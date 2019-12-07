Munster vs Saracens LIVE | Heineken Champions Cup

07 December, 11:45am

Follow all the action on the RugbyPass live blog from the Heineken Champions Cup match between Munster and Saracens at Thomond Park.

Saracens will again be without several of their England stars at Thomond Park (kick-off 5.30pm). Similar to their opening Pool Four appointment with Racing 92 last month, the likes of Owen Farrell, Jamie George and Billy Vunipola are not involved.

Fined £5.4million and deducted 35 league points, the Londoners suggested last month that preserving their Premiership status would be their priority this season, not retaining the Heineken Cup they lifted last May with victory over Leinster in the final in Newcastle.

Hammered in round one after sending an understrength XV to Racing, Saracens bounced back in round two with a thumping home win over Ospreys with a team that featured many of their England World Cup final players.

All those stars were then on deck for the subsequent league win at Bath, but coach Mark McCall has now juggled his line-up and given the weekend off to the likes of Elliot Daly, Farrell, Mako Vunipola, George and Billy Vunipola.

That decision has left much resting on the shoulders of Maro Itoje as they head to Limerick looking to secure what would be a priceless away victory in a pool headed by Racing and Munster who are locked together on seven points, two ahead of Saracens.

Skipper Brad Barritt is included for his 250th appearance for the English club but only he and winger Alex Lewington remain from the backline that started at the Rec. In the pack, the repeat picks are tighthead Titi Lamositele, locks Will Skelton and Itjoe and back row Jackson Wray.

They face a Munster XV featuring long-serving Ireland internationals such as Conor Murray, Peter O’Mahony and CJ Stander.

MUNSTER: 15. Mike Haley; 14. Andrew Conway, 13. Chris Farrell, 12. Rory Scannell, 11. Keith Earls; 10. JJ Hanrahan, 9. Conor Murray; 1. James Cronin, 2. Niall Scannell, 3. Stephen Archer, 4. Jean Kleyn, 5. Billy Holland, 6. Tadhg Beirne, 7. Peter O’Mahony (capt), 8. CJ Stander. Reps: 16. Kevin O’Byrne, 17. Liam O’Connor, 18. John Ryan, 19. Fineen Wycherley, 20. Jack O’Donoghue, 21. Nick McCarthy, 22. Sam Arnold, 23. Arno Botha.

SARACENS: 15. Matt Gallagher; 14. Roti Segun, 13. Alex Lozowski, 12. Brad Barritt (capt), 11. Alex Lewington; 10. Manu Vunipola, 9. Ben Spencer; 1. Richard Barrington, 2. Jack Singleton, 3. Titi Lamositele, 4. Will Skelton, 5. Maro Itoje, 6. Nick Isiekwe, 7. Ben Earl, 8. Jackson Wray. Reps: 16. Kapeli Pifeleti, 17. Rhys Carre, 18. Josh Ibuanokpe, 19. Joel Kpoku, 20. Sean Reffell, 21. Tom Whiteley, 22. Max Malins, 23. Nick Tompkins.

Referee: Romain Poite (France).

