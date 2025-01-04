Northern Edition

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
13 - 13
FT
32 - 15
FT
14 - 38
FT
36 - 24
FT
36 - 20
FT
28 - 15
FT
19 - 46
FT
42 - 10
FT
17 - 12
FT
24 - 19
FT
35 - 26
FT
22 - 19
FT
Today
06:45
Today
09:00
Today
14:05
Gallagher Premiership

Gloucester issue Gareth Anscombe injury update, laud Tomos Williams

By PA
Gloucester's Gareth Anscombe picked up an injury against Sale (Photo by Bob Bradford/CameraSport via Getty Images)

Gloucester boss George Skivington hailed the influence of Wales scrum-half Tomos Williams after his team underlined their Gallagher Premiership play-off credentials with a 36-20 victory over Sale Sharks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Williams scored one of Gloucester’s five tries and was a threat throughout the game to a Sale defence that prevented Bristol from scoring a point against them eight days earlier. “Tomos was great again today. He has delivered on and off the field. He is just full of energy and links our play up well,” Skivington said.

“He is a cheeky chap. He has a laugh and all the rest of it but when it comes to training and playing, he is on it, he is not messing around any more, and his ability to flick the switch between the two is great. He is engaged, he wants to win, he is competitive, and his influence will rub off on the young lads here.”

Video Spacer

Springbok coach Nick Mallett reveals what makes Rassie Erasmus so special | RPTV

Former Springbok coach and now television analyst Nick Mallett reveals what makes Rassie Erasmus so special. Watch Boks Office on RugbyPass TV now

Watch now

Video Spacer

Springbok coach Nick Mallett reveals what makes Rassie Erasmus so special | RPTV

Former Springbok coach and now television analyst Nick Mallett reveals what makes Rassie Erasmus so special. Watch Boks Office on RugbyPass TV now

Watch now

Wales international back Max Llewellyn scored two tries as Gloucester’s five-point maximum kept them firmly in the top-four race.

Sale’s hopes of securing a fourth successive Premiership win floundered on an outstanding first half display by Gloucester that produced touch downs for Llewellyn, full-back Santi Carreras and wing Josh Hathaway and saw their attacking game showcased in all its glory.

Ruck Speed

0-3 secs
13%
48%
3-6 secs
42%
31%
6+ secs
45%
22%
33
Rucks Won
75

“It is very hard work to attack the way we attack,” Skivington added. “The boys are working hard on things like timing and lines of running. There is a huge amount of work that goes into it and we have seen the pay-off from that. We have got trust in the players. They have got 100 per cent backing from me to go for it.”

Williams’ club and international half-back partner Gareth Anscombe, meanwhile, went off at half-time and Skivington said: “He took a bang on the knee. I talked to him at half-time and he wasn’t moving particularly well, so we knocked it on the head.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We could have pushed him out and kept him playing but I am not an advocate of doing that. I tend to whip lads off when I feel they are not quite 100 per cent. Hopefully, it is nothing too serious.”

Sale trailed 22-3 after 26 minutes and it proved too much for them to claw back despite tries from skipper Ben Curry, hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie and wing Tom Roebuck, while centre Rob du Preez kicked a penalty and conversion.

Llewellyn’s 60th-minute score and a late Williams touch down saw Gloucester home, with Carreras completing an accomplished performance by landing a penalty and four conversions for a 16-point haul.

Sale rugby director Alex Sanderson said: “We gave ourselves some opportunities to at least get something out of the game. What I was most frustrated about was how we pulled the trigger in that second half compared to the first half, when we looked as if we were playing within ourselves.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You don’t win games by conceding 36 points often, away from home at Kingsholm, so we have to have a look at our system defence. The intent was there but I don’t think system-wise we were on the same page.

“A couple of changes and we seemed to lose a bit of system, people coming out of system and trying to solve things by themselves. Against the best attacking sides when you are doing that, they can pick you off all too easily, which they did.”

Related

George Skivington: 'I'm a different coach to two years ago'

As he approaches his 100th Premiership game in charge of Gloucester, George Skivington admits he is a very different coach now compared to his early years at Kingsholm.

Read Now

Top 100

Rugby’s best of the best, ranked by experts. Check out our list of the Top 100 Men's Rugby Players and let us know what you think! 



ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Rob Baxter left fuming by key decision as Exeter lose at Leicester

2

Gloucester issue Gareth Anscombe injury update, laud Tomos Williams

3

Five Springbok rookies who could be blooded in 2025

4

Ronan O'Gara weighs in on Jack Crowley selection controversy

5

'Abyss of dismay': Owen Farrell branded a Top 14 transfer flop

6

Ollie Lawrence drops big hint over Bath future

7

Three Springboks, three All Blacks named in L’Equipe's Best XV 2024

8

Springboks dominate my team of 2024 – Andy Goode

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

LONG READ

‘I’m coming for you’: Byron McGuigan’s Mancunian malevolence

Sale's new defence guru shot to prominence after a stunning shut-out of the Premiership's hotshot Bristol Bears.

LONG READ

The future of rugby: Sale and Leinster mount the case for the defence

After the Black Ferns and Bristol Bears set the tactical tone, the English and Irish juggernauts offer a bruising rebuttal.

LONG READ

2024 was an annus horribilis for Wales, so can 2025 provide an upturn?

Wales will hope the drama of 2024 is left behind and sunnier climes lay ahead for the game in the Principality

Comments on RugbyPass

L
Left Rightout 1 hour ago
Banned ex-Springbok Elton Jantjies breaks his silence

I do now, you really hurt my feelings.

16 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
What is the future of rugby in 2025?

Mate come up with some evidence other than an off the cuff remark by Dan Biggar.


You've presented nothing to support your case re Marcus at all.

105 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
What is the future of rugby in 2025?

If you only win 70 rucks per game it means you spend a lot of time on D and prob are more comfortable doing that - which was exactly the impression when Felix Jones was still coaching.


Pretty obvious stuff.

105 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
The Fergus Burke test and rugby's free market

I genuinely sense you are utterly unable either to comprehend or represent these players' feelings on the subject JW. Hence your misguided notions about Tongan Thor.

229 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
The Fergus Burke test and rugby's free market

“I can play there and get help from my brother, and then we can help my mum,” Tupou said.


“It could still be done in New Zealand but it would be harder, and I have always supported the Wallabies, and that makes me want to go to Australia. I just love the Wallabies, I don’t know what it is about them.”

You don't listen real good do you JW? Even to comments straight from the horse's mouth. Hilarious.🤣

229 Go to comments
P
PM 1 hour ago
Springboks dominate my team of 2024 – Andy Goode

Rob Valentini ahead of Sititi. Sititi is remarkably good already but RV is consistently one of the best on the park. Wallabies would have non-competitive all year without him.

11 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
The Fergus Burke test and rugby's free market

Do you think Ireland are a better team than the All Blacks, where those players would have been straight in?

This is really the nub of it for you. Sure Ireland were better than NZ for most of the last WC cycle and the results proved it. They aren't now. Get out of your bubble.

229 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
The Fergus Burke test and rugby's free market

Thanks Fran.

229 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
The Fergus Burke test and rugby's free market

You're right about Maitland winning his first cap with Glasgow, though he went on to win many more while in London...


He's a good example of grandparentage qual, could have opted for any one of Samoa, Scotland or NZ. So what's your alternative? Only parentage?

229 Go to comments
T
TM 1 hour ago
Rob Baxter left fuming by key decision as Exeter lose at Leicester

While Will Rigg yellow may seem contentious, I think yellow correct decision , but main contention was Hassell-Collins deliberate second knock-on in same movement just after. The first knock-on was trying to catch the ball, the second a deliberate tap forward as the ball most likely would have been caught by the Exeter player with clear run to the line. Austin Healey picked it up on commentary, but the TMO did not.

1 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 4 hours ago
What is the future of rugby in 2025?

I can think of a reason! 🙋


So that England continue languishing in the bottom half the top 10 world rankings?

105 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 4 hours ago
'Abyss of dismay': Owen Farrell branded a Top 14 transfer flop

Fat and transparent?

8 Go to comments
R
RM 5 hours ago
Banned ex-Springbok Elton Jantjies breaks his silence

You need a hanky to wipe your tears bro? 🤣

16 Go to comments
f
fl 6 hours ago
What is the future of rugby in 2025?

you've elsewhere denied ever having claimed that Borthwick selects on the basis of media pressure. Hard taking anything you say seriously when you're this disingenous!

105 Go to comments
f
fl 6 hours ago
What is the future of rugby in 2025?

you suspect this because you don't read my comments before speculating about the contents of my mind!

105 Go to comments
f
fl 6 hours ago
What is the future of rugby in 2025?

on the article "Why defensive aggressor Felix Jones will drive new-look England" I said:


"Look at the kick:pass ratio from England’s games under Borthwick:

Italy 20:100

Argentina 50:100

South Africa 53:100

Fiji 24:100

Samoa 22:100

Chile 12:100

Japan 25:100

Argentina 55:100

Fiji 30:100

Ireland 21:100

Wales 24:100

Wales 13:100

Ireland 26:100

France 22:100

Wales 26:100

Italy 23:100

Scotland 18:100

The average is 27:100

The average in games we have won is 28:100

The average in games we have lost is 26:100, but these averages are skewed by the fact that we have tended to kick less and pass more against worse sides

The average in games where we have beaten current top 10 sides is 35:100

The average in games where we have beaten current top 8 sides is 39:100

The average in games where we have beaten current top 7 sides is 53:100

The average in games where we have lost to teams currently ranked lower than us is 20:100"


on the article "Four talking points after England's narrowest-ever win over Italy" I said:


"Look at the kick:pass ratio from England’s last 8 games

Italy 20:100

Argentina 50:100

South Africa 53:100

Fiji 24:100

Samoa 22:100

Chile 12:100

Japan 25:100

Argentina 55:100

So (1) England spread it wide more yesterday than against anyone bar Chile, and (2) all of england’s best performances have been when we kick loads, and in every match where we kick loads we have had a good performance."


"In particular you're neglecting the impact of the type of D Felix Jones was trying to introduce, which demanded most of England's training energy at the time."


I'm not, actually, I'm hyper aware of that fact and of its impact. I think it is because of the defence that England's new attack faltered so much for the first three games, something you ignore when you try to judge England's attack in the six nations by taking an average of either the trys scored or the rucks completed over the whole tournament.


"International coaches don't just pick those styles like sweets from a sweet shop!"

Yeah, I know. England's defence wasn't exactly the same as SA's, but it was similar. England's attack did rely on turnovers more than the Irish system did, but it was still pretty similar to it, and then shifted to something similar-but-not-identitcal to the Labit/Nick Evans systems, which are themselves similar but not identical.

105 Go to comments
f
fl 6 hours ago
What is the future of rugby in 2025?

entirely irrelevant stats won't convince me, no. you'd do well to try to stay on topic!

105 Go to comments
f
fl 6 hours ago
What is the future of rugby in 2025?

"that cannot coexist with the Springbok D adopted by Felix Jones"


why can't it? it empirically did last year.


"That is why England sat 34 rucks adrift of Ireland in the 6N..."

You refuse to engage with the point that rucks completed only tells the full story when the Irish-style attack is being executed successfully - which it wasn't for the first 3 games. Disingenous at best! In the match against Ireland, England completed more rucks than Ireland did; so you think England weren't running an Irish style attack because they completed too few rucks, but Ireland completed even fewer in that match, so I guess in that match Ireland weren't running an Irish style attack? Make it make sense!


Your argument is far too patchy to stand up I'm afraid!

105 Go to comments
f
fl 6 hours ago
The Fergus Burke test and rugby's free market

"And you think they are finished products? 🤣"


I think Ntamack was a better player at 21 than Marcus is at 25. I think his game will continue to develop, but I don't think either of them will get very much better. Dan Carter became an incredible game manager as he got older, but he never dominated the opposition more than he did aged 23. Wilkinson pretty indisputably hit his peak at 24. Not everyone is Johnny Sexton, and most players who are touted as prodigies turn out to have peaked young.


"That, or the English game has been slow to develop. I'll let you decide the answer to that one Finn 😉"


no, England have generally looked like a good side when Smith isn't in the team.


"Great job illustrating he's the man to take England to WC 27' though, kinda counter to wanting a 35yo Farrell!"


literally no one is arguing for Farrell.

229 Go to comments
f
fl 6 hours ago
The Fergus Burke test and rugby's free market

I want to select a good fly-half.


Defence is a problem, but I don't know what should be done about it. I'd like england to stick with the felix jones system, but its pointless for me to make that claim, given I have no idea whether el-abd is capable of coaching that system. Ultimately I just have to trust him and Borthwick to come up with the best solution.


But I do know enough to say that Marcus is a worse fly-half than Fin and Ford, and that some of the issues with defence would be fixed if they prioritised a more controlled attacking and kicking game over the chaos that Marcus brings and which allows the blitz to be thrown into disarray on the counter.

229 Go to comments
LONG READ
LONG READ 2024 was an annus horribilis for Wales, so can 2025 provide an upturn? 2024 was an annus horribilis for Wales, so can 2025 provide an upturn?
Search