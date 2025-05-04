Northern Edition

Super Rugby Pacific

Ardie Savea's herculean effort powers Moana Pasifika past the Highlanders

Miracle Faillagi of Moana Pasifika celebrates with his team after scoring a try during the round 12 Super Rugby Pacific match between Highlanders and Moana Pasifika at Forsyth Barr Stadium, on May 04, 2025, in Dunedin, New Zealand. (Photo by Joe Allison/Getty Images)

The last game of Super Rugby Pacific, round twelve, was close to a must-win game for both Moana Pasifika and the Highlanders at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin, as both teams sit a couple of places outside the 2025 playoff picture.

The Highlanders had never been beaten by Moana Pasifika in their first five encounters, the closest of those matches being earlier on this season in round three, where the Highlanders just snuck by, 31-29.

Records are made to be broken and on Sunday afternoon in Dunedin, Moana Pasifika kept their season alive with a 34-29 victory in Dunedin.

Match Summary

1
Penalty Goals
1
4
Tries
5
3
Conversions
3
0
Drop Goals
0
108
Carries
148
6
Line Breaks
13
16
Turnovers Lost
11
13
Turnovers Won
8

It was the home side in their ‘Club round’ that started the stronger of the two teams, with Highlanders fullback Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens pouncing on a loose ball as Moana Pasifika attempted to run the ball out of their own 22.

Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens calmly caught the ball under little to no pressure, to score the first try of the match.

Highlanders first five Cameron Millar converted Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens’ try from right out in front.

Moana Pasifika were then able to work their way downfield by spreading the ball wide to Kyren Taumoefolau, who fired a pass to Lalomilo Lalomilo to carry the ball close to the line. A couple of phases later, Moana Pasifika captain Ardie Savea went close, before Danny Toala bullied his way over the line. Jackson Garden-Bachop successfully added the extras from close to the posts.

The quick succession of tries continued in Dunedin, as a beautiful TK Howden offload put Highlanders midfielder Thomas Umaga-Jensen through a gap, who passed to Jonah Lowe, where the winger proved too big, too strong close to the line.

This time around, Millar was unable to convert the try, taking the home side’s lead to only five after fifteen minutes.

The two teams were still inside the opening quarter of the match as the away side threatened again. Off the back of a Highlanders infringement, Moana Pasifika decided to go to the corner, successfully taking down the lineout before the try scorer for the away side went from scorer to provider.

Toala punched a perfectly weighted grubber kick into the Highlanders in goal, for the ever-impressive Lalomilo to get on the end of. Lalomilo beat Highlanders halfback Nathan Hastie to the ball, putting Moana Pasifika in front, 14-12 just after 20 minutes.

One of the most exciting players this year for Moana Pasifika Miracle Fai’ilagi found himself on the right wing, breaking tackles and gaining a mountain of meters down the Highlanders’ left-hand touchline. The Highlanders were able to nullify the break, as Taumoefolau just couldn’t push his way through the defence.

Just as the halftime hooter went, Ardie Savea manhandled his way through a Highlanders ruck, winning a penalty just inside the home side’s half. William Havili’s long penalty attempt only just made its way over the posts, giving Moana Pasifika a halftime lead.

HT: 12-17 to Moana Pasifika.

URC teams aren't proving Stephen Donald wrong

Former All Black Stephen Donald might not be right about the quality of the United Rugby Championship league, but the URC teams certainly aren't proving him wrong.

The second half at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin didn’t start the way Moana Pasifika would have liked it to, with fullback William Havili copping a yellow card after a high shot on Cameron Millar.

Even with 14-men on the field, Savea and Moana Pasifika were still tough to contain. The Moana Pasifika captain put the team on his back as he put in a grubber kick for himself, before kicking it again close to the line, falling on the ball and scoring the first points of the second half.

Replacement playmaker Patrick Pellegrini missed the conversion from the sideline, keeping the away side’s lead to only seven.

Jamie Joseph’s Highlanders then started ramping up the pressure, barging their way up the field, forcing Moana Pasifika to give away a penalty just outside of their 22.

The Highlanders opted for the lineout, where they eventually carried their way to the Moana Pasifika line.

Just as you thought Moana Pasifika might hold on at this particular moment, replacement halfback Folau Fakatava produced a piece of brilliance, with a behind-the-back pass to Jonah Lowe for his second try of the evening.

With just under fifteen minutes remaining in the round twelve contest, it was Moana Pasifika with the momentum and the ball heading into the Highlanders’ 22. It was that man again, Ardie Savea, with a basketball-type pass over the top to Taumoefolau, who fired a quick pass outside to Fai’ilagi as he powered over the covering defender.

Once again, Pellegrini was unable to add the extras from the right-hand touchline,  keeping the score at 27-22 with 14 minutes to go.

As the game entered the final ten minutes, Highlanders replacement hooker Jack Taylor found himself at the back of a solid lineout maul.

Referee Paul Williams took his time in making a decision close to the line, but Taylor had planted the ball under a mountain of bodies.

Taine Robinson was able to convert the try, giving the Highlanders a slim 29-27 lead with under seven minutes to go.

Just as you thought the game was likely over, Moana Pasifika’s replacement halfback Melani Matavao proved to be the hero, charging down a Robinson clearing kick and scooping the ball up to score in the corner.

Pellegrini crucially converted the try from out wide, putting the game out of reach for the Highlanders.

FT: 34-29 to Moana Pasifika.

Comments on RugbyPass

J
JWH 14 minutes ago
Chiefs' secret weapon again on show in regular season sweep of Crusaders

Gotta say that the distribution of the ball took a serious hit when WJ came off. He’s normally the supply line to the wide players and you could feel it when he went off. Sevu Reece was never given any time or space.

6 Go to comments
J
JWH 17 minutes ago
All Blacks selectors meet for 'first crack' at 2025 squad

When was the last time Sotutu made a dominant tackle?

13 Go to comments
J
JWH 18 minutes ago
Stat chat: Has Hoskins Sotutu answered the All Blacks' questions in 2025?

Compared to Hoskins he makes a much more physical impact on the game. Its all about his mentality. Sititi is huge, idk what you’re talking about tbh.


Lio-Willie brings more physicality, defensively and offensively, than Sotutu has in his whole career. It seems Sotutu has taken to Akira Ioane’s form of “if I’m huge then the AB’s will select me” which is simply not true anymore. Sotutu needs to do work on defense and operate in a lineout. Haven’t really seen a master class in either of those this season, while Christian has been excellent at lineout time as 3rd/4th option and always gets at least 10 tackles, usually bruising ones.

12 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 28 minutes ago
Farrell puts his reputation on the line knowing tougher challenges lie ahead

Yep, they don't have pedigree. Despite what we are force fed, their all-time series win is in the 30% range.


It’s a corporate conn. It's just a second honeymoon for baby boomers to spunk their kids university funds.


Although the 2001 and 2009 series's were brilliant to be fair.


The second test in 2009 was the only game - for me - to match the 2000 Bledisole cup game.

12 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 52 minutes ago
Marcus Smith backed to beat rivals to Lions Test jersey

Halfpenny had a memorable series in 2013 and was similarly diminutive for a fullback. Also a solid place kicker.


But he was among the absolute best man and ball tacklers around. Marcus is nowhere near that.


For all his attacking play, he would be the last line of defence at full back.


Liability.

12 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 58 minutes ago
Marcus Smith backed to beat rivals to Lions Test jersey

Yep. None of them are athletes in the mould of France or the Boks.


5:3 is the only option for me. Although it looks like Australia will essentially have 15 wingers playing.

12 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 1 hour ago
Marcus Smith backed to beat rivals to Lions Test jersey

Cheeky, salty but accurate.


I only really get the highlights to be fair. With super rugby it's a dozen games a weekend.


I only really have time to watch Connaght get dumped on at home. That's 80 mins well spent.

12 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 1 hour ago
Marcus Smith backed to beat rivals to Lions Test jersey

Behind a dominant pack on a warm mid-summer esque afternoon, yep. He looks the business.


Flustered and trying to force the game by running everything from his own 22, not so much.


I'm sure every Aussie worth their salt wants him to start the test series. At 10!


They'd eat and shyte him.

12 Go to comments
B
BH 1 hour ago
Chiefs' secret weapon again on show in regular season sweep of Crusaders

According to this website, O’Keefe has refereed the Crusaders with 20 wins out of 28 total games in his career for a 71% Crusaders win percentage.


https://www.rugbydatabase.co.nz/referee/team-games.php?teamId=7&refereeId=13

6 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 1 hour ago
Chiefs make championship statement in Christchurch heavyweight bout

You must have missed his try assist kick a couple of weeks ago

12 Go to comments
Y
YeowNotEven 1 hour ago
Chiefs' secret weapon again on show in regular season sweep of Crusaders

Me too. If Ben is the factor the crusaders as an organisation should be ashamed for taking this long to adjust.

6 Go to comments
Y
YeowNotEven 1 hour ago
All Blacks selectors meet for 'first crack' at 2025 squad

Hey how about it’s an internet comment section and we can all say what we want and if any of these strangers are upset about it they can go have a cry.

Works fantastic.

13 Go to comments
G
GP 1 hour ago
Crusaders v Chiefs takes: Sititi back with a bang, Chiefs justify favourites tag

Great comment. After all they were world beaters the week before against the Hurricanes. This comp has been like that all the way through.

9 Go to comments
G
GP 1 hour ago
Crusaders v Chiefs takes: Sititi back with a bang, Chiefs justify favourites tag

Ethan Blackadder is not a”plodder” at test level. He played outstandingly against South Africa last year. Ask any one , who has played with , against or trained with him if he is a “plodder” ? Answer would be no.

9 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 1 hour ago
Leo Cullen 'completely, 100 per cent' understands Leinster fan frustration

Bang on.


Conan looks to the sidelines at 79 mins to see what to do. Sticks or tap it?! Advice welcome.


A 3 PT game about to hit 80 mins with a routine penalty on offer. Any decent coach at the start of the season would explain that in those situations TAKE YOUR KICK.


Non-negotiable. It shouldn't even be a decision to make. Remove the decision making from the process.


It's at the stage where these ‘learning opportunities’ are now becoming mental scars for talented players.


I actually feel bad for big Jordie. He's been treated like dirt.

5 Go to comments
M
Mainlander 1 hour ago
Chiefs' secret weapon again on show in regular season sweep of Crusaders

I would like someone to publish how many games the Crusaders have won and lost when Ben OKeeffe has been referee in the last 4 years

6 Go to comments
G
GP 1 hour ago
Crusaders v Chiefs takes: Sititi back with a bang, Chiefs justify favourites tag

Todd Blackadder should have played way more tests for the All Blacks. He was dropped by media favourite John Hart in 1998 , the AB’s went on to lose 5 tests in a row. People seem to think great AB’s have to be flashy. The great Colin Meads was never that. He publicly backed Todd Blackadder. Todd Blackadder captained great Crusaders and Canterbury teams and was tough as teak. His son Ethan Blackadder is someone like his father , you would rather go to war with than against. You stick to your Mark Carters, Akira Ioane’s and who ever else you support/or supported.

9 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 1 hour ago
Leo Cullen 'completely, 100 per cent' understands Leinster fan frustration

Any top tier coach with these squads and resources would be questioned even if they had a handful of major trophies.


He's been around close to a decade with heir last big one in 2018. Not a single meaningful trophy in their last 4 seasons is embarrassing.


That those loses have all been single figures and hung on some individual errors, only reflects on him. He can't coach it out of them. Not up to it.


Dublin 4 is a closed shop and at this rate they may not even keep Nienaber interested.


Pumping Zebre by 70 does not a season make.

5 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 1 hour ago
Lions call-up reduced me to a sobbing wreck: Fin Smith

A likeable kid.


The hype machine seems to be centred around a different 20 something.


This is the lad with the complete game.

1 Go to comments
S
SC 1 hour ago
Chiefs' secret weapon again on show in regular season sweep of Crusaders

I think Simon Parker is very much on the radar of the All Black selectors and is playing better than Samipeni Finau.

6 Go to comments
