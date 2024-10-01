Northern Edition

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
47 - 31
FT
33 - 13
FT
37 - 5
FT
WOMENS
35 - 22
FT
33 - 3
FT
0 - 19
FT
WOMENS
22 - 16
FT
28 - 14
FT
42 - 33
FT
38 - 3
FT
WOMENS
45 - 26
FT
54 - 19
FT
28 - 27
FT
40 - 38
FT
16 - 17
FT
48 - 7
FT
15 - 24
FT
30 - 24
FT
8 - 8
FT
WOMENS
37 - 24
FT
36 - 30
FT
30 - 16
FT
14 - 38
FT
65 - 19
FT
33 - 31
FT
15 - 20
FT
12 - 16
FT
21 - 61
FT
WOMENS
46 - 24
FT
WOMENS
27 - 29
FT
WOMENS
31 - 17
FT
Friday
02:05
Friday
10:00
WOMENS
Friday
11:00
WOMENS
Friday
14:35
Friday
14:35
Friday
14:45
Friday
14:45
Friday
21:05
Friday
23:35
Friday
23:35
Saturday
02:05
Saturday
07:45
Saturday
08:00
WOMENS
Saturday
08:30
Saturday
10:00
WOMENS
Saturday
10:00
Saturday
10:05
Saturday
10:30
Saturday
10:30
Saturday
10:30
Saturday
10:30
Saturday
11:00
WOMENS
Saturday
12:15
Saturday
12:15
Saturday
12:30
Saturday
12:30
WOMENS
Saturday
14:35
Saturday
14:35
Saturday
15:05
Saturday
15:30
WOMENS
Saturday
18:45
WOMENS
Saturday
21:05
Saturday
23:35
International

Ireland star 'split open' close friend in 2011 training ground bust-up

By Ian Cameron
Ireland captain Brian O'Driscoll (4th L) speaks with his players during an Ireland IRB Rugby World Cup 2011 training session at Rugby League Park on October 5, 2011 in Wellington, New Zealand. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Johnny Sexton has revealed details of a training ground bust-up with Ireland and Leinster teammate Leo Cullen during the 2011 Rugby World Cup in New Zealand.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sexton has written about the drama in his new book – Obsessed: The Autobiography of Johnny Sexton. Extracts from the book have been published in this weekend’s Sunday Times.

Frustrated by losing the No.10 jersey to then-bitter rival Ronan O’Gara, Sexton admitted his anger boiled over in a session in Dunedin before Ireland’s match against Italy.

Video Spacer

Boks Office on the winning Ireland drop goal | RPTV

Boks Office discuss Ciarán Frawley’s epic winning drop goal. Watch the full show exclusively on RugbyPass TV

Watch now

Video Spacer

Boks Office on the winning Ireland drop goal | RPTV

Boks Office discuss Ciarán Frawley’s epic winning drop goal. Watch the full show exclusively on RugbyPass TV

Watch now

“The low point came in Dunedin, a few days before we played Italy. The team hadn’t been announced but I’d already figured that I was on the bench. That was when my frustrations boiled over. Leo [Cullen] got the brunt of it.”

Cullen grabbed Sexton during a ruck, prompting an aggressive response from the hot-headed fly-half.

“I was in the bibs when it all flared up, and he was in the first team. He grabbed me at a ruck and I slapped his arm away aggressively. It happened again and I swung again. He slapped me in the face and that’s when the red mist descended. I grabbed him by the collar and started swinging like mad. People tried to drag me back but I lost the rag altogether. I split him open, just above the eye.

Johnny Sexton Ireland
Dejeceted flyhalf Jonathan Sexton of Ireland walks off the pitch following his team’s 22-10 defeat during quarter final one of the 2011 IRB Rugby World Cup between Ireland v Wales at Wellington Regional Stadium on October 8, 2011 in Wellington, New Zealand. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)
ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m sure I took him by surprise. We were very close, after all. He was my club captain and I had massive respect for him. I’m sure it took everyone by surprise. Not my finest hour.

“On top of all that, I had to go and practise my bloody place-kicking afterwards and it was a daft-looking drill that Dave had suggested, one that probably made people wonder if I’d lost my marbles altogether. Basically you tee up under the posts, fifteen metres out, aiming to drill the ball against the crossbar or under the crossbar as hard as possible. It’s actually a great drill, designed to improve your foot position and point of contact on the ball. But I’m sure people were looking at me thinking: look at your man. He’s blown a fuse and now he can’t even get a kick from in front of the posts.

“This might sound funny now, but no one was laughing at the time. Normally after a training-ground scrap, you have a kiss-and-make-up session in front of everyone the following day and the slagging is relentless. There was none of that. It was never mentioned. Well, not in front of me. It was bad. I apologized to Leo, and of course he was good about it. I still felt shit.”

Obsessed, The Autobiography by Johnny Sexton is published by Penguin, Sandycove on the 10th Oct at £20/€25. Available to pre-order now

Related

Ireland No.8 Jack Conan eyed by Top 14 giants Racing 92

Ireland and Lions star Jack Conan is on the radar of Top 14 strugglers Racing 92 as they step up attempts to replace departed Springbok superstar Siya Kolisi.

Read Now

Enter now to stand a chance of winning tickets to all three British & Irish Lions Tests vs Australia

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

The Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu prognosis is getting worse

2

'I never heard from Gatland... It kills me to this day'

3

'They rub it in': Michael Hooper reviews All Blacks' win over Wallabies

4

TJ Perenara names the player he sees leading the All Blacks haka next

5

'It was crazy. Unprofessional': The off-field call that cost Lions

6

RFU statement: Michael Cheika charged with prejudicial conduct

7

Former All Black's 'logical choice' to replace Sam Cane

8

Andrew Mehrtens on ‘the difference’ between All Blacks and Wallabies

Comments

8 Comments
C
Cosmo 2 hours ago

Float like a butterfly - sting like a bee - can't control the red mist - and my name's Johnny.! 😂

B
BH 21 hours ago

Does the whole book contain stories about how Jonny boy has pissed off other people? Seems that way

A
Ace 1 day ago

"Not my finest hour"


Seems an apt phrase for most of the excerpts published thus far ...

B
BeegMike 1 day ago

Should change the title to "Entitled"

M
MattJH 1 day ago

Can’t wait for my copy to arrive! Gotta say, so far he sounds like the villain.

Even Chopper Read managed to make himself likeable on the page.

How is Johnny coming across as the prick in his own book? Man I hope at the end of the book he gets what he deserves. Like, I really hope he doesn’t retire as some respected legend, I hope it ends in bitter disappointment.

Just have to read it and see..

N
Ninjin 21 hours ago

Was that not how it ended anyway in bitter disappointment at yet another qf exit with Rieko wishing him well in retirement.

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

LONG READ

'New kids on the Premiership block will catch Borthwick's eye'

The England coach will be heartened by the emergence of three talented young tight-head props.

LONG READ

Do All Blacks get shot of 'sheriff' Cane or take him on tour?

There is an argument for taking the All Blacks Test centurion to Europe but the stakes are high for Scott Robertson

LONG READ

Familiar sinking feeling means Wallabies must address defensive flaws

Conceding an average of 32 points and four tries a game, Joe Schmidt's Wallabies have issues to resolve before heading to Europe.

Comments on RugbyPass

M
Mzilikazi 9 minutes ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

Rodda world class ? I would not agree. Think he is over hyped by many. Not so Skelton. He is world class....so many aspects to his game. Superb off loader in contact, great LQB provider when he goes to ground, unbelievable cleaner. Lot happens when he carries....have LAR score tries off his carries so often.


Kerevi I would be interested to see again at top level. Not really sure what his form is right now.

56 Go to comments
N
NB 9 minutes ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

Oh yes. You need to go through the club 'sleeper' treadmill as a prop unless you are truly exceptional. Evne David Sole had a few torrid matches as a student at Exeter.

56 Go to comments
S
SC 10 minutes ago
Report: Crusaders to sign former Wallabies playmaker

Disagree. If there was a 10 in NPC good enough to play Super Rugby who did not have a contract already, the Crusaders would have signed him obviously. There is not one.


Fergus Burke's injury and then shock departure to Saracens after being groomed to replace Mo'unga over 3 seasons is the reason O'Connor's signing is necessary.

4 Go to comments
N
NB 11 minutes ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

Pens mostly v Argy and becnh Aussies it has to be said H.


I take what Carlos et al on trust as they know the scene in Argy much better than I do.

56 Go to comments
N
NB 12 minutes ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

They were surprisingly similar, which is why I grouped them in the first place! Esp in terms of how many phases both go through to score tries [and concede pens]. Agree ABs trying to become more ball in hand, intrested to see how it works on the EOYT.

56 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 16 minutes ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

Once moved in emergency to THP from my normal THlock position. Got well and truly hoisted, learned a lot that day, tried all sorts of tricks to survive. That was 1970's, was not illegal then.

56 Go to comments
N
NB 16 minutes ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

Great post Rugs, and all very apt. Variety increases interest for players, coaches and broadcasters alike.

56 Go to comments
D
Defcon1 17 minutes ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

I speak under correction but I recall that Graham Henry spent time with the Argentines after his RWC win 2011 I think? From then, there has been a noticeable shift in their play and while not always successful, they more often than not put on a helluva show.

56 Go to comments
N
NB 18 minutes ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

McReight got closest of the WBs Miz.


Ireland will have a problem with replacing Tadhg who is now in the last phase of his career. I don't see anyone else with his range of talents, or for that matter scrummaging ability. Oli Jager??

56 Go to comments
S
SC 21 minutes ago
The top 50 prospects under 23 in New Zealand rugby

How is Fabian Holland not in the top 3, or listed at all, at age 21?

12 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 51 minutes ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

Yep, fair point. The argies have done incredibly well after the way things played out. The big question is this though: how do they develop the future set and sustain their performances? That squad were already seasoned pros.

56 Go to comments
S
SM 54 minutes ago
Do All Blacks get shot of 'sheriff' Cane or take him on tour?

Just keep picking Auckland show boats and under performing chiefs and finish the destruction of the ABs.

30 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 1 hour ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

Can't argue with your team, Nick. There is no WB player really close to any you have picked. McReight is on an upward plane, but he does not compete with Matera, who at best is a sublime backrower.


The scrums, though now fewer in the game, remain very significant in many games. That is where I see Ireland deficient. There is no one with the power of those SA props, not even Furlong, in my view.


I would not have seen Vaa'i get there from the Super games. Interestingly someone this week likened his game to that of Itoje. I'm still surprised Jesse Kriel is preferred to Am by Rassie.

56 Go to comments
C
Carlos 1 hour ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

In the US now it’s Hispanics and Haitians. Eight years ago it was Muslims…

56 Go to comments
C
Carlos 1 hour ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

Correct! Lifting has been illegal for years now.

56 Go to comments
C
Carlos 1 hour ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

Harry, I picked up skiing as an adult. And I do a lot of what is called “extreme” skiing, including heli-skiing in Alaska. You can learn to do this well with proper coaching and dedication. You don’t even need a special “body type”.


Scrummaging late? Much, much harder.

56 Go to comments
R
RugCs 1 hour ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

Great analysis NB and I agree that NH competitions are the innovators and trend setters. The rugby played week in and week out is amazing. And Nienaber summarizes it beautifully when he said the following;


“You play so many different styles, so many different types of athletes, so many different types of skill sets, so many different types of coaching styles, so many different kinds of surfaces and weather conditions.”


What he did not say and I think it is important is that there is a variety of referees too, so teams and players that adapt the fastest to a referee are the smart teams.

56 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 1 hour ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

"Anyone can suffer v. the Ox." Clearly the most devastating LH in the world now. Anyone playing against him must go out determined to get the set absoutly right. Attempt, not easy, to get the right shoulder down on his neck, stop him getting his head in under the breastbone and lifting.


BUT, in that scrum where he lifts Sclavi, Ox should have been penalised, even carded off the field, a yellow to be reviewed.. Under the laws of the game, that is illegal play. And a lift of that magnitude I would personally deem dangerous. Sclavi's neck is bent and trapped. Fortunate for all he is a hardened and very powerful prop at this level.

56 Go to comments
f
fl 1 hour ago
'New kids on the Premiership block will catch Borthwick's eye'

Good article!


I think the tighthead props Borthwick will pick this autumn will be Cole, Opoku-Fordjour, and then either Stuart or Heyes. Sela will probably be allowed to play out his time with the under 20s, but in 12 months time is likely to be introduced as Cole shuffles off into retirement. Fasogbon is probably the one who will struggle most at breaking into the team. He'll be unlucky not to be in the squad at some point over the next few years, but I wouldn't bet on him to get more than token minutes, or to go to the world cup in 2027. He has a very bright future ahead of him, but the next four year cycle might be when he properly breaks into the team.


I'm looking forward to watching more of Opoku-Fordjour over the next few weeks. He was possibly too small to be an international tighthead last season, but this year he looks gigantic. That's obviously good news, but last year he was extremely mobile, and I hope he hasn't lost too much of that.

1 Go to comments
G
GG 1 hour ago
The top 50 prospects under 23 in New Zealand rugby

BE, the ABs have always been the benchmark, and we in Saffa always see them as our biggest rival. But Ben continues to disrespect us and trash talks our rugger setup and players/coaches and supporters. So he needs to suck up the snarky comments which comes his way. Rugger folk in Saffa love the ABs and what they bring.

12 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING 'I never heard from Gatland... It kills me to this day' 'It kills me to this day' - Sexton yearns for Lions explanation
Search