Dragons hooker Taylor Davies was then yellow carded for a tip-tackle on Justin Tipuric, with the visitors immediately capitalising with a try from Cross.

ADVERTISEMENT

Morgan-Williams broke away from a maul to send Cross through a gap to score and Dragons’ Aaron Wainwright lost his Captain’s Challenge as he contended that the pass was forward but, after viewing replays, the officials stuck with their original decision.

'I never intended to be as honest as I was in that conversation'@scottbaldwin2 's gambling addiction started properly in Italy and went unnoticed for years, but his house of cards eventually collapsed, writes @heagneyl ???https://t.co/10PPbghSF0 — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) May 16, 2021

With Davies still in the sin-bin, Ospreys scored a second try when Morris forced his way over from close range to reward a succession of forward drives.

Price added a second penalty before Dragons replied with a second try from Holmes after skilful passing had provided him with an overlap. Davies converted to leave the home side trailing 20-14 at the interval.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two minutes after the restart, Price kicked his third penalty but Ospreys hooker Sam Parry was soon yellow carded and former Osprey Baker crashed over to bring the hosts back into contention.

The cutthroat reality of professional rugby is a far cry from many fans' romantic notions about the sport, writes @Johnnie_Beattie via @TheXVhttps://t.co/Q5YHVo7to0 — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) May 16, 2021

However Dragons immediately conceded a third try when Morgan-Williams darted away for an excellent solo effort.

Parry returned from the sin-bin in time to see his side score their bonus-point try when Evans took advantage of some weak tackling to score and Price converted for a 35-21 lead going into the final quarter.

A strong run from the impressive Holmes created a try for his fellow wing Dyer, but Ospreys had the final say with a try from Nagy.