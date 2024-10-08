Josh van der Flier: 'I get jealous of people in other sports'

If you want an illustration of the dedication which has made Josh van der Flier a World Rugby player of the year, you only have to listen to him talking about his notebooks. It reveals the kind of meticulous preparation which, along with abundant natural talent, has seen the Leinster and Ireland flanker become such a star performer.

“It’s something I have started doing in the last few years,” he explained. “I have one notebook for when I’m in Irish camp and one for Leinster. At the start of the book, that would be my goals for the season, my main work-ons. I will have an attack section, a defence section, a fitness section, all different things that I want to improve on. It’s every area of the game, whether it’s breakdown, carrying, passing or tackling.

“Then, if a coach or a player says something I definitely want to make note of, I write that at the back of the book. There will be all little bits of pieces I have gathered, feedback you will get from a coach or another player. Then, in the middle, I go week to week with a double page for each game and kind of structure it out that way.

“I have everything in that notebook then and, if I run out of space, I take pictures of the important stuff. The main stuff at the front and back is kind of important to keep. That’s how I do it anyway.”

Then there is the mental preparation for the physical battle out on the pitch. “That’s one thing that is hard about rugby,” continued the 31-year-old openside. “At times, I do get jealous of footballers or golfers or people in other sports.

“If you are going to play a sport like that, you are obviously pumped up and you are ready, but you are not going in having to be fairly violent and physical with people. You have to get yourself to a certain mental state for a rugby game. Certainly I do anyway, which takes a lot out of you.

“You have to get to a stage where you are happy to get stuck in and hit people hard and be real physical and also be kind of calm as well. That’s one thing that becomes mentally difficult, certainly the longer a season goes on because of how much it takes to get revved up for a game.

“It was 13 months in the end last year from starting pre-season to finishing. Physically, I felt great all year. At the end of the season, my body still felt really good. But mentally it’s difficult in a long season.”

With rugby being so demanding and such an all-consuming passion, van der Flier acknowledges it is important to switch off on occasions. “I have got a lot better at it since I met my now wife who is good at doing activities or different things,” he said.

“She has been great for that. Before I met her, there were six of us living in a house together and we were all obsessed with rugby. All we talked about was rugby. If it was a day off, we would be outside throwing a rugby ball around, which is great and we absolutely loved it, but I have got a lot better at switching off away from rugby now.

“After we went out of the World Cup last year, it was very difficult because it was still going on. So, rather than doing something relaxing, we went and did as many tourist things as we could every day to be as busy as possible because I felt if I stood still I would just be playing all the games back through in my head, which is the nature any time you lose in a big tournament.

“That was a hard one to switch off from. But then, once the final was over, I was able to switch off a lot better because the World Cup was over for everyone.”

Having had a break following Ireland’s July tour of South Africa, the 2022 world player of the year is now up and running on another season and ready for next Saturday’s huge BKT URC derby against Munster at Croke Park.

"Hey Josh, go deep." ? Our QB1 finds the franchise flanker with a Hail Mary. ??#FromTheGroundUp pic.twitter.com/w2nx3CT6iV — Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) October 7, 2024

“I had five weeks off after the summer tour and having that break definitely allowed me to freshen up,” he said. “The body is feeling good, the mind is feeling good, I am feeling really fresh and I’m excited to crack into another season.”

That campaign has begun really well for Leinster, who have kicked off with three successive bonus point victories in the league as they look to secure their first piece of silverware since 2021. “It was obviously tough not to pick up any trophies last year because everyone wants to win. It means everything to everyone here, but there is definitely a huge amount of excitement for the year ahead.

“We have a great coaching staff, a lot of great players and a lot of depth in our squad, so there’s no reason why we can’t give it another big shot this year. We are in a great position. We are very hungry and excited for the year ahead.

“One thing we have certainly learned is how close it is and the narrow margins you can look back on at the end of a campaign. If you win, you don’t tend to notice them so much, but you certainly do when you lose. One thing that sticks out for me is we probably played better in the European final against Toulouse than Ireland did in the last Test against South Africa.

“But a bit of magic from (Ciaran) Frawley and we managed to get the win in that Springboks game while we didn’t win the other and that’s just the nature of rugby, I suppose. It does come down to fine margins.”

So, despite all the ups and downs and the physical and mental toll it takes, does rugby still remain the job he would rather do than any other? “Absolutely,” he insisted.

