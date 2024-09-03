Select Edition

Gallagher Premiership

Harlequins sign World Cup winger and double Olympian Rodrigo Isgro

By Jon Newcombe
Rodrigo Isgro of Argentina scores a try during the Cup Final between Argentina and Fiji the during Day Two of The HSBC London Sevens at Twickenham Stadium on May 21, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images)

Reigning World Rugby Men’s Sevens Player of the Year Rodrigo Isgro has been signed by Harlequins ahead of the start of the 2024/25 season.

A powerful runner, the 25-year-old played for Argentina at both the Tokyo and Paris Olympic Games and featured prominently as Los Pumas Sevens were crowned SVNS League Winners earlier this year.

However, Isgro’s SVSNS season ended on a sour note after he was red carded in Argentina’s 19-5 Grand Final defeat to France in Madrid. He was suspended and missed Argentina’s first three games at the Olympics as a result.

Argentina finished seventh in Paris having won the bronze medal in Tokyo three years earlier.

Throughout his sevens career, Isgro has played 152 matches for Argentina, scoring 355 points (71 tries).

In 15s, Isgro has won three caps, scoring a try against Chile in his only appearance at Rugby World Cup 2023.

Upon completing his move to Harlequins, Isgro said: “I’m very excited for this opportunity with Harlequins. It was always my dream to play for a club like Quins and I’m really looking forward to meeting my new teammates. I hope I can help the team to achieve our goals and I can’t wait to put on the Quins shirt and play in that stadium with so much history.”

He is Harlequins’ fourth main signing of the summer, joining props Titi Lamositele and Wyn Jones and veteran full-back Leigh Halfpenny in moving to the Twickenham Stoop.

Head Coach Danny Wilson added: “We’re delighted to secure the services of Rodrigo. He’s a dynamic athlete, quick and skilful, who adds further international experience to our squad and provides great depth on the wing. He’s a mature player who we expect to hit the ground running and contribute to our objectives this season.”

Why Cheika picked Sevens star Isgro to debut against Wallabies

Having lost the first Rugby Championship game against the All Blacks five days ago, and having crossed the Pacific Ocean, coach Michael Cheika has selected Isgro ahead of more experienced wingers in the squad.

Read Now

 

One year to go until the Women’s Rugby World Cup!
With exactly one year to go until Women’s Rugby World Cup England 2025 kicks off in Sunderland, excitement is sweeping across the host nation in anticipation of what will be the biggest and most accessible celebration of women’s rugby ever. Register now for the ticket presale.

