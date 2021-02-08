7:27am, 08 February 2021

Leicester Tigers have swung the proverbial axe at Welford Road, parting company with two international forwards mid-season, releasing the pair early from their contracts as part of a squad ‘re-shaping’.

Tigers have agreed terms with Blake Enever and Facundo Gigena to release the forwards “early from their contracts with the club”. Steve Borthwick has said the decisions were made for the ‘long-term benefit of the club’.

Gigena joined Tigers in January 2018 from Argentinian Super Rugby team the Jaguares.

The 26-year-old has made 45 appearances since his debut in an Anglo-Welsh Cup win over Cardiff Blues at Mattioli Woods Welford Road in January 2018.

The prop missed part of the 2019/20 Gallagher Premiership campaign after having to return to South America due to visa issues before returning to Tigers midway through the restarted season.

Enever joined Tigers in July 2020 from the Brumbies Super Rugby team in Australia.

The 29-year-old has made six appearances for Leicester since his debut against Bath at Mattioli Woods Welford Road in August 2020.

Speaking about the departure of Gigena, Tigers head coach Steve Borthwick said: “We are grateful to Facundo for his efforts at Tigers over the past three years and wish him well in his next chapter.

“As we continue to reshape this Leicester squad, we are exploring all opportunities for the club and those players who may not be part of the plans moving forward into the next phase of our journey.”

On Enever, Borthwick added: “We thank Blake for his efforts while part of the club and wish him well in his next chapter.

“It hasn’t played out how we originally hoped with Blake and, in these early stages of a new journey, we are making tough decisions for the long-term benefit of the club and re-shaping the squad in the way we believe best suits us moving forward.

“These are decisions we would not have made if we did not have faith in the depth we have in our current squad at Tigers, as well as the plans we have in place to add to our group from next season and beyond.”

Both players have left the club and will take no further part in the 2020/21 season with Tigers.