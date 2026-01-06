Fraser Dingwall provides update after gruesome injury

Northampton Saints centre Fraser Dingwall has said that he is “thankfully all ok” after being stretchered off the field in his side’s victory over Harlequins on Saturday.

The England international sustained a head injury in an awkward tackle on Quins’ Kieran Treadwell in the closing minutes of the first half of Saints’ 66-21 victory at Franklin’s Gardens, which lifted them to the top of the Gallagher PREM.

The 26-year-old was wearing a neck brace as he was stretchered from the field of play, but Northampton director of rugby Phil Dowson allayed any fears after the match, saying: “Fraser’s good. Obviously he’s a bit shaken up and he was unconscious for a bit, but the medics were around him fast and are looking after him so he’s going through the right procedure.

“We don’t have any timelines. We’ll make sure he’s OK and look after him tonight and make sure he’s got people around him.”

Dingwall took to social media on Monday to echo what his boss had said, and provide an update on his health.

“Enjoying rugby with this lot at the moment,” he wrote on Instagram. “Thanks for all the well wishes after the weekend too! I just wanted a snooze after the festive period it seemed but thankfully all ok.”

Though there has been no confirmation yet, it is all but certain that the seven-cap international will miss the repeat of the Investec Champions Cup final against Bordeaux-Begles at the Stade Chaban-Delmas on Sunday, and possibly the visit from the Scarlets the following week.

However, this update is a positive sign for England head coach Steve Borthwick, with the national squad for the Six Nations set to be named later this month.

Dingwall is one of the leading contenders to start in the No.12 jersey, and will likely be competing with Bath’s Max Ojomoh, who is also currently sidelined with a calf injury.