Northern | US
34 - 32
FT
27 - 10
FT
31 - 33
FT
24 - 39
FT
45 - 21
FT
34 - 41
FT
66 - 19
FT
38 - 47
FT
48 - 31
FT
36 - 26
FT
42 - 42
FT
30 - 29
FT
73 - 22
FT
U20
45 - 15
FT
U20
38 - 40
FT
U20
43 - 32
FT
U20
52 - 33
FT
U20
34 - 29
FT
U20
56 - 3
FT
U20
26 - 29
FT
U20
Saturday
00:10
Saturday
02:40
Saturday
05:10
Saturday
08:10
Saturday
10:40
Saturday
12:00
Saturday
14:00
Saturday
14:10
Saturday
16:45
Saturday
17:00
Saturday
18:30
Saturday
20:00
World Rugby Junior World Championship

New Zealand U20 player ratings vs Scotland | World Rugby Junior World Championship 2026


Action from the World Rugby Junior World Championship 2026 Pool B match between New Zealand and Scotland at AIA Arena in Kutaisi, Georgia, on 2 July. Photo: Giorgi Arjevanidze / World Rugby.
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1 Comment

New Zealand U20 player ratings: The Baby Blacks endured another difficult afternoon at scrum time but ultimately had enough juice to overcome Scotland and secure a 36-26 victory.

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New Zealand was always in the lead, although they lost control of the game at times, with Scotland knocking at the door and flirting with a different scoreline.

Captain Haki Wiseman, Kele Lasaqa and Caleb Woodley were among the standout performers as the Baby Blacks secured their second win of the campaign.

VIDEO

1. Henry Stuart – 5
Another day, another underperformance come scrum time. The New Zealand front row was put under immense pressure, and neither Henry Stuart nor Ethan Webber was able to withstand it, conceding two penalties before the break. As for Stuart’s individual performance, the loosehead was penalised twice and made a few tackling mistakes in a far-from-ideal afternoon for the prop.

2. Josh Findlay – 6.5
The Baby Blacks lineout didn’t experience any issues with Josh Findlay’s timing of his lifting pods, ensuring a reliable attacking platform. The hooker was reliable in most areas, helping his side in any way he could throughout the game.

Fixture
World Rugby U20 Championship
New Zealand U20
36 - 26
Full-time
Scotland U20
All Stats and Data

3. Ethan Webber – 4.5
Like Henry Stuart, Ethan Webber had a subpar outing, struggling to gain a foothold as Scotland’s front row consistently got the better of him at scrum time. Unfortunately for the tighthead prop, three conceded penalties proved costly and ultimately dragged his rating down.

4. Max Fale – 6.5
Had less impact compared to last Saturday’s game, with Scotland closing in well when the blistering lock went into contact. Nevertheless, the lock put in a solid defensive shift, recording six effective tackles over 80 minutes.

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5. Jake Frost – 6.5
Worked tirelessly to hold the Baby Blacks’ scrum together and brought plenty of industry to the breakdown, where he helped keep New Zealand’s ball secure while causing headaches for the Scottish forwards.

6. Bradley Tocker – 7
Tocker is quickly becoming a thorn in the side of New Zealand’s opponents as the utility forward added two more lineout steals, a turnover and a dominant tackle to his growing highlight reel. However, he looked a bit lost when trying to counter the Scottish driving maul, like most of his teammates. He wrapped up the game as the top tackler with 10, two of which were dominant.

7. Caleb Woodley – 7.5
Spectacular work off the ball, finding unnerving ways of getting under the skin of the Scottish pack, which helped New Zealand keep control of the game even when under pressure.

8. Patrick Mauga – 5
Like a fish out of water, Patrick Mauga struggled to find his way into the game and bring any X-factor to the New Zealand game plan, with the No. 8 missing out on the chance to make a case for another start on Tuesday.

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9. Charlie Sinton – 6.5
It was a mixed afternoon for the scrum-half, who orchestrated several promising passages of play and injected tempo into the Baby Blacks’ attack, but also committed several costly errors, including an intercepted pass midway through the first half.

10. Mika Muliaina – 8
Provided more than a few key passages of play that woke New Zealand from a light slumber, putting his kicking game to good use. He made the assist for Cohen Norrie’s first try and linked well with Kele Lasaqa to crack open the Scottish defence out on the wing, while not missing a kick from the tee.

11. David Lewai – 7
While he was not as elusive as Kele Lasaqa in breaking down the Scottish defence, he still posed a consistent threat with ball in hand. Across eight carries, he racked up 50 metres, two line breaks and produced the kicking nudge that led to Logan Williams’ opening try.

12. Haki Wiseman – 8
The Baby Blacks skipper made quite the statement through his tackling, grinding a few Scottish bones and muscles, and producing a decisive tackle that led directly to his side’s first try. Coupled with more than a handful of running lines, Wiseman acted like a relentless battering ram that pushed New Zealand to clinch a second win in two games.

13. Siale Pahulu – 7
Replaced before the 10th-minute mark due to an HIA, but was allowed to carry on and ultimately had an impact on his side’s win, as he produced two key passes that sent Kele Lasaqa on a triumphant sprint.

14. Kele Lasaqa – 8
Kele “The Codebreaker” Lasaqa lived up to his reputation, tormenting the Scottish defence with his sharp, electric footwork. The SVNS Rookie of the Year beat six defenders, made two clean breaks, scored a try and set up another in a dazzling attacking display, adding more depth to his side’s attack.

15. Cohen Norrie – 7
Norrie went from passenger to protagonist in the space of half a second, with the full-back having a field day against the opposition after the break, unlocking the Scottish padlock to guide his team safely towards the in-goal area. The Baby Black ‘Harry Potter’ claimed two tries and produced a superb offload for Siale Pahulu.

Replacements

16. Alani Fakava – N/A
Didn’t play long enough for a fair rating.

17. Dane Johnston – 6
Performed slightly better than Webber but still couldn’t avoid conceding a scrum penalty. Unfortunately, he had to hobble off before the full-time whistle.

18. Alex Hewitt – N/A
The same criterion as for Fakava applies.

19. Johnny Falloon – 7
Scored a try and made an impact with ball in hand.

20. Micah Fale – 7.5
Far better than Mauga, Micah Fale made a compelling case for a return to the starting side, forcing four Scottish errors and helping New Zealand address some of the issues it encountered at scrum exits.

21. Jackson Hughan – N/A
Played two minutes.

22. Logan Williams – 7
Came on early for Pahulu and quickly made his presence felt by bagging New Zealand’s first try of the afternoon. Overall, a sound performance.

23. Kobe Brownlee – 6
Three tackles, one carry and a good set-piece contribution from the loose forward.

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1 Comment
k
kipper mitten 5 days ago

Why do you manufacture these highly subjective ratings for players, of any age! Can you show that it improves the game in any way?

Join free and tell us what you really think!

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Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

As they fell to a fifth straight defeat by the rampant Springboks, England's traditional areas of strength are bearing no fruit.

46

Comments on RugbyPass

T
Tom 11 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

He doesn't believe in what he is half-doing. Couldn't have put it better myself.

He might as well go back to the future. It’ll be an admission that we can't win a world cup but right now we can't win a rugby match! Let's stick Freddie Steward on the wing again lol.



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P
PMcD 16 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

For all the doom and gloom, they should have their full Forwards pack available by Autumn, so I am hoping they find their midfield balance this summer and the two may come together and do something interesting by RWC 2027 . . . . . But that’s mustering all the optimism I can generate at the moment. 🤣

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U
Utiku Old Boy 17 minutes ago
How rugby found its 'lightbulb moment' in the Nations Championship opener

5’10” vs 5’9”

343 Go to comments
P
PMcD 21 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

I could probably think of about 1 to 1.5m reasons NB. 🤣🤣

I also think knowing the playing squad he has available and a crack at being the first person to potentially hold the Womens & Mens RWC titles at the same time, might be the sort of challenge someone like John Mitchell may just enjoy and thrive on.



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P
PMcD 25 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

How old was KLA when the Boks capped him? If you are good enough, you are old enough . . . . and Caluori brings a unique skill to that team we are sadly missing without Freeman & Daly being available on the wing.

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S
SB 28 minutes ago
Lenni Nouchi : « Si je commence déjà à calculer pour la Coupe du monde, je vais juste jouer pour ma gueule »



But when you play for the French national team, I think there's always an obligation to win.

Exactly, this is something different in 2026.



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S
SB 30 minutes ago
Jalibert de plus en plus incertain contre l'Australie

Finally, Tatafu!

1 Go to comments
S
SB 31 minutes ago
Moses Alo-Émile : « Je me sens plus Français qu’Australien »

Very good in the scrum, which will be important in this game.

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S
SB 32 minutes ago
Comment le Top 14 a changé la vie de ces natifs d'Australie

He did well on his debut.

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N
NB 32 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

The clearest indication we had of what Eng can do was the France game at the end of the 6N, but the closet I could find to the gameplan v SA was the Italy match before that! If they weren’t kicking contestables they were kicking for the corner.

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S
SB 32 minutes ago
Meafou, Alo-Emile et Staniforth, ces Bleus venus d’Australie

Will be a special game for all 3.

1 Go to comments
N
NB 35 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

I don’t mind SB going back to the future in 2023 if he feels that is his true coaching DNA Tom.

The problem is that he doesn’t really believe in what he is half-doing:



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N
NB 38 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

There are precious few signs of it working, and Fin Smith pretty much said so after the game…

43 Go to comments
N
NB 39 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

The women’s game is England is very progressive P. Why would Mitch go back to the men?😁

43 Go to comments
N
NB 40 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

An old ploy but a good one Tom😉

43 Go to comments
N
NB 41 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

Good point why wouldn’t you pick Caluori if you want to get the ball back from kicks P? Get him in, fast-track him and pick him to start.

Do you think Rassie would warehouse him and say, ‘let’s see if he’s ready in a few years time?’ Aboslutely not.



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PMcD 43 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

Game strategy, tactics and selection - all 3 come back to the (Head) coaches but I would also question Richard Wigglesworth appointment on defence - that was the most decision of the lot.

A recently retired scrum half (made about 5 career tackles), who never coached defence before being appointed defence coach and it all goes South. Who’d have ever thought that could go wrong?? 🤣🤣



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43 Go to comments
N
NB 44 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

Yes they had and that was one reason England enjoyed such a successful November 2025. Now we seem to have a situation wher SB feels he has to incorporate something of the Saints way, and the way the Prem as a whole is evolving with all-out attack the name of the game, but he doesn’t really believe in it.

So we get a lot of contestable kicking with Eng coming a clear second to Scotland, France and now SA, and a backline which is half-selected to run and half to kick. As usual half measures lead to disaster.



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P
POHM 47 minutes ago
The Wallabies’ five crucial ‘what-if’ moments from the heartbreaking Ireland loss in Sydney

your conspiracy theory re kiwis is pathetic, stop trying to blame others for Australian players errors, grow up mate your just embarrassing.

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P
PMcD 47 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

They have a very qualified coach called “John Mitchell”, who is on contract with the RFU, is already contracted to them having just won the Women’s World Cup and beat two teams with the win rate that other coaches and countries can only dream of.

If they gave him the job, I think you would see a similar Rennie effect with ENG but he certainly wouldn’t keep Richard Wigglesworth on defence and they would play very different tactics from what they are doing today.



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43 Go to comments
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