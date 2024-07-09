Luke Jacobson on how the All Blacks will combat England's 'heat'

All Blacks loose forward Luke Jacobson is looking to eliminate England’s breakdown threats as they build on the performance from the first Test.

Jacobson came into the contest as a replacement for blindside Samipeni Finau, filling that role despite being prepped for all three loose forward roles.

He managed 19 minutes and helped the All Blacks close out the win as they moved to a territorial game.

“England brought a lot of heat, on defence and attack and we expected that. We got what we expected,” Jacobson said of the 16-15 win.

England won six ruck turnovers, with two from young winger Immanuel Feyi-Waboso and one each to Marcus Smith, Maro Itoje, Ben Earl and Ollie Lawrence.

It was an area that the All Blacks “missed a beat” according to Jacobson that they will look to put right in the second Test.

“It was a focus last week as well, maybe missed the beat there a little bit. They put pressure on the breakdown and it’s going to be key for us this weekend to win the race there and not give them day light,” he said.

“Getting there nice and early and ruling out any sniffs they have there.”

The dynamic loose forward trio of Chandler Cunningham-Smith, Sam Underhill and Ben Earl caused headaches for the All Blacks with their ability to punish ball carriers in the tackle and get over the breakdown.

The directive is for the whole team to be sharper when it comes to securing rucks.

“They’ve got a good trio, whoever is on the field. They’re pretty abrasive on defence, they like to get over the ball,” he said.

“They pride themselves on getting turnovers, so we need a little more on our breakdown, being early there.

“That’s not just a loosie thing, that’s a whole team focus.”

The feedback on the All Blacks defence from the coaches was pretty good as a starting block.

Their unit held England to 15 points and didn’t concede any penalties in the contact area, a disciplined start to the year.

The pressure they deliver will be dialled up as they look to improve.

“As whole it was pretty good, I don’t think it was perfect but there are building blocks there,” Jacobson said.

“There are a few ways we can get better and put pressure on them, so hopefully you’ll see a little bit more there this weekend.

“I think for a first Test, not too bad.”

On the other side of the ball, Robertson expressed disappointment at not getting more reward for the first half dominance they had.

They were able to construct two tries but more went begging as England’s rush defence did enough to disrupt the timing and accuracy of the passes.

On the keys to breaking England down this week, there will be some adjustments by the All Blacks.

“They have a real fast defensive line so we’ve got to be able to combat that, they rush in, we’ve got to be able to hold our feet and get the ball to wear we want it,” Jacobson said.

“Punch in behind them. They’ve got quite a good kicking game, pressure the ball, it’s key we get back and block them out.

“The energy during the week is a bit different coming off the back of a win opposed to a loss. In saying that, England will be looking at the game a little bit harder, looking at different ways they can expose us.”