Northern Edition

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
28 - 31
FT
5 - 8
FT
WOMENS
7 - 38
FT
WOMENS
36 - 52
FT
23 - 24
FT
31 - 27
FT
33 - 29
FT
26 - 45
FT
46 - 28
FT
59 - 35
FT
36 - 19
FT
55 - 21
FT
13 - 19
FT
WOMENS
24 - 27
FT
47 - 21
FT
17 - 45
FT
WOMENS
26 - 36
FT
30 - 27
FT
43 - 22
FT
29 - 20
FT
11 - 10
FT
26 - 33
FT
WOMENS
5 - 35
FT
30 - 33
FT
0 - 20
FT
WOMENS
10 - 42
FT
5 - 36
FT
23 - 0
FT
28 - 23
FT
14 - 22
FT
WOMENS
21 - 8
FT
WOMENS
29 - 42
FT
24 - 26
FT
57 - 29
FT
29 - 14
FT
19 - 18
FT
31 - 49
FT
WOMENS
Thursday
15:00
Friday
02:05
Friday
10:00
WOMENS
Friday
11:00
WOMENS
Friday
13:00
Friday
13:30
Friday
13:30
Friday
13:30
Friday
13:30
Friday
13:30
Friday
14:35
Friday
14:45
Friday
15:00
Friday
15:30
WOMENS
Friday
21:05
United Rugby Championship

Josh van der Flier: 'I get jealous of people in other sports'

By Simon Thomas
Josh van der Flier in South Africa last July with Ireland (Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

If you want an illustration of the dedication which has made Josh van der Flier a World Rugby player of the year, you only have to listen to him talking about his notebooks. It reveals the kind of meticulous preparation which, along with abundant natural talent, has seen the Leinster and Ireland flanker become such a star performer.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s something I have started doing in the last few years,” he explained. “I have one notebook for when I’m in Irish camp and one for Leinster. At the start of the book, that would be my goals for the season, my main work-ons. I will have an attack section, a defence section, a fitness section, all different things that I want to improve on. It’s every area of the game, whether it’s breakdown, carrying, passing or tackling.

“Then, if a coach or a player says something I definitely want to make note of, I write that at the back of the book. There will be all little bits of pieces I have gathered, feedback you will get from a coach or another player. Then, in the middle, I go week to week with a double page for each game and kind of structure it out that way.

Video Spacer

WATCH: Chasing the Sun Season 2 Trailer | RPTV

The brilliant Chasing the Sun 2, charting the inspiring story of the Springboks at Rugby World Cup 2023, can be watched on RugbyPass TV

Watch now

Video Spacer

WATCH: Chasing the Sun Season 2 Trailer | RPTV

The brilliant Chasing the Sun 2, charting the inspiring story of the Springboks at Rugby World Cup 2023, can be watched on RugbyPass TV

Watch now

“I have everything in that notebook then and, if I run out of space, I take pictures of the important stuff. The main stuff at the front and back is kind of important to keep. That’s how I do it anyway.”

Then there is the mental preparation for the physical battle out on the pitch. “That’s one thing that is hard about rugby,” continued the 31-year-old openside. “At times, I do get jealous of footballers or golfers or people in other sports.

Fixture
United Rugby Championship
Leinster
12:45
12 Oct 24
Munster
All Stats and Data

“If you are going to play a sport like that, you are obviously pumped up and you are ready, but you are not going in having to be fairly violent and physical with people. You have to get yourself to a certain mental state for a rugby game. Certainly I do anyway, which takes a lot out of you.

“You have to get to a stage where you are happy to get stuck in and hit people hard and be real physical and also be kind of calm as well. That’s one thing that becomes mentally difficult, certainly the longer a season goes on because of how much it takes to get revved up for a game.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It was 13 months in the end last year from starting pre-season to finishing. Physically, I felt great all year. At the end of the season, my body still felt really good. But mentally it’s difficult in a long season.”

With rugby being so demanding and such an all-consuming passion, van der Flier acknowledges it is important to switch off on occasions. “I have got a lot better at it since I met my now wife who is good at doing activities or different things,” he said.

“She has been great for that. Before I met her, there were six of us living in a house together and we were all obsessed with rugby. All we talked about was rugby. If it was a day off, we would be outside throwing a rugby ball around, which is great and we absolutely loved it, but I have got a lot better at switching off away from rugby now.

“After we went out of the World Cup last year, it was very difficult because it was still going on. So, rather than doing something relaxing, we went and did as many tourist things as we could every day to be as busy as possible because I felt if I stood still I would just be playing all the games back through in my head, which is the nature any time you lose in a big tournament.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That was a hard one to switch off from. But then, once the final was over, I was able to switch off a lot better because the World Cup was over for everyone.”

Having had a break following Ireland’s July tour of South Africa, the 2022 world player of the year is now up and running on another season and ready for next Saturday’s huge BKT URC derby against Munster at Croke Park.

“I had five weeks off after the summer tour and having that break definitely allowed me to freshen up,” he said. “The body is feeling good, the mind is feeling good, I am feeling really fresh and I’m excited to crack into another season.”

That campaign has begun really well for Leinster, who have kicked off with three successive bonus point victories in the league as they look to secure their first piece of silverware since 2021. “It was obviously tough not to pick up any trophies last year because everyone wants to win. It means everything to everyone here, but there is definitely a huge amount of excitement for the year ahead.

“We have a great coaching staff, a lot of great players and a lot of depth in our squad, so there’s no reason why we can’t give it another big shot this year. We are in a great position. We are very hungry and excited for the year ahead.

“One thing we have certainly learned is how close it is and the narrow margins you can look back on at the end of a campaign. If you win, you don’t tend to notice them so much, but you certainly do when you lose. One thing that sticks out for me is we probably played better in the European final against Toulouse than Ireland did in the last Test against South Africa.

“But a bit of magic from (Ciaran) Frawley and we managed to get the win in that Springboks game while we didn’t win the other and that’s just the nature of rugby, I suppose. It does come down to fine margins.”

So, despite all the ups and downs and the physical and mental toll it takes, does rugby still remain the job he would rather do than any other? “Absolutely,” he insisted.

Related

Alex McHenry: 'It was shocking, lives turned upside down'

Harry Viljoen’s squad were brutally told that the business had gone into liquidation, that they no longer had jobs and that the club would not defend its title in the 2023/24 Championship… all this just 12 days after they visited Bath and stylishly put a half-dozen tries on their PRC hosts.

Read Now

Enter now to stand a chance of winning tickets to all three British & Irish Lions Tests vs Australia

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Leicester Tigers eye reunion with Wales star as Pollard doubts persist

2

'It looked like this team hadn’t been coached for 6 weeks'

3

England make announcement on Kevin Sinfield future

4

'It’s amazing to hear there’s already 70k tickets sold'

5

David Ribbans: 'It's the reason why I'm here, not still in England'

6

Former All Black tips Hoskins Sotutu for international switch after latest snub

7

Will Jordan opens up on how All Blacks have changed under Scott Robertson

8

The Jack Willis news Steve Borthwick doesn't want to hear

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

LONG READ

A tale of two cities: Gloucester and Bath set to resume hostilities

Bath have been talked up as Premiership winners but Gloucester's early-season dynamism ensures a bare-knuckle ride West Country derby

LONG READ

Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

In resting Antoine Dupont and the rest of his 'premiums', has Fabien Galthie undermined a mouth-watering voyage?

LONG READ

'Luck undeniably plays a part in rugby, even if it might be taboo to admit it'

Every team benefits from a certain amount of luck but underlying performances rather than league position are a more reliable guide.

Comments on RugbyPass

N
NB 22 minutes ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

I don't think they are dropping very big sums JD. Annual revenues are about 35m Euros per club now.

206 Go to comments
M
MB 23 minutes ago
Former All Black tips Hoskins Sotutu for international switch after latest snub

Well, could be great for England…awesome!

12 Go to comments
M
MB 25 minutes ago
The Jack Willis news Steve Borthwick doesn't want to hear

I’m happy that things are going well for him abroad. 👍

5 Go to comments
G
GP 28 minutes ago
Will Jordan opens up on how All Blacks have changed under Scott Robertson

The ironic thing with this interview is Will Jordan only ended up , in his best position , fullback , because Beaudy was sick. Will was brilliant and then in the second test against the Wallabies , scored a try 2 minutes in to the game, that was Christian Cullenish. Beauden should never play fullback again, remain at best a bench option.

3 Go to comments
N
NB 28 minutes ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

In the case of Cane, DP and Blackadder between them have over 40 caps and Ardie has another 90, so I don't see it as necessary.

206 Go to comments
M
MB 31 minutes ago
'Hurt' Leicester boss Michael Cheika breaks silence on recent ban

Boy, “aggressive eye contact”? Unless he stuck a thumb in there, I don’t get how that’s a problem.

6 Go to comments
C
Cosmo 36 minutes ago
'Hurt' Leicester boss Michael Cheika breaks silence on recent ban

Ha brilliant. Also remember in the post match interviews he'd be so offended at just about every question put his way. What a muppet.!

6 Go to comments
N
NB 36 minutes ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

I think aspects like the legal concerns over repeated concussion will intervene eventually JM. The NFL gridiron sides only play 17 reg season games per season... 26 +playoffs +Europe is just too many.

206 Go to comments
N
NB 39 minutes ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

True but it wasn't in 2014 when we had to forego the EP finalists, who didn't arrive in NZ until the second week of the tour!

206 Go to comments
M
Mitch 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

As New Zealand are said to be 'livid' about something France have done for well over a decade, the All Blacks better win the series 3-0. This whole situation really diminishes the July tests next year as we could have a Lions series that isn't competitive and South Africa's July tests aren't going to be promoters dream. A full strength France taking on New Zealand in New Zealand would be mouthwatering. Alas, it won't happen for reasons we all understand.

206 Go to comments
C
Carlos 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Ignorant xenophobe. I’ve never had issues with language in France. This summer, we’ve spent three weeks in the countryside and everyone was delightful. The only problems were the obnoxious anglos….

Culturally traumatized? What nonsense is this? Historical psychologist? Bull💩.

206 Go to comments
C
Carlos 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

I live in Belgium, and spend a lot of time in France. As I have spent over the years. By the way, the francophone side of Belgium.

206 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

It should be solid but when owners are covering multi million deficits each year it really isn't. That's the problem with any professional league where winning is more important than profit and some owners are willing to drop very big sums to do so.


Reminds me of the infamous Alan Sugar quote, speaking to fellow English Premier League owners. "It doesn't matter how much money we get, we'll still p155 it up the wall!"

206 Go to comments
W
Werner 1 hour ago
'Hurt' Leicester boss Michael Cheika breaks silence on recent ban

I think I remember there was one season of super rugby where the ongoing joke was other clubs "sending him invoices" for the broken windows and doors his tantrums caused in the coaches box

6 Go to comments
J
J Marc 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

With 10 teams in England, it's much more easy ...

206 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

No it's Bernard Lamaitre, this July. Read the article.

206 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Exactly.

206 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

You may not be convinced and time will tell of course but my numbers above aren't those of a very very conservative selector. Deciding that he needs 8 players in their 30s in his wider squad playing against teams like Ireland who have been playing with that many in their starting 15 alone just seems common sense to me.


Lads like Numia and Lakai will get their chance next year when the schedule won't be anywhere near as taxing.

206 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 2 hours ago
Dynaboars statement: Signing of Springboks winger Kurt Lee Arendse

Good move all around. how long will his stint be in Japan?


I worry about this chaps concussion count. And Japan will help sustain his body to 2027.


Gives an opportunity for someone else from our amazing speed freak gene pool to get a shot at playing for the bulls.

1 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 2 hours ago
Will Jordan opens up on how All Blacks have changed under Scott Robertson

If you know better then take the job. If you can…

3 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING You wonder if Beauden Barrett will ever own the All Blacks at a Rugby World Cup Will Beauden Barrett ever own the All Blacks
Search