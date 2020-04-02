Finding Rugby's Greatest FIFA Player

01 April, 8:02pm

We’re on a mission to unearth Rugby’s Greatest FIFA Player and with the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic in full swing we have a unique opportunity to do just that.

The game’s top athletes are languishing at home on lockdown and it is our hope that the inaugural RugbyPass FIFA Pros charity tournament will go some way to alleviating the boredom as well as helping to scratch that competitive itch.

Dozens of the world’s best players have entered the draw with the opening rounds already underway, each man vying for the enviable title of Rugby’s Greatest FIFA player, plus a US $2500 donation to the charity of their choice!

It was an all family affair in one of the opening round games as cousins Mako and Manu Vunipola went head to head, and our first double header featured Huw Jones vs Jack Carty and Jordi Murphy vs Vakh Abdaladze. Head on over HERE to catch up on all of the action so far.

