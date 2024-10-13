NPC quarter-finals: Son of legend dominates, forgotten All Black makes case

The semi-finals are set in the NPC with Wellington hosting Waikato and Canterbury travelling to Bay of Plenty.

Here are the top performers from the Bunnings NPC quarter-finals.

Akira Ieremia (Wellington)

Top qualifier Wellington withstood a fierce challenge from Counties Manukau 29-14 to advance to a semi-final against Waikato. Harry Plummer (23), Caleb Delany (22), and even halfback TJ Perenara (20) contributed massive tackle counts.

Another unassuming, abrasive Lion is Akria Ieremia. He made 11 tackles, carried hard and shifted bodies quickly with force.

Upon leaving St Patrick’s College, Silverstream in 2019, Ieremia has been one of the best club players in the capital. With Tawa, he’s played 62 games (44 wins) and won a Jubilee Cup in 2021.

He was only rewarded with a Lions debut in 2023. In 2024 he’s made 8 appearances. Ieremia has won 12 of his 13 Wellington games.

Akira is the son of former Wellington, Hurricanes, and All Blacks centre Alama Ieremia.

If Wellington made the final they’ll likely lose Xavier Numia, Riley Higgins and Du’Plessis Kirifi, in addition, to their All Blacks. The trio were named in the All Blacks XV on Tuesday.

Wellington hosts Waikato in the semi-final. The teams have met 47 times in the NPC. Wellington has won on 27 occasions and Waikato 20. Wellington won a close quarter-final 32-28 last year. In home matches, Wellington has won 15 of the 20 played. Wellington has won 100 of 138 NPC matches played at Sky Stadium.

Naitoa Ah Kuoi (Bay of Plenty)

The charismatic Bay of Plenty lock has won more lineouts (59) than any player this season. The Steamers lineout didn’t always function efficiently in their 19-17 win against Hawke’s Bay but in the 80th minute, Ah Kuoi caught a throw from Taine Kolose that counted. A rolling maul was established and Kolose, a former New Zealand Under-19 hooker, rumbled over for the winning try. Rugby Database noted that ten matches have been decided after the 78th minute in the NPC.

Ah Kuoi had a typically industrious match with 11 tackles and solid carries. His leadership is vital for a Bay of Plenty side into their second semi-final in three years. On Tuesday Ah Kuoi retained his place in the All Blacks XV.

Luke Jacobson (Waikato)

Since starting for the All Blacks in their 47-5 win against Fiji on July 19, Jacobson only featured for another 33 minutes in 11 weeks. In Waikato’s monumental 15-14 upset of Taranaki in New Plymouth, the Bulls’ first loss in 10 matches at Yarrows Stadium, Jacobson was like a caged lion with 20 tackles and three turnovers. In the last ten minutes as Taranaki pressed hard for victory, Jacobson made a pivotal snatch and caught a lineout throw that had bounced wickedly in his territory.

Waikato’s victory was built on defense with the visitors making 207 tackles compared to the hosts’ 98. Second five-eighth Quinn Tupaea, named in the All Blacks XV, matched Jacobson’s numbers with lock Laghlan McWhannell topping the count with 22.

Two unusual features of Waikato’s win were openside flanker Ollie Mathis playing on the wing. The Hamilton Boys’ High School prodigy managed ten tackles, two turnovers, and a try. He dotted down twice against Canterbury last Saturday.

Fullback Tepaea Cook-Savage (All Blacks Sevens) kicked an outrageous 45m drop goal to stretch Waikato’s lead to 15-0. There were only four drop goals in all first-class rugby in 2023 and Cook-Savage kicked one of those in Waikato’s 27-12 win over Auckland (Xavier Roe scored three tries). Waikato has only kicked five drop goals since 2005.

Dallas McLeod (Canterbury)

Canterbury slaughtered Tasman 62-14 to inflict a record defeat upon the Mako and storm into the semi-finals. Ten days ago Tasman stood top of the round-robin and comfortably beat Auckland to retain the Ranfurly Shield.

Stacked with returning All Blacks, Canterbury was machine-like in a ruthless demolition of the listless hosts. Second five-eighth McLeod was involved in creating three tries and ran hard and direct lines which punched Canterbury over the gain line and helped maintain an ideal shape. McLeod played for the All Blacks in their 23-20 win over Australia in Dundien in 2023 and will join the All Blacks XV tour shortly.

Canterbury faces Bay of Plenty who they beat in the semis in 2022. Canterbury haven’t won the NPC since 2017, the last of their nine championships in a decade which yielded 102 wins in 128 games.

New Zealand Under 20 flanker Johnny Lee made 28 tackles for Tasman.

Mid Canterbury’s winning run ends

The longest winning streak in New Zealand first-class rugby was halted at Fraser Park, Timaru on Saturday when Mid Canterbury stunned South Canterbury 17-16 in a Meads Cup semi-final. South Canterbury had won 39 consecutive games without suffering defeat since October 2019 (1827 days ago) but blew a 16-6 lead after 71 minutes to succumb.

A 30m penalty kicked by first five-eighth Tom Reekie with 84:23 showing on the clock won Mid Canterbury the game. Reekie had kicked a 72nd-minute penalty to close the gap to seven. In the 74th minute, Raitube Vasurakuta (40 games, 26 tries, 22 wins) scored Mid Canterbury’s only try of the game.

According to the Rugby Database, the most consecutive wins in a New Zealand provincial competition is 39 by South Canterbury (2019-24). Other notable runs include 36 Hawke’s Bay (2001-04), 27 Auckland (1989-91), 25 Auckland (1986-88), 21 Wanganui (2015-17) and 19 Wellington (2022-23).

In all competitions, the longest winning streak in New Zealand first-class rugby belongs to Auckland who won 34 games in a row from 1987 to 1989. Following a loss to New South Wales in Sydney in 1989 they bettered that record with an unbeaten streak of 45 games from 1987-1991. Auckland holds the women’s record for most wins in a row with 71 between 1994 and 2006.