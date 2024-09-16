Northern Edition

Pacific Nations Cup

Flying Fijians finding order in 'chaos' as they seek PNC glory

By Ned Lester
Vuate Karawalevu of Fiji goes past Tavite Lopeti of the USA. Photo by Koki Nagahama/Getty Images

Two exhausting semi-finals later, we have our Pacific Nations Cup finalists in playoff hosts Japan and Fiji, both of whom emerged from their respective pools as unbeaten No. 1 seeds.

For the Fijians, their path to Osaka’s final went through the USA, who came out firing and put the Rugby World Cup quarter-finalists under pressure early.

Powerful set-piece work and ball-running from the likes of No. 8 Elia Canakaivata put the brakes on USA’s momentum, peeling it back until the Fijians got their own game rolling.

Fiji head coach Mick Byrne said his side has to give credit to their opposition for the way they inflicted their will early, and was proud of the resilience shown by his men.

“I think that’s the USA, we prepared for them to be physical and they came out and threw their best game at us in the semi-final,” he said post-match. “Full credit to the players and the coaching staff for the prep they did.

“We were hanging in there at stages, we were just hanging in there with our game. But, we regrouped at halftime and we got on with it and that was the pleasing part.

“We still didn’t quite get it right in the second half, but we kept trying and the resilience of the team to keep going was pleasing. It gives us a few good things to look at for next week.”

Byrne said the challenge for him, as a new head coach, was to continue to grow the strengths of the team.

“One of the areas we want to continue to improve is our fitness levels; our ability to play 80 minutes at full pace, we’re on the way and so far our second halfs have been good in this tournament and we’re priding ourselves on our ability to play that game.

“Also, our set piece. It had been functioning well at the World Cup and we want to continue to build on that.”

The coach added that the players from the European competitions have plenty of experience being drilled with good habits, while the Drua players from Super Rugby Pacific were growing in that respect also.

“When you watch the way they play rugby back home on the islands, it’s chaos. One of the things I would like to continue to grow is our ability to play a patient game, stay within our systems and continue to play our game. We’re improving all the time.

“The initial emotion is to keep playing, to keep throwing the ball, and while we want to harness that, we have to learn how to play a bit more of a physical game up front. Full credit to the players for that.

“I’ve never coached a team with so much talent and we just need to keep growing as a 15 across the park.”

Looking ahead to the final, Byrne knows his opponents well. The 65-year-old was assistant coach of the Brave Blossoms form 2009 to 2011 and says their nickname is well earned.

“From coaching the Japanese team, I know they’re a brave, strong and courageous team and they never go away. They’ll continue to come after us and they’ll play the game at pace.

“So, we need to make sure that we’re a little bit better than we were tonight and hang onto the ball because we know when Japan get the ball, it’s going to be a fast game.”

That analysis described the second semi-final astutely, with Japan running out to a record 49-27 win over Manu Samoa.

Eddie Jones’ side look to be in dynamic form and provide the Fijians with a stiff challenge for the final. One area Fiji’s captain is hoping to improve for the occasion is discipline after being shown a yellow card in the semi-final. He reflected on the game and character of his side ahead of the final.

“First of all, not very good from me, getting a yellow card,” Tevita Ikanivere told reporters. “As a captain, I’m supposed to be better than that.

“But, I’m proud of the boys, how they kept themselves on while I was out of the game. 10 minutes with 14 players and they scored.

“A great game from USA, they came out and went for it. But, we’ll be better come next week, in the final against whoever we have to play.”

