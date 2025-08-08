Newcastle's bullish spending splurge continues with Amanaki Mafi

Japanese international No.8 Amanaki Mafi has become Newcastle Falcons’ fifth signing ahead of the new season after agreeing a one-year deal, having spent the last four seasons playing for Japanese side Canon Eagles.

Tonga-born Mafi, 35, scored 19 tries in 50 appearances for the Canon Eagles and will join George McGuigan, Freddie Clarke, Jamie Hodgson and Ethan Grayson in Steve Diamond’s squad.

The powerful back-rower is renowned for his big hitting and offloading, has won 29 international caps for the Brave Blossoms and came off the bench in their famous 2015 Rugby World Cup win over South Africa in Brighton.

It will be his second stint in the Premiership after joining Bath soon afterwards, making seven appearances and scoring four tries, and he has also played for the Melbourne Rebels and Japanese side Sunwolves.

A former Tonga under-20s international who stands at 6 feet 2 inches and weighs 117kg, he moved to Japan for university and starred for the NTT Shining Arcs, spending five seasons with them and bursting onto the international stage.

Falcons director of rugby Steve Diamond, who is still working on more signings, admits that he is excited by the impact his new arrival can make.

“Amanaki is a big ball carrier with great footwork and an offloading game, and someone who will get our fans off their seats,” said Diamond.

“He makes impacts in both attack and defence, he will bring others into the game, and I see this as a really significant signing for us.”

Mafi has pledged to repay Diamond’s faith for the opportunity to move to the North East at a late stage of his career.

“It’s a real honour to join a club like Newcastle Falcons. I’m grateful for the opportunity and excited for what lies ahead. I’m ready to work hard, learn, and do whatever I can to help the team,” he added.