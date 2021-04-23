Ireland Number 8 Caelan Doris is set to play his first game of rugby since being concussed against Munster in January.
Doris has been named in the Leinster team that will play their inaugural Rainbow Cup game against the same opposition, arch-rivals Munster, at the RDS tomorow. The back row has completed his return to play protocols which had seen him sidelined for three months.
The game will also see the return of Ireland centre Garry Ringrose, who will be eager to make a case for inclusion in Warren Gatland’s British and Irish Lions tour this summer. Ringrose is returning after an ankle injury and will lead the side out at the RDS Arena as captain.
There is also a return for James Ryan, albeit on the bench. Ryan missed the final rounds of the Guinness Six Nations. Like Ringrose, he will be eager to lay down a marker as a hot favourite to tour with the Lions. Like Doris, Ryan is also returning to play from a concussive incident.
LEINSTER:
15. Jordan Larmour
14. Dave Kearney
13. Garry Ringrose CAPTAIN
12. Rory O’Loughlin
11. James Lowe
10. Harry Byrne
9. Hugh O’Sullivan
1. Ed Byrne
2. Dan Sheehan
3. Andrew Porter
4. Ross Molony
5. Ryan Baird
6. Josh Murphy
7. Scott Penny
8. Caelan Doris
16. Seán Cronin
17. Peter Dooley
18. Michael Bent
19. James Ryan
20. Scott Fardy
21. Cormac Foley
22. Ciarán Frawley
23. Tommy O’Brien
Referee: Chris Busby (IRFU)
