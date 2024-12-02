Northern Edition

Sevens

Ireland’s Dubai Sevens ratings: How debutants fared during tough weekend

Niall Comerford of Ireland breaks with the ball is challenged by Ignacio Alvarez Akiki and Tomas Etcheverry of Uruguay during the pool match between Ireland and Uruguay on day one of the HSBC SVNS at The Sevens Stadium on November 30, 2024 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Christopher Pike/Getty Images)

The Ireland Men’s Sevens team endured a mixed campaign at the 2024 Dubai 7s, ultimately finishing 11th in a transitional season.

While an 11th-place finish may not reflect Ireland’s full potential, the debutants showed encouraging signs, and veteran players like Roche and Conroy anchored the team during a tough tournament.

Despite tries from McConnell, Kenny, and Kelly, Ireland fell short in extra time against Great Britain. The team showed fight but missed opportunities in the first half.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

Costello’s two tries kept Ireland in the game against Uruguay, but defensive lapses allowed the opposition to capitalize on turnovers.

McConnell’s try was a bright spot in an otherwise dominant performance from Argentina, showcasing their superior speed and precision.

During the knockout stages, Conroy’s individual brilliance provided Ireland’s only score in a game where Kenya’s physicality proved decisive.

Ireland finished the tournament on a high with Kenny’s late try against USA.

Strong contributions from Dillon, Kelly, and Costello reflected the team’s ability to regroup under pressure.

The squad will be eager to carry this experience into the Cape Town leg next weekend as they continue to build toward their next
milestones.

The squad showcased a blend of experienced dependable players and emerging talent, with five players making their HSBC SVNS debuts. Here’s how each player fared.

Ireland player ratings

Tadhg Brophy – 6/10

The debutant grew into the tournament, contributing a crucial conversion in the USA match, showcasing his ability to handle pressure in decisive moments.

While he found limited chances to shine, his potential is evident, particularly in his adaptability as a replacement across various matches.

Against strong opposition such as Argentina and Kenya, Brophy’s work rate and defensive efforts were solid, though he lacked the opportunities to influence the attack significantly.

His poise and execution during high-stakes moments hint at his potential to become a valuable playmaker as he gains more experience on the international stage.

Niall Comerford – 6

Comerford’s defensive work rate was steady, providing crucial tackles and turnovers that kept Ireland competitive in key moments.

His resilience across all matches was evident, particularly against Argentina, where he stood up to a relentless attack and managed to force errors at the breakdown.

Offensively, however, he struggled to impose himself, with limited line breaks or carries of note.

Despite this, his work ethic and commitment to supporting teammates on both sides of the ball ensured he was a reliable presence.

Comerford will look to add more dynamism in attack as he gains confidence at this level.

Jordan Conroy – 8

Ireland’s star winger continued to be a game-changer throughout the tournament, consistently drawing multiple defenders and creating space for teammates with his explosive pace and agility.

His scintillating try against Kenya was a standout moment, demonstrating his ability to fend off challenges, deploy his signature acceleration, and finish clinically under pressure.

Conroy’s presence on the field demanded constant attention from opposition defences, making him a constant threat even when he didn’t get on the scoresheet.

Although his impact was somewhat limited in the loss to Argentina, his work rate in tracking back and creating opportunities ensured he remained central to Ireland’s attacking strategy.

A proven finisher, Conroy’s experience and flair make him indispensable for Ireland’s campaign.

Josh Costello – 7.5

Costello was Ireland’s standout among the newer players, showcasing maturity and composure beyond his limited experience.

His two tries against Uruguay demonstrated his ability to exploit defensive gaps with sharp footwork and excellent positional awareness.

Beyond his finishing ability, Costello played a pivotal role in multiple matches by supporting his teammates and creating attacking opportunities.

His clever runs off the ball stretched defences, and he often positioned himself as a reliable outlet in Ireland’s offensive plays.

Costello’s defensive work rate was also commendable, particularly in high-pressure moments against the USA, where his tackles and breakdown presence helped turn the momentum in Ireland’s favour.

A bright prospect, he showed he is ready to step up on the SVNS circuit.

James Dillon – 7

Dillon made his mark with a hard-earned try in the USA match, showcasing determination and a strong running line to slice through the defence.

His defensive displays were also notable, with a high tackle completion rate and crucial interventions in key moments, particularly in close contests like the game against Great Britain.

Despite his inexperience on the SVNS stage, Dillon played with maturity and composure, contributing physicality and energy at the breakdown.

His work rate and ability to adapt to the tempo of high-level sevens rugby bode well for his future development.

With a promising debut performance under pressure, Dillon proved he is ready to compete at this level.

Nicky Greene – 6.5

Another debutant, Greene made his presence felt with effective work at the breakdown, consistently slowing down opposition ball and securing turnovers.

His defensive grit and physicality were evident, especially in games against Kenya and Argentina, where he put his body on the line to contest possession.

Although his attacking contributions were limited, Greene showed flashes of potential with his powerful carries in tight spaces.

His ability to provide energy and commitment off the bench or as a starter ensured he made a solid impact.

With more opportunities to develop his offensive game, Greene has the foundation to become a well-rounded sevens player.

Ed Kelly – 8

Kelly was Ireland’s most consistent performer throughout the tournament, proving his value as both a playmaker and finisher.

Scoring two crucial tries, including a standout effort against the USA, he was instrumental in driving Ireland’s attack when the team needed a leader.

His accuracy with conversions under pressure added another dimension to his game, particularly in tight matches like the USA playoff, where his steady boot helped secure the win.

Kelly’s composure in high-pressure situations was matched by his relentless work rate, whether in open play or at the breakdown.

A key figure in both attack and defence, Kelly demonstrated leadership and versatility, setting an example for Ireland’s younger players in a transitional squad

Joshua Kenny – 8

Kenny’s late, match-winning try against the USA was the highlight of Ireland’s campaign, showcasing his composure, strength, and decision-making under pressure.

As a debutant, he rose to the occasion in critical moments, shrugging off defenders and capitalizing on a scrappy situation to seal the victory.

Kenny’s contributions extended beyond this defining moment; his work rate in defence and willingness to engage in physical contests were commendable.

He was also an asset in support play, consistently linking up with teammates to maintain attacking momentum.

His raw athleticism and ability to deliver in clutch situations make him a promising prospect for future tournaments, and his performances in Dubai suggest he will quickly establish himself as a mainstay in Ireland’s sevens setup.

Hugo Lennox – 6.5

The experienced half-back’s early injury was a significant blow to Ireland’s campaign.

Before going off, Lennox was integral in orchestrating the attack, providing vital structure and leadership in both attack and defence.

His calm decision-making and sharp passing were evident, helping Ireland build momentum in their matches.

However, his untimely absence left a noticeable void in the team’s leadership, and Ireland struggled to maintain their earlier rhythm in the latter stages.

While his injury hampered his overall impact, Lennox’s contribution was still crucial during his time on the field.

Zac McConnell – 6.5

McConnell demonstrated his potential with a well-taken try against Argentina and made a solid contribution in the match against Great Britain, showing his ability to make an impact in key moments.

His attacking instincts were evident, often finding space and creating opportunities for his teammates.

Despite his promising performances, injuries unfortunately curtailed his involvement in the tournament, limiting his minutes on the field.

However, during the time he was fit, McConnell’s dynamism and sharp attacking mindset stood out, and he provided a glimpse of what he could bring to the squad in the future.

Bryan Mollen – 6.5

Mollen brought a wealth of experience and defensive solidity to the side, anchoring the team in key moments and providing leadership in the defensive line.

While he didn’t make a significant impact offensively, his physicality and commitment in the breakdowns and defensive tackles were invaluable.

His decision-making in high-pressure situations helped the team stay organized, and he was often involved in crucial turnovers and disruptions of the opposition’s attacking flow.

Mollen’s presence in physical contests provided a steady foundation for Ireland, ensuring that the team maintained its structure when under pressure, even if he didn’t make as many attacking breaks as some of his teammates.

Mark Roche – 7.5

As Ireland’s most capped player, Roche demonstrated exceptional leadership and resilience throughout the tournament, particularly in tight, high-pressure matches.

His experience and calm under pressure were crucial, especially when Ireland needed someone to steady the ship.

Although he was held up in the Kenya game, Roche’s overall contribution went beyond just his individual performances—his communication and tactical awareness were central to organizing the team both defensively and offensively.

His work rate never faltered, and he consistently led by example, whether in physical contests or by making important decisions in the flow of the game.

Roche’s steadying influence provided the foundation for Ireland’s play, and his leadership ensured the team remained focused, even in difficult moments.

Rory Woods – 7

Making his debut, Woods showcased his power and athleticism, particularly in the match against the USA, where he impressed with his ability to break through defensive lines and contribute to key attacking plays.

His physical presence in defence was equally notable, as he made crucial tackles and wasn’t afraid to engage in the contact area.

Woods’ willingness to take on defenders and his pace allowed him to create space for himself and his teammates, marking a strong introduction to the series.

While still adapting to the intensity of international Sevens, his confidence grew with each game, and he demonstrated the kind of raw potential that could be developed further in future tournaments.

His combination of strength and speed made him a standout in the physical contests, and his debut performance left a positive impression on both his teammates and the coaching staff.

