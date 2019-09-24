Michael Cheika faces overwhelming criticism after Fiji comments

  • LIVE
Fiji FIJ 27 Uruguay URU 30
Waikato WAI 24 Hawke's Bay HAW 27
Northland NOR 12 Canterbury CAN 42
Taranaki TAR 17 Bay of Plenty BAY 31
Southland SOU 26 Manawatu MAN 31
Counties COU 13 Auckland AUC 28
Wellington WEL 54 Otago OTA 24
Tasman TAS 21 North Harbour HAR 17
Canterbury CAN 29 Manawatu MAN 32
Hawke's Bay HAW 35 Taranaki TAR 17
Waikato WAI 26 Tasman TAS 35
Southland SOU 42 Counties COU 14
North Harbour HAR 15 Otago OTA 21
Auckland AUC 15 Wellington WEL 34
Northland NOR 22 Bay of Plenty BAY 46
Harlequins 1HA 24 Bristol BRI 12
Exeter EXE 28 Bath BAT 14
Italy ITA Canada CAN Thu
26 Sep
3:45am
England ENG USA USA Thu
26 Sep
6:45am
Argentina ARG Tonga TON Sat
28 Sep
12:45am
Japan JAP Ireland IRE Sat
28 Sep
3:15am
South Africa RSA Namibia NAM Sat
28 Sep
5:45am
Georgia GEO Uruguay URU Sun
29 Sep
1:15am
Australia AUS Wales WAL Sun
29 Sep
3:45am
Scotland SCO Samoa SAM Mon
30 Sep
6:15am
France FRA USA USA Wed
2 Oct
3:45am
New Zealand NZL Canada CAN Wed
2 Oct
6:15am
Georgia GEO Fiji FIJ Thu
3 Oct
1:15am
Ireland IRE Russia RUS Thu
3 Oct
6:15am
South Africa RSA Italy ITA Fri
4 Oct
5:45am
Australia AUS Uruguay URU Sat
5 Oct
1:15am
England ENG Argentina ARG Sat
5 Oct
4:00am
Japan JAP Samoa SAM Sat
5 Oct
6:30am
New Zealand NZL Namibia NAM Sun
6 Oct
12:45am
France FRA Tonga TON Sun
6 Oct
3:45am
South Africa RSA Canada CAN Tue
8 Oct
6:15am
Argentina ARG USA USA Wed
9 Oct
12:45am
Scotland SCO Russia RUS Wed
9 Oct
3:15am
Wales WAL Fiji FIJ Wed
9 Oct
5:45am
Taranaki TAR Southland SOU Thu
26 Sep
3:35am
Tasman TAS Auckland AUC Fri
27 Sep
3:35am
Bay of Plenty BAY Hawke's Bay HAW Fri
27 Sep
10:35pm
Wellington WEL Northland NOR Sat
28 Sep
1:05am
Canterbury CAN Counties COU Sat
28 Sep
3:35am
Otago OTA Waikato WAI Sat
28 Sep
9:05pm
Manawatu MAN North Harbour HAR Sat
28 Sep
11:35pm
Counties COU Hawke's Bay HAW Thu
3 Oct
2:35am
North Harbour HAR Wellington WEL Fri
4 Oct
2:35am
Bay of Plenty BAY Manawatu MAN Fri
4 Oct
9:35pm
Auckland AUC Southland SOU Sat
5 Oct
12:05am
Otago OTA Canterbury CAN Sat
5 Oct
2:35am
Tasman TAS Northland NOR Sat
5 Oct
9:05pm
Waikato WAI Taranaki TAR Sat
5 Oct
11:35pm
Cheetahs CHE Glasgow GLA Fri
27 Sep
1:05pm
Ulster ULS Ospreys SWA Fri
27 Sep
2:35pm
Munster MUN Dragons GWE Sat
28 Sep
10:00am
Kings KIN Cardiff CAR Sat
28 Sep
10:00am
Scarlets SCA Connacht CON Sat
28 Sep
12:15pm
Benetton BEN Leinster LEI Sat
28 Sep
12:15pm
Edinburgh EDI Zebre ZEB Sat
28 Sep
2:35pm
Leinster LEI Ospreys SWA Fri
4 Oct
2:35pm
Glasgow GLA Scarlets SCA Fri
4 Oct
2:35pm
Kings KIN Munster MUN Sat
5 Oct
10:00am
Zebre ZEB Dragons GWE Sat
5 Oct
12:00pm
Cardiff CAR Edinburgh EDI Sat
5 Oct
12:15pm
Cheetahs CHE Ulster ULS Sat
5 Oct
12:15pm
Connacht CON Benetton BEN Sat
5 Oct
1:35pm
Leicester LEI Exeter EXE Fri
27 Sep
2:35pm
Northampton NOR Wasps WAS Sat
28 Sep
10:00am
Worcester 1WO Exeter EXE Fri
4 Oct
2:45pm
Northampton NOR Saracens SAR Sun
6 Oct
10:00am
Cheika faced with overwhelming criticism

Michael Cheika faces overwhelming criticism after Fiji comments

Australia head coach Michael Cheika has faced a huge backlash from the rugby world after he criticised Fiji for their referral of Reece Hodge’s tackle on Peceli Yato on Saturday.

Hodge felt the brunt of the Fijian runners on a number of occasions and was regularly rag-dolled by the athletic Fijians throughout the Pool D match.

The Wallabies winger managed to unintentionally get one of his own back late in the first half, concussing Yato with a tackle that many have deemed dangerous and worthy of a red card. Fiji subsequently referred the tackle to World Rugby, and Hodge faces a hearing on Wednesday which could potentially end his Rugby World Cup.

But Cheika has said that what Fiji did was not in the spirit of the game. Fiji coach John McKee did not approach Cheika about the tackle after the game, instead going straight to the Citing Officer – which Cheika likened to going behind his back.

The Wallabies coach has since been lampooned by former players, journalists and fans on Twitter for his attitude. Cheika has been accused of hypocrisy, seeing as his criticism of Fiji could equally be deemed against the spirit of the game, while others have questioned why Fiji would need to approach him about the tackle anyway.

McKee and his coaching team are perfectly within their rights to refer this tackle for citation, and unless Cheika feels it was an illegal tackle himself, he should have nothing to worry about. If he does think it was dangerous, then Fiji did the right thing to ensure acts like this do not go unpunished.

This is what has been said:

After scoring the opening try of the game, Yato was forced off the field following the tackle by Hodge, and Fiji never looked the same after impressing in the first half.

While a ban for Hodge may be justice for what many feel was a red card, it won’t help Fiji’s cause, as they ultimately lost the game and have now lost one of their best players for the contest against Uruguay as well this week. They are obviously entitled to feel aggrieved at the outcome of the tackle and will now be more than a little confused after Cheika’s accusations.

