Northern Edition

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
20 - 10
FT
29 - 14
FT
19 - 10
FT
WOMENS
46 - 15
FT
WOMENS
21 - 17
FT
44 - 22
FT
6 - 6
FT
29 - 27
FT
31 - 20
FT
28 - 23
FT
33 - 3
FT
43 - 10
FT
31 - 13
FT
14 - 26
FT
WOMENS
19 - 17
FT
14 - 15
FT
19 - 23
FT
WOMENS
22 - 6
FT
33 - 3
FT
WOMENS
35 - 40
FT
19 - 25
FT
38 - 10
FT
31 - 55
FT
66 - 12
FT
26 - 24
FT
33 - 26
FT
37 - 7
FT
31 - 22
FT
WOMENS
38 - 7
FT
8 - 10
FT
WOMENS
24 - 8
FT
26 - 12
FT
19 - 29
FT
32 - 27
FT
48 - 14
FT
39 - 14
FT
WOMENS
14 - 62
FT
12 - 21
FT
WOMENS
19 - 23
FT
17 - 10
FT
35 - 3
FT
Bunnings NPC

NPC quarter-finals: Son of legend dominates, forgotten All Black makes case

By Adam Julian
Dallas McLeod of Canterbury (L-R) compete for the ball during the round eight Bunnings Warehouse NPC match between Canterbury and Tasman at Apollo Projects Stadium, on September 23, 2023, in Christchurch, New Zealand. (Photo by Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images)

The semi-finals are set in the NPC with Wellington hosting Waikato and Canterbury travelling to Bay of Plenty.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here are the top performers from the Bunnings NPC quarter-finals.

Akira Ieremia (Wellington) 
Top qualifier Wellington withstood a fierce challenge from Counties Manukau 29-14 to advance to a semi-final against Waikato. Harry Plummer (23), Caleb Delany (22), and even halfback TJ Perenara (20) contributed massive tackle counts.

Another unassuming, abrasive Lion is Akria Ieremia. He made 11 tackles, carried hard and shifted bodies quickly with force.

Upon leaving St Patrick’s College, Silverstream in 2019, Ieremia has been one of the best club players in the capital. With Tawa, he’s played 62 games (44 wins) and won a Jubilee Cup in 2021.

He was only rewarded with a Lions debut in 2023. In 2024 he’s made 8 appearances. Ieremia has won 12 of his 13 Wellington games.

Akira is the son of former Wellington, Hurricanes, and All Blacks centre Alama Ieremia.

If Wellington made the final they’ll likely lose Xavier Numia, Riley Higgins and Du’Plessis Kirifi, in addition, to their All Blacks. The trio were named in the All Blacks XV on Tuesday.

Wellington hosts Waikato in the semi-final. The teams have met 47 times in the NPC. Wellington has won on 27 occasions and Waikato 20. Wellington won a close quarter-final 32-28 last year. In home matches, Wellington has won 15 of the 20 played. Wellington has won 100 of 138 NPC matches played at Sky Stadium.

Naitoa Ah Kuoi (Bay of Plenty) 
The charismatic Bay of Plenty lock has won more lineouts (59) than any player this season. The Steamers lineout didn’t always function efficiently in their 19-17 win against Hawke’s Bay but in the 80th minute, Ah Kuoi caught a throw from Taine Kolose that counted. A rolling maul was established and Kolose, a former New Zealand Under-19 hooker, rumbled over for the winning try. Rugby Database noted that ten matches have been decided after the 78th minute in the NPC.

Ah Kuoi had a typically industrious match with 11 tackles and solid carries. His leadership is vital for a Bay of Plenty side into their second semi-final in three years. On Tuesday Ah Kuoi retained his place in the All Blacks XV.

Luke Jacobson (Waikato)
Since starting for the All Blacks in their 47-5 win against Fiji on July 19, Jacobson only featured for another 33 minutes in 11 weeks. In Waikato’s monumental 15-14 upset of Taranaki in New Plymouth, the Bulls’ first loss in 10 matches at Yarrows Stadium, Jacobson was like a caged lion with 20 tackles and three turnovers. In the last ten minutes as Taranaki pressed hard for victory, Jacobson made a pivotal snatch and caught a lineout throw that had bounced wickedly in his territory.

Waikato’s victory was built on defense with the visitors making 207 tackles compared to the hosts’ 98. Second five-eighth Quinn Tupaea, named in the All Blacks XV, matched Jacobson’s numbers with lock Laghlan McWhannell topping the count with 22.

Two unusual features of Waikato’s win were openside flanker Ollie Mathis playing on the wing. The Hamilton Boys’ High School prodigy managed ten tackles, two turnovers, and a try. He dotted down twice against Canterbury last Saturday.

Fullback Tepaea Cook-Savage (All Blacks Sevens) kicked an outrageous 45m drop goal to stretch Waikato’s lead to 15-0. There were only four drop goals in all first-class rugby in 2023 and Cook-Savage kicked one of those in Waikato’s 27-12 win over Auckland (Xavier Roe scored three tries). Waikato has only kicked five drop goals since 2005.

Dallas McLeod (Canterbury)
Canterbury slaughtered Tasman 62-14 to inflict a record defeat upon the Mako and storm into the semi-finals. Ten days ago Tasman stood top of the round-robin and comfortably beat Auckland to retain the Ranfurly Shield.

Stacked with returning All Blacks, Canterbury was machine-like in a ruthless demolition of the listless hosts. Second five-eighth McLeod was involved in creating three tries and ran hard and direct lines which punched Canterbury over the gain line and helped maintain an ideal shape. McLeod played for the All Blacks in their 23-20 win over Australia in Dundien in 2023 and will join the All Blacks XV tour shortly.

Canterbury faces Bay of Plenty who they beat in the semis in 2022. Canterbury haven’t won the NPC since 2017, the last of their nine championships in a decade which yielded 102 wins in 128 games.

New Zealand Under 20 flanker Johnny Lee made 28 tackles for Tasman.

Mid Canterbury’s winning run ends 

The longest winning streak in New Zealand first-class rugby was halted at Fraser Park, Timaru on Saturday when Mid Canterbury stunned South Canterbury 17-16 in a Meads Cup semi-final. South Canterbury had won 39 consecutive games without suffering defeat since October 2019 (1827 days ago) but blew a 16-6 lead after 71 minutes to succumb.

A 30m penalty kicked by first five-eighth Tom Reekie with 84:23 showing on the clock won Mid Canterbury the game. Reekie had kicked a 72nd-minute penalty to close the gap to seven. In the 74th minute, Raitube Vasurakuta (40 games, 26 tries, 22 wins) scored Mid Canterbury’s only try of the game.

According to the Rugby Database, the most consecutive wins in a New Zealand provincial competition is 39 by South Canterbury (2019-24). Other notable runs include 36 Hawke’s Bay (2001-04), 27 Auckland (1989-91), 25 Auckland (1986-88), 21 Wanganui (2015-17) and 19 Wellington (2022-23).

In all competitions, the longest winning streak in New Zealand first-class rugby belongs to Auckland who won 34 games in a row from 1987 to 1989. Following a loss to New South Wales in Sydney in 1989 they bettered that record with an unbeaten streak of 45 games from 1987-1991. Auckland holds the women’s record for most wins in a row with 71 between 1994 and 2006.

Women’s Rugby World Cup England 2025 ticket application opens 5 November (22 October for Mastercard holders). Register your interest now.

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Leinster-Munster: 5 talking points as awkward Irish rugby question is asked

2

Is this why Ireland and England struggle to win World Cups?

3

Leinster player ratings vs Munster | 2024/25 URC

4

Ronan O'Gara's La Rochelle lead race for Duhan van der Merwe

5

'Call a spade a spade': Sonny Bill Williams says current All Blacks don't like pressure

6

The five players Joe Schmidt should bring into the Wallabies’ squad

7

Edinburgh respond to Duhan van der Merwe exit revelations

8

Ireland’s Lomu, their next general at 10 and three other ‘Emerging’ stars who soared

Comments

2 Comments
S
SC 11 mins ago

Just so the author is informed, Clayton McMillan stated publicly the All Black XV players who reached the NPC Final would be available for the Final and not pulled out.

h
hm 22 mins ago

harry godfrey was the stand out player of the round. one of the most complete performances of a young player this year.

NAK was poor but he was as always, energetic. so people notice him. yawn.

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

LONG READ

How Aphelele Fassi found the freedom to fly

The gifted full-back has refined his rough edges and is thriving from working with a reborn Springbok backline

LONG READ

Ireland’s Lomu, their next general at 10 and three other ‘Emerging’ stars who soared

The second Emerging Ireland tour in South Africa gave coaching an insight into the talent coming the famed system and didn't disappoint

LONG READ

Should Wales look to their oldest rivals for an uptick in fortunes?

With the Welsh regions on special measures financially and struggling, should Warren Gatland cast his net further afield?

Comments on RugbyPass

S
SC 1 minute ago
'Call a spade a spade': Sonny Bill Williams says current All Blacks don't like pressure

Didn’t Papalii get injured vs Argentina and have to miss the South Africa tests and Bledisloe?

14 Go to comments
J
JW 7 minutes ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

I can't see how they can continue to treat nations differently as well. How do Argentina and Australia feel that they now know France have changed their attitude for this NZ series, why should just they get lumped with having France C tour.


I myself think there will still be a lot of people in France like Nick Bishop who still want the tours to continue of course, so perfectly reasonable to hear that discussion, I was more stating the obvious conclusion based on your opinion. I don't necessarily think that is the way it would have gone (well it isn't ofc, they've revised their stance).


As it is now, it's all changing in 2027, you can only assume they will be trying to win. Now the French team that tours (for one game only) NZ will also be the same team that goes to Argentina the following week (or wherever). The South has always received the tours, though not always a 3 match tour, and I'm sure the North (even those touring the north) also find plenty to enjoy about receiving a different team each week anyway, so It's not an 'NZ' thing and this is the last year it's going to work this way I think. So as I've said multiple teams, most of this talk is mute (though I still enjoy it).


What happens, and what France do, in the consecutive years following 2027 when the test championship starts, is probably still anybody's guess.

621 Go to comments
S
SC 11 minutes ago
NPC quarter-finals: Son of legend dominates, forgotten All Black makes case

Just so the author is informed, Clayton McMillan stated publicly the All Black XV players who reached the NPC Final would be available for the Final and not pulled out.

2 Go to comments
P
PC 18 minutes ago
'Call a spade a spade': Sonny Bill Williams says current All Blacks don't like pressure

Kiwis are so use to play open rugby and can't cope with tight games at international level. Bring back sonny.

14 Go to comments
h
hm 22 minutes ago
NPC quarter-finals: Son of legend dominates, forgotten All Black makes case

harry godfrey was the stand out player of the round. one of the most complete performances of a young player this year.

NAK was poor but he was as always, energetic. so people notice him. yawn.

2 Go to comments
A
Ardy 26 minutes ago
Will Skelton's loyalty to Wallabies shouldn't discount him from selection

OMG, have you no idea what a world class lock looks like? Skelton is possibly, if not the #1 then definitely in the top 3 locks in the world.

2 Go to comments
C
CR 28 minutes ago
Will Skelton's loyalty to Wallabies shouldn't discount him from selection

I don’t see the point of picking him. He’s overrated and he hardly ever plays with his French commitments.

2 Go to comments
J
JW 33 minutes ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Um, well, because there was talk of them braking them would be the most obvious asnwer to that question Ed.

621 Go to comments
J
JW 39 minutes ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Despite the fact they have toured just as much as anybody else? 🤣


France would be considered no different to the touring English here. Do you have England down as having touring traditions? What did NZ spit the dummy about?

621 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 55 minutes ago
Ireland’s Lomu, their next general at 10 and three other ‘Emerging’ stars who soared

Or we can chill this silly "Ireland's Lomu" nonsense.

8 Go to comments
L
LK 1 hour ago
Ireland’s Lomu, their next general at 10 and three other ‘Emerging’ stars who soared

Think you're looking at it a bit too seriously lad. Chill the beans....

8 Go to comments
J
JK 1 hour ago
'Call a spade a spade': Sonny Bill Williams says current All Blacks don't like pressure

ABs are not invincible and better parity amongst the leading teams is good for the game. Take your time and rebuild properly.

14 Go to comments
A
AB Fan 62 1 hour ago
'Call a spade a spade': Sonny Bill Williams says current All Blacks don't like pressure

Sbw cost Abs the Lion series. So he knows about not handling pressure.

14 Go to comments
J
JK 1 hour ago
Ex-Wallaby Rocky Elsom faces international arrest warrant

'Try not to nick anything...' Rocky {challenged accepted}


In other news, Michael Hooper caught stealing a candy bar from a convenience store (this is a joke)

3 Go to comments
R
RW 1 hour ago
Leinster-Munster: 5 talking points as awkward Irish rugby question is asked

That Munster have only beaten Leinster twice in the last, how much matches?, and yet one of their two wins came in last season's Semi Final. It's all very well being a top quality side but if you play fantastically up until the play-off games and then get knocked out by a team that you should have beaten, what does it tell you about their endurance.


They are fantastic but they currently have nothing to show for the first 6 tournaments they have played since the SA franchises have joined.

Not sure why, but I think they play too fast too early. Then by about 60 minutes they are gassed out and give up all the momentum and lead they amassed up until then.

9 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Why can't NZR agree to a tour itinerary and have the test roll into August instead so even the Finalists can comfortably make it across the world in comfort? Surely something like that could be arranged once every cycle when they come up against SA or NZ. But it's not just France that has to play ball, NZ or SA have to really want them, otherwise the options are endless.

621 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Correct. To be precise, they know they are the ones buttering the bread and without the players the clubs are nothing.

621 Go to comments
B
B 1 hour ago
'Call a spade a spade': Sonny Bill Williams says current All Blacks don't like pressure

960 All Black Caps departed after RWC 2023, and you can't replace that after playing just 9 matches.


The coaching personnel have now been locked in and sorted and the upcoming EOYT 2024 will see where the All Blacks are at in terms of being mentally and physically fit, healthy and injury free to address all the above.


Go the All Blacks...onwards and upwards...going forward.

14 Go to comments
R
Roberto 2 hours ago
Michael Lynagh: 'I got emotional in the dressing room. I found it very difficult'

Chris Jones’ story is a beauty & really interesting. Oddly enough, I understand Michael himself grew up in my old family home in Ascot, Brisbane. Anyway keep up the good work, Chris - and good luck to the Treviso club in the United Rugby Comp.

1 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 2 hours ago
Ireland’s Lomu, their next general at 10 and three other ‘Emerging’ stars who soared

True. But why label him "Ireland's Lomu"? Just stop it.

8 Go to comments
LONG READ
LONG READ Ireland’s Lomu, their next general at 10 and three other ‘Emerging’ stars who soared Ireland’s Lomu, their next general at 10 and three other ‘Emerging’ stars who soared
Search