United Rugby Championship

Ex-Championship prop handed an on-trial match start for Ulster

By Liam Heagney
Corrie Barrett in action for Doncaster in September 2023 (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Ulster coach Richie Murphy has handed triallist Corrie Barrett a start at tighthead in Saturday’s pre-season friendly versus Benetton in Belfast. The 26-year-old former classroom assistant, who featured for the province’s age-grade teams, had been playing in the English Championship since 2020, initially at Bedford and then last season at Doncaster Knights.

Barrett linked up with his native Ulster for pre-season training and he now gets an opportunity to prove his worth just three weeks before Murphy’s squad begins its URC campaign at home to defending champions Glasgow on September 21.

Barrett won’t be the only triallist player on show as Zac Ward, who featured for the Ireland 7s team as the recent Olympic Games in Paris, has also been named as a backline replacement. The friendly against the Italians heralds a club debut for Aidan Morgan, the Super Rugby Pacific No10 signed from the Hurricanes.

A statement read:Full-back Mike Lowry captains the Ulster team for Saturday’s pre-season opener. Eric O’Sullivan and John Andrew start in the front row alongside tighthead prop Corrie Barrett, who has been training with the senior men’s squad over pre-season on a trial basis.

 The 26-year-old has previously been involved in Ulster age-grade teams and spent last season playing for Doncaster Knights in the RFU Championship… Triallist and Ireland 7s star Zac Ward will be hoping to make an appearance after joining the squad earlier this summer.”

Ulster (vs Benetton, Saturday): 15. Mike Lowry (capt); 14. Rory Telfer, 13. Stewart Moore, 12. Jude Postlethwaite, 11. Aaron Sexton; 10. Aidan Morgan, 9. Nathan Doak; 1. Eric O’Sullivan, 2. John Andrew, 3. Corrie Barrett, 4. Harry Sheridan, 5. Kieran Treadwell, 6. James McNabney, 7. Sean Reffell, 8. David McCann. Replacements: Forwards – James McCormick, Henry Walker, Callum Reid, Scott Wilson, Charlie Irvine, James McKillop, Alan O’Connor, Tom Brigg, Marcus Rea; Backs – David Shanahan, Conor McKee, Zac Ward, James Humphreys, Ben Carson, Jack Murphy.

Quins' blockbuster signings set for debuts in pre-season

Wales legend Leigh Halfpenny will make his Harlequins debut on Saturday against London Scottish at the Stoop in a pre-season friendly. 

