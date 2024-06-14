Select Edition

Super Rugby Pacific

Jason Ryan labels contentious All Blacks selection call 'spicy' and 'tasty'

By Ned Lester
Peter Lakai of the Hurricanes. Photo by GRANT DOWN/AFP via Getty Images

All Blacks selection beckons as Super Rugby Pacific exposes any ambition lacking substance with elimination. The final is just one week away and with that, the club season makes way for international fixtures.

The big stage of club rugby sees the lights get brighter, but is no comparison for the international arena, as Sam Whitelock was quick to correct now All Blacks assistant coach Jason Ryan while in the throws of their dynastic Crusaders run.

It’s a warning that has stayed with the forwards guru and is helping inform his selections in the first All Blacks squad of the year, set to be named on Monday the 24th.

Now in his third international season with New Zealand, Ryan is going through the selection process with more scrutiny and diversity of opinion from within the environment.

“It’s a bit of a change-up in the sense that all the coaches have a say,” Ryan told the All Blacks Podcast. “I’m taking care of the tight five and the loosies (loose forwards), while Razor’s (Scott Robertson) overseeing the loosies as well, but ultimately the forward pack is my responsibility.

“Scotty Hansen’s having a look at the nines and 10s, Jason Holland’s doing the midfield and Leon MacDonald’s doing the outsides and that fullback position.

“We had a crack at the team about a month ago for the first time in Christchurch; we said righto boys, grab the pen and chuck your names up and why and let’s have a debate.

“We had a really robust conversation and that was really good. It was good for me to not just think about your core roles of set piece in the All Black forwards, it’s good to hear conversations from Leon around what he’s seeing, this player’s carry and his footwork. Scotty says well I need you to have a bit more of a think about him defensively.

“It’s a real good, robust discussion and a good change-up. It’s a bit fresher in the sense that we all get a chance to have a say. At the end of the day, Razor’s the boss and he makes the final call.

“But, it’s good to have all those numbers in front from different areas so we’re all open to being challenged in picking the first All Blacks squad of the year, which is great.”

There’ll be two more squads named following the one selected for the England series and Fiji Test in San Diego.

For Ryan, selection is no easy task but is particularly challenging in the back row where names like Ardie Savea, Dalton Papali’i, Luke Jacobson and Sam Cane are joined by the resurgent form of Hoskins Sotutu, the development of Samipeni Finau, the health of Ethan Blackadder and the emergence of Peter Lakai among many, many more.

“There are genuinely some players who have been really consistent in Super and there are genuinely some guys who are putting their hand up in this final series as well, which I know they will.

“I think the loose forward selection is getting real tasty, a little bit spicy in some of those combos, which is brilliant. That’s a good one.

“The front row boys and the props, how we cover those boys and how we look at that. The reality is we pick three All Black teams this year; the England series, the Rugby Championship and the Northern Tour. So, we know we’re going to have a few more players than usual with the Test calendar we’ve got.

“But we need that too, I think it’s great coming out of a World Cup, heading into a good, strong calendar where we’ll have to use a few players.

“I think within our selections we’re being really challenged to go three or four deep in each position, so it’s good.”

Blues player ratings vs Brumbies | Super Rugby Pacific semi-finals

OPINION

A
Adrian 2 hours ago
How the 'un-Australian' Brumbies are flying the flag in Super Rugby

Having watched it last night, I’m not sure that the Brumby style is the answer. For mine, they were steamrolled by a team that barely got out of second gear. I don't think it was caused by the style or their strategy, but simply by an opposition pack that was all over them. We (Australia) have to find a tight 5 from other teams and OS. AAA would only just sneak in, and Frost for the bench. I'd have to say, that not picking OS players for Wales is risky. ie no Sio and Skeleton in the pack. Same for guys heading OS but available (eg Swinton) Loops like Valetini, LSL, Tuopo, Rodda, Uelese will have a lot to do. At least they are big enough to do it.

100 Go to comments
S
Simon 3 hours ago
Blues player ratings vs Brumbies | Super Rugby Pacific semi-finals

Pfft..! same as last week why don’t you just give them all 10’s. Just stroking their egos a little more they aren’t that good.

5 Go to comments
D
David 5 hours ago
Blues player ratings vs Brumbies | Super Rugby Pacific semi-finals

The Blues are playing NH rugby under Vern Cotter. Ignoring the talent in the backline for endless pick and goes and rolling mauls. It’s winning rugby on the scoreboard but it fails to excite or bring in the NZ spectators. That said it’s a shame players like Heem and Lam have been ignored by the AB selectors with preference given to endless inadequate Crusaders backs.

5 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 5 hours ago
Why Sebastian Cancelliere has fallen for Glasgow

Nice article..great to have so much back story. Love”the wee one”

1 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 6 hours ago
England are ready to record historic win on New Zealand soil - Andy Goode

poms leading with the lip weeks before kickoff what else is new

30 Go to comments
G
Graham 6 hours ago
Sam Whitelock confirms international return for final ever match

Sam Whitelock , Crusader and All Black great, playing his last game at Twickenham, how fitting. A fine man off the field, his contribution to rugby has been massive. Fantastic he is being coached, ( and fitting ), in this game by 5 times winning former Crusaders coach, Robbie Deans. I know that Crusaders Chay Fihaki, ( what a great second half of season he had on the wing )and Fergus Burke are playing in this game too. Fergus showed his class when he returned late in the season for the Crusaders.

1 Go to comments
J
Jen 9 hours ago
England are ready to record historic win on New Zealand soil - Andy Goode

_‘I think this NZ side is there for the taking’_ Which NZ side? The ABs squad hasn’t been named yet.

30 Go to comments
C
Craig 9 hours ago
England are ready to record historic win on New Zealand soil - Andy Goode

Hey guys UK, we here in NZ are looking forward to you coming here supporting and playing some good hard rugby.

30 Go to comments
j
john 10 hours ago
England are ready to record historic win on New Zealand soil - Andy Goode

Agree with Andy Goode selection the one I disagree with is Marler starting think he be better as replacement to have his experience will be invaluable to finish match off

30 Go to comments
V
Vellies 10 hours ago
'Doesn't look happy': Munster slammed for disrespecting Ireland captain

Most overrated player in the world after George North…

7 Go to comments
T
Timmyboy 11 hours ago
Leinster vs Bulls deserves a full house... where is it?

Get SA out NH rugby , the whole things become a joke

3 Go to comments
U
Utiku Old Boy 11 hours ago
France snubbing New Zealand tour shows the difference in priorities

Some might say the French hate to lose consistently down under and fear playing the ABs on their own turf. Keeping their best players at home gives them a valid excuse. Club rugby in the north is not entertaining for me but means something to local fans who are multitude. A better product is the international game and imo SRP. To each his own. World cups do count for something and France has yet to reach that pinnacle - despite all the reasons (excuses) for not getting there. You are only as good as your last game and the record book tells the story. France is cow-towing to clubs under the cover of fearing the ABs. If the ABs sent a second tier side to the NH, it would be a hollow experience for opponents and crowds yet this writer is lauding the French decision. Spurious.

52 Go to comments
U
Utiku Old Boy 12 hours ago
Blues player ratings vs Brumbies | Super Rugby Pacific semi-finals

Good game. Vern and his coaching team had them well prepared. Akira is showing more energy this season - a lack of which has probably kept him from Jason Ryan’s teams. Too bad we are just seeing this version as he is departing for Japan. Good to see the hard edge of this pack after many years of talent but inconsistency. Have to agree that Funaki’s over-the-head kick was funny for the expletive that Vern blasted!!!

5 Go to comments
J
Jacinda 14 hours ago
Blues player ratings vs Brumbies | Super Rugby Pacific semi-finals

Such a boring game, Brumbies didn’t turn up

5 Go to comments
C
C.D. 15 hours ago
After sidestepping disaster Biarritz are plotting route out of the woods

I've been a BO supporter for over two decades and this past season was the toughest I've ever experienced as a sports fan in general. I'm relieved that things are finally pointing upwards. Also, it's good to see an English source finally covering this story in detail.

1 Go to comments
C
Cillian 16 hours ago
'Doesn't look happy': Munster slammed for disrespecting Ireland captain

An bhfuil Quinlan ag déanamh comparáid faoi dheireadh a career agus deireadh career O’Mahony? Tá difríocht ollmhór idir an mbeirt acu, cé gur chaith an mbeirt acu geansaí uimhir a 6. Tá i bhfad níos mó rugbaí imeartha ag O’Mahony ag leibhéal ard. Ní raibh mórán ar siúl ag Quinlan ó 2008 ar aghaidh seachas cúpla léim sa síneadh amach. Cé go raibh said proifisiúnta i gcoinne na hOspreys, bhí cumas orthu go raibh siad tuirseach. O’Mahony san áireamh.

7 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 16 hours ago
'Brings a bit of niggle': Gregor Townsend assessment of uncapped Scots

Shrewd selections from toonie, looking forward to seeing how the young guns go…!!!

1 Go to comments
m
mjp89 16 hours ago
England are ready to record historic win on New Zealand soil - Andy Goode

It would be really on brand for Borthwick's England to eke out a mediocre win over Japan, get absolutely annihilated in the first test, and then become the first team in 30 years to beat NZ at Eden Park.

30 Go to comments
J
Jan 16 hours ago
England are ready to record historic win on New Zealand soil - Andy Goode

Ah yes, Andy Goode. The man who knows what the Ireland players said to Etzebeth after their RWC test.

30 Go to comments
F
Flankly 17 hours ago
'Rassie hates the Irish. He really doesn’t like us'

Zebo's fantasy world. Complete misunderstanding of what Rassie is about.

3 Go to comments
