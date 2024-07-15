Luka Matkava set to be Montpellier's latest recruitment

Georgian fly-half Luka Matkava is expected to pen a deal with Montpellier Hérault Rugby for the next two seasons and will be the 16th signing for the Top 14 side. This will be the 22-year-old’s first time playing outside of his home country, ending his successful stint with the Georgian franchise Black Lion.

He entered the Test Match scene in the Autumn of 2022, making his debut against Uruguay, but quickly ascended to international stardom when he converted the winning kick against Wales two weeks later in Cardiff. Matkava featured in the 2023 Men’s Rugby World Cup, starting in three out of four games, adding a total of thirteen points, and has been playing a central role in Ricard Cockerill’s Georgia team.

Matkava will have Pumas Domingos Miotti and U20 French international Thomas Vicent as rivals for the number 10 jersey, a reshuffle for Montpellier due to the early departure of Les Bleus Louis Carbonel – who is still without a club.

As the utility-back is currently with the Georgian squad touring the South Hemisphere – they will wrap up this Saturday in Sydney – he will only join his new team after the conclusion of the mid-year international window.

After avoiding relegation in 2024, Montpellier is employing a massive investment, having signed the likes of Mohamed Haouas, Nika Abuladze, Nicolás Martins, Stuart Hogg and Billy Vunipola in a bid to return the club to its former glory.

The Top 14 is scheduled to start on the 7th of September, with Montpellier hosting Lyon OU, a match that might see Luka Matkava and Davit Niniashvili face each other.

