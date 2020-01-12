Inside the Barbarians - a RugbyPass original documentary

12 January, 10:37am

New Barbarians president John Spencer believes the players who have worn the cherished black and white hooped shirt will be the greatest asset towards ensuring the celebrated invitational club continues to thrive in the professional era.

Spencer, who recently took over the administration of the world-famous side following the death last May of the legendary Micky Steele-Bodger, made his prediction while featuring in the latest RugbyPass documentary, Inside the Barbarians.

“I just simply ask you when people say to you in the future, ‘Does the Barbarians have a place in the modern professional game?’ Please tell them: ‘It does.’ And tell them why. And tell them why you enjoyed it and tell them what we encourage in the game.”

RugbyPass gained exclusive behind the scenes access to the Barbarians during the week of their recent November 30 match versus Wales in Cardiff.

The fixture witnessed Warren Gatland coaching against the Welsh at his Principality Stadium farewell following twelve years in charge of the Wales national side.

The Barbarians game was also the emotional final match in the treasured professional rugby careers of Ireland’s Rory Best and South Africa’s Schalk Brits. They both retired after the final whistle sounded at the end of a memorable week compelling captured by RugbyPass.

“For me, it is the memories you make off the pitch. Of course, it is very important that you put in a great performance on weekends but the beauty of Barbarians is the people,” said recent Springboks World Cup winner Brits.

“The longer I played the game, the less important rugby became but the more important the people became. And if you cherish those moments, even now sitting here at 38, you forget the games but you do remember the people. Every guy who has worn this (Barbarians) shirt, thank you for the memories which will last forever with me.”

Honoured that RugbyPass were able to deliver an exciting, insightful documentary, Inside the Barbarians director Peteso Cannon said: “The PR team for the Barbarians are fantastic and forward-thinking. They are very conscious of bringing the club into the 21st century with regards to media access, which for us was fantastic.

“When you are embedded with the team for any duration of time it’s hard not to sense the history and the ethos that makes the Barbarians so unique.

“There are many organisations in professional sport that preach enjoyment but few live and breathe it in the way the Barbarians do. That mindset translates to the players and in turn to the pitch. They are the last bastion of a bygone era, making their values and what they stand for all the more important to preserve.”

