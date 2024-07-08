Salesi Rayasi departs Hurricanes as Blues and Chiefs make key re-signings

As the dust settles on the 2024 Super Rugby Pacific season, it’s becoming clearer what 2025 has in store, and where the opportunities lie for the next generation of talent.

Salesi Rayasi has called time on his electric Hurricanes career, signing a two-year deal with French club Vannes after 50 games with the Wellington club.

The X-factor outside back was again magnificent for the club this season, earning his starting jersey by the season’s end after competing with Kini Naholo on the left wing.

Rayasi forgoes his All Blacks eligibility with the move but has expressed his keenness to play for Fiji in the future.

Meanwhile, at the Blues, the club have re-signed two of their strongest performers in 2024, inking a two-year extension with 23-year-old halfback Taufa Funaki and a three-year extension with 30-year-old Maori All Blacks prop Marcel Renata.

Renata was a prominent figure in the Blues’ remarkable forward pack in 2024, proving to be one of the country’s premier scrummagers and contributing to the powerful tight game the team evolved en route to the title.

Funaki was a standout in the absence of All Black Finlay Christie, ensuring the team lost no punch or quality while the 2023 Rugby World Cup runner-up was sidelined through injury.

The Chiefs have also got in on the action by putting pen to paper with promising young playmaker Josh Jacomb. That contract is a two-year deal.

Jacomb enjoyed a breakout 2023 NPC season with Taranaki before being named in the wider Chiefs squad for 2024. The young talent quickly made his mark in the environment and earned his debut as Damian McKenzie was rested.