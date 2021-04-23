7:46am, 23 April 2021

Ireland Number 8 Caelan Doris is set to play his first game of rugby since being concussed against Munster in January.

ADVERTISEMENT

Doris has been named in the Leinster team that will play their inaugural Rainbow Cup game against the same opposition, arch-rivals Munster, at the RDS tomorow. The back row has completed his return to play protocols which had seen him sidelined for three months.

The game will also see the return of Ireland centre Garry Ringrose, who will be eager to make a case for inclusion in Warren Gatland’s British and Irish Lions tour this summer. Ringrose is returning after an ankle injury and will lead the side out at the RDS Arena as captain.

Mike Brown and Maggie Alphonsi guest on The Offload:

There is also a return for James Ryan, albeit on the bench. Ryan missed the final rounds of the Guinness Six Nations. Like Ringrose, he will be eager to lay down a marker as a hot favourite to tour with the Lions. Like Doris, Ryan is also returning to play from a concussive incident.

LEINSTER:

15. Jordan Larmour

14. Dave Kearney

13. Garry Ringrose CAPTAIN

12. Rory O’Loughlin

11. James Lowe

10. Harry Byrne

9. Hugh O’Sullivan

1. Ed Byrne

2. Dan Sheehan

3. Andrew Porter

4. Ross Molony

5. Ryan Baird

6. Josh Murphy

7. Scott Penny

8. Caelan Doris

16. Seán Cronin

17. Peter Dooley

18. Michael Bent

19. James Ryan

20. Scott Fardy

21. Cormac Foley

22. Ciarán Frawley

23. Tommy O’Brien

ADVERTISEMENT

Referee: Chris Busby (IRFU)