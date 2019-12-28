Recap - Northampton Saints vs Gloucester | Gallagher Premiership

  • LIVE
Harlequins HAR 30 Leicester LEI 30
Worcester WOR 20 London Irish LON 6
Bath BAT 16 Sale SAL 14
Northampton NOR 33 Gloucester GLO 26
Bristol BRI 21 Wasps WAS 26
London Irish LON 10 Bath BAT 38
Munster MUN 6 Leinster LEI 13
Edinburgh EDI 29 Glasgow GLA 19
Benetton BEN 36 Zebre ZEB 25
Ulster ULS 35 Connacht CON 3
Scarlets SCA 44 Ospreys SWA 0
Cardiff CAR 16 Dragons GWE 12
No games this week.
Full schedule >
Exeter EXE Saracens SAR Sun
29 Dec
10:00am
Sale SAL Harlequins HAR Fri
3 Jan
2:45pm
Leicester LEI Bristol BRI Sat
4 Jan
8:00am
Gloucester GLO Bath BAT Sat
4 Jan
10:00am
Saracens SAR Worcester WOR Sat
4 Jan
10:00am
Ulster ULS Munster MUN Fri
3 Jan
2:35pm
Cardiff CAR Scarlets SCA Fri
3 Jan
2:35pm
Benetton BEN Glasgow GLA Sat
4 Jan
8:00am
Zebre ZEB Cheetahs CHE Sat
4 Jan
10:00am
Dragons GWE Ospreys SWA Sat
4 Jan
10:00am
Leinster LEI Connacht CON Sat
4 Jan
12:30pm
Edinburgh EDI Kings KIN Sat
4 Jan
2:45pm
Gallagher Premiership    

Northampton Saints vs Gloucester LIVE

Follow all the action on the RugbyPass live blog from the Gallagher Premiership match between Northampton and Gloucester at Franklin’s Gardens.

Keep up to date with the latest score, stats and join the conversation from anywhere in the world in our Live Match Centre (click here).

High-flying Northampton will hope to make an immediate recovery from losing to Sale last time out.

Saints are three points above their visitors, but Gloucester head to the East Midlands fresh from a resounding victory over Worcester.

“We were very happy and grateful for the win,” Gloucester head coach Johan Ackermann said. “It was one of our better performances, just in the way that we controlled the game in the right areas. 

“We have to get consistency in our performances, but there were a lot of good things. Apart from last weekend, they (Northampton) have been brilliant so far this season. They’ve got quality players throughout, with guys that can punish you all over the field.”

Gloucester have made three changes to their starting line-up. The backline sees Charlie Sharples come in for Ollie Thorley while Josh Hohneck and Jamal Ford-Robinson replace Val Rapava-Ruskin and Fraser Balmain respectively in the pack.

Saints’ director of rugby Chris Boyd has made just three changes after last weekend’s loss at Sale. Piers Francis, Tom Wood and Francois van Wyk all return to the starting line-up, while Rory Hutchinson and Lewis Ludlam bring up a half-century of appearances for the club.

NORTHAMPTON: 15. George Furbank; 14. Tom Collins, 13. Rory Hutchinson, 12. Piers Francis, 11. Taqele Naiyaravoro; 10. Dan Biggar, 9. Cobus Reinach; 1. Francois van Wyk, 2. Mikey Haywood, 3. Ehren Painter, 4. Alex Moon, 5. Courtney Lawes, 6. Tom Wood, 7. Lewis Ludlam, 8. Teimana Harrison (capt). Reps: 16. Sam Matavesi, 17. Alex Waller, 18. Paul Hill, 19. Api Ratuniyarawa, 20. David Ribbans, 21. Henry Taylor, 22. Andrew Symons, 23. Ahsee Tuala.

GLOUCESTER: 15. Tom Marshall; 14. Charlie Sharples, 13. Chris Harris, 12. Mark Atkinson, 11. Louis Rees-Zammit; 10. Danny Cipriani, 9. Willi Heinz (capt); 1. Josh Hohneck, 2. Franco Marais, 3. Jamal Ford-Robinson, 4. Alex Craig, 5. Franco Mostert, 6. Ruan Ackermann, 7. Lewis Ludlow, 8. Ben Morgan. Reps: 16. Todd Gleave, 17. Alex Seville, 18. Fraser Balmain, 19. Gerbrandt Grobler, 20. Freddie Clarke, 21. Joe Simpson, 22. Billy Twelvetrees, 23. Matt Banahan.

