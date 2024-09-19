John Mitchell names England squad to defend WXV 1 title

John Mitchell has named his 30-player squad to travel to Canada to defend their WXV 1 title.

The squad holds a total of 1,145 caps and features uncapped duo Phoebe Murray and Bo Westcombe-Evans who will be part of their first senior international tour.

Fresh from making their debuts in the warm-up fixtures against France and New Zealand respectively, Lilli Ives Campion and Georgia Brock are also named for their first tour.

Marlie Packer retains her position as captain with Gloucester-Hartpury’s Zoe Aldcroft and Natasha Hunt continuing in their vice-captain roles.

21 players who were involved in England’s successful campaign in the inaugural WXV 1 tournament return for a second year.

Nine players (including Lucy Packer, who was ruled out through injury after being named in the squad in 2023) will come into the fold to experience WXV for the first time.

Of the nine players are England stalwarts Emily Scarratt, Abbie Ward, and Zoe Harrison who were all unavailable for selection for the first edition of the competition.

The inaugural WXV 1 competition saw England take the title in Auckland after victories over Australia (42-7), Canada (45-12), and New Zealand (33-12).

This year the Red Roses will open proceedings on 29 October against the USA at BC Place, Vancouver, the first of a triple-header of fixtures with Canada vs France and New Zealand vs Ireland taking place on the same day.

Mitchell’s side will meet current Women’s Rugby World Cup champions New Zealand, who they beat 24-12 at Allianz Stadium earlier this month, in the second round at Langley Event Centre, Langley on 6 October.

The final weekend will see England face hosts Canada in the final match of the top level of the tournament on Saturday 12 October at BC Place.

Mitchell said: “We have selected a strong group of players who have worked hard and smart for each other during the pre-season Test matches. We will use the learnings to improve our game and attack the WXV tournament in Canada with great energy. We now look forward to focusing on our preparations for the USA match.”

WXV will act as an important stepping stone to Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 which is now under a year away.

Taking place at eight venues across England, next year’s World Cup promises to be the biggest yet in the women’s game.

Increased international competition through WXV provides teams with a vital preparation period for the World Cup.

While all six teams in WXV 11 have already secured their place at England 2025, the pressure is on in WXV 3 as two spots remain on the line and will be decided at the competition, held by the United Arab Emirates in Dubai from 27 September until 12 October.

Red Roses 30-player Squad for WXV 1

Forwards

Zoe Aldcroft (Gloucester-Hartpury, 55 caps)

Lark Atkin-Davies (Bristol Bears, 59 caps)

Sarah Bern (Bristol Bears, 63 caps)

Hannah Botterman (Bristol Bears, 49 caps)

Georgia Brock (Gloucester-Hartpury, 1 cap)

Mackenzie Carson (Gloucester-Hartpury, 17 caps)

Amy Cokayne (Leicester Tigers, 76 caps)

Kelsey Clifford (Saracens, 8 caps)

Maddie Feaunati (Exeter Chiefs, 7 caps)

Rosie Galligan (Saracens, 16 caps)

Lilli Ives Campion (Loughborough Lightning, 1 cap)

Alex Matthews (Gloucester-Hartpury, 69 caps)

Maud Muir (Gloucester-Hartpury, 32 caps)

Marlie Packer (Saracens, 106 caps)

Connie Powell (Harlequins, 19 caps)

Morwenna Talling (Sale Sharks, 15 caps)

Abbie Ward (Bristol Bears, 66 caps)

Backs

Holly Aitchison (Bristol Bears, 32 caps)

Jess Breach (Saracens, 40 caps)

Abby Dow (Trailfinders Women, 47 caps)

Zoe Harrison (Saracens, 51 caps)

Tatyana Heard (Gloucester-Hartpury, 24 caps)

Natasha Hunt (Gloucester-Hartpury, 74 caps)

Ellie Kildunne (Harlequins, 45 caps)

Phoebe Murray (Bristol Bears, uncapped)

Lucy Packer (Harlequins, 23 caps)

Helena Rowland (Loughborough Lightning, 31 caps)

Emily Scarratt (Loughborough Lightning, 113 caps)

Bo Westcombe-Evans (Loughborough Lightning, uncapped)

Ella Wyrwas (Saracens, 6 caps)