Rugby World CupBathGloucesterMike Tindall

OTD: England World Cup winner Mike Tindall makes life changing decision

By PA
Former England and Gloucester Rugby Player Mike Tindall looks on during the Gallagher Premiership Rugby match between Gloucester Rugby and Exeter Chiefs at Kingsholm Stadium on February 14, 2020 in Gloucester, England. (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)

Mike Tindall became the final member of England’s 2003 World Cup-winning team to retire on this day in 2014.

Tindall, then 35, decided to hang up his boots after almost two decades in the game with Bath and Gloucester.

Four days earlier, Iain Balshaw confirmed his retirement after failing to recover from a knee injury, briefly leaving Tindall as the only member of England’s triumphant World Cup squad still active.

The Otley-born back, who married the Queen’s granddaughter Zara Phillips in 2011, started his career with Bath in 1997 and spent eight seasons at the Rec before moving to their West Country rivals Gloucester.

Tindall spent almost a decade at Kingsholm and became player-coach following the arrival of director of rugby Nigel Davies in 2012.

He played 75 matches for England and broke his nose at least eight times during his rugby career.

Since retirement Tindall has featured on reality television shows ‘The Jump’ and ‘Bear Grylls: Mission Survive’ before finishing fourth in the 2022 series of ‘I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!’.

Comments on RugbyPass

F
Forward pass 9 minutes ago
All Blacks vs England takeaways: Richie Who? Time for Cortez

Great article. Finally a writer that watches DM from a rugby players perspective without some sort of “He runs sideways” sort of BS that infiltrates. Surely we see Ratima, DM, bb at 9, 10 and 15 in future.

4 Go to comments
i
i 20 minutes ago
The bite don't match the bark

Aaaaaaaand cast that bait out…

2 Go to comments
J
Jon 29 minutes ago
All Blacks vs England takeaways: Richie Who? Time for Cortez

Fabulous article to put out in front of all the naysers Ben, and I agree with every word. Not that we are trying to point to certain individuals that are lacking, Perofeta had two really good games, and even our first choice players like JBarrett and Reiko don’t yet have simple things like an offloading game let alone a blind (it was from a more difficult side angle than Beaudens, no?) draw and pass like that. Can’t wait to see what other players can bring.

4 Go to comments
g
greg 58 minutes ago
Everyone is saying the same thing about the Doris-Kolbe incident

no one is talking about finlay bealham getting into position before the ball was passed to block after kolbe would have got passes Doris. Completely legal. Smart play. The Irish block lines were amazing all game. Our wingers did not get a sniff of the ball off any box kick throughout the game.

10 Go to comments
T
Tinus 1 hours ago
The Andy Farrell, Rassie Erasmus verdict on Ireland drop goal winner

I dont get the descriptions for the article. Rassie just said class play and well done. Who writes these descriptions? Are you 6 years old?

3 Go to comments
C
C 1 hours ago
The bite don't match the bark

Can you please renounce your NZ citizenship as your baiting makes us all look bad.

2 Go to comments
M
MattJH 2 hours ago
Jono Gibbes' reaction to France U20s putting 55 points on New Zealand

Tough watch at 5am for a NZer! French lads just a better team on the day.

4 Go to comments
M
MattJH 2 hours ago
All Blacks vs England takeaways: Richie Who? Time for Cortez

Need to start Cortez immediately. And now Finlay’s injured I guess Noah Hotham gets a spot on the bench. The All Blacks will need to watch themselves against Fiji, they aren’t going to be a simple go through the motions and get a win sort of team.

4 Go to comments
B
Bret 2 hours ago
Jono Gibbes' reaction to France U20s putting 55 points on New Zealand

Turlough alert - this is a Kiwi coach that has accepted defeat in a humble, fair and respectful manner. Screenshot it, save it, upload it to the cloud, remember it forever…since you have a chip on your shoulder against Kiwis that is the size of Mount Everest (ironically first climbed by a Kiwi).

4 Go to comments
B
B.J. Spratt 5 hours ago
Jono Gibbes' reaction to France U20s putting 55 points on New Zealand

N.Z. Under 20'‘s concede 7 tries to France Unfortunately New Zealand Rugby has lost over 25% + of players between 12-18 over the last 3-5 years, possibly more. Poor administration and a Shocking Public Perception about the NZRFU has finally caught up with these dinosaurs. 66% of N.Z. Population lives North of Hamilton and 52% of Auckland population are Asian, who would rather play football. Rugby is dying while other Sports are growing. The rules need to change around the collision/tackle but personally I think the absolute “Arrogance and Stupidity” that the NZRFU has demonstrated over the decades, “with their jobs for the boys attitude” has led to their demise. A Professional Players Union that can somehow “Disassociate itself from the “Old men with bad breath and dandruff” that is the NZRFU, will be a huge challenge. Personally I think it’s far too late to recover and rejuvenate interest in Rugby by young players. Rugby is booming in France and that’s the difference. A booming Professional domestic League. NZRFU are “Not fit for purpose” and have no idea about commercial reality My kids generation would rather their kids don’t play Rugby. Very aware of CTE and the NZRFU arrogance and stupidity, in denying its existence. Finally, the NZRFU have managed to cover up ”Numerous serious crimes over the decades, committed by players, coaches and administrators simply because the tentacles of their “Power and Influence” have reached all sectors of New Zealand Society, including the Judiciary, Politicians, Police and Big business. Denying CTE even exists is a “no brainer for them”

4 Go to comments
E
Easy_Duzz-it 5 hours ago
'Everybody could see that': Beauden Barrett's game changing performance the difference

BB has always been a super sub . should of been used that way since 2016

15 Go to comments
A
Ardy 6 hours ago
Joe Schmidt hails Filipo Daugunu as Wallabies’ ‘difference maker’

It was Daugunu’s night with that weather made it extra special for him and Australia. I think Valetini has found his correct spot at 6. Charlie Cale didn’t do enough at 8 to warrant another start and I found that disappointing. A win is a … and we can move onto Georgia who will not be easy beats and a great test for the forwards. Lots of work on’s Ha! there is nothing but work on’s big road before we are competitive against AB and SA.

2 Go to comments
C
Cheers 6 hours ago
'I was stopped in the street': Steve Borthwick claps back at boastful New Zealand public

I’ll take “Things That Didn’t Happen” for a million dollars Eddie

44 Go to comments
T
Turlough 7 hours ago
Caelan Doris and three other South Africa vs Ireland talking points

One other talking point is the use of the song Zombie. SA sung it when they won in Pretoria. Irish fans sung it yesterday. Is this fixture also for the rights to sing Zombie?

10 Go to comments
j
john 8 hours ago
'We've got to be really careful of that' - Alun Wyn Jones' Wales warning

For gawds sake Wales grow up and get a welsh coach. You’re pathetic.

1 Go to comments
j
john 8 hours ago
Joe Schmidt hails Filipo Daugunu as Wallabies’ ‘difference maker’

Daugunu is a fabulous player, except for the silly mistakes he makes.

2 Go to comments
I
Izak 9 hours ago
France U20 vs New Zealand U20 | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

The semi-final a referee disgrace. The referee tried his best to keep NZ in the game. After the head clash by the NZ wing, the play was brought back, but the wrongly yellow carded French player was not brought back on the field. A lot of very poor descisions in favour of NZ. 😭

2 Go to comments
T
Toaster 10 hours ago
Everyone is saying the same thing about the Doris-Kolbe incident

Poor article and absolutely zero in it Kolbe fell before anyway and Doris stood his ground

10 Go to comments
B
Bryan 10 hours ago
'The Irish are the new All Blacks... like playing Richie McCaw'

Backhanded compliments come across as a little bitter to me, which surprises me from Dobson.

173 Go to comments
T
Turlough 11 hours ago
All Blacks snatch another tight victory from England at Eden Park

NZ scheduled to play England, Ireland then France in the Autumn. Oh dear! Italy booked in the 4th week just incase a wooden spoon is on the cards but Italy owe NZ too. Razor will be the new Fossie!

33 Go to comments
